It's Not "Politics as Usual" Texas Congressional Candidate Joins Ex-Wife on Her Popular Dallas Radio Show and Offers a Unique Personal Twist

EUCLID, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:USLG) today announced that its subsidiary, Cortes Campers, LLC, has partnered with Hamilton & Jackson Investments (HJI) to bring Cortes Campers to the California market, with an initial purchase order of $237,000. HJI is led by Michael Hamilton and Cathy Estrella, seasoned entrepreneurs with backgrounds in marketing, branding, and business development. HJI plans to partner with high-end recreational vehicle and automotive dealerships throughout the state to drive product growth, and the firm already has several deals in the works as well as a dedicated website up and running.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO