ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Toronto 113, Chicago 104

CHICAGO (104) DeRozan 7-9 6-6 20, Williams 5-16 0-0 13, Vucevic 8-13 0-0 18, Caruso 1-11 2-2 4, Dosunmu 6-15 0-0 15, Jones Jr. 1-5 2-4 4, Terry 2-2 0-0 4, Green 4-7 1-1 10, Dragic 6-10 0-0 16. Totals 40-88 11-13 104.
WVNews

Memphis 103, Washington 97

WASHINGTON (97) Avdija 2-12 0-0 4, Kuzma 5-14 0-0 12, Porzingis 3-13 3-4 10, Kispert 3-6 0-1 6, Morris 7-12 2-2 18, Gibson 1-2 0-0 2, Gill 0-0 0-0 0, Hachimura 7-12 0-1 15, Gafford 4-6 1-1 9, Barton 5-12 1-1 12, Goodwin 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 41-96 7-10 97.
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNews

Cleveland 114, L.A. Lakers 100

CLEVELAND (114) E.Mobley 2-7 1-2 5, LeVert 5-10 1-2 12, Allen 5-13 6-6 16, Garland 7-18 7-7 24, Mitchell 10-17 12-13 33, Osman 3-5 2-2 9, Love 4-10 0-0 10, Wade 1-3 0-0 2, Okoro 0-1 0-0 0, Lopez 0-0 3-4 3. Totals 37-84 32-36 114.
numberfire.com

Jaylen Brown (illness) available Friday for Boston

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown will play Friday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Brown is dealing with a non-COVID illness. He was downgraded to questionable to play, but less than 10 minutes later, the team has decided he is in fact clear to take the court. Our...
BOSTON, MA
WVNews

Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 102

UTAH (110) Beasley 3-8 2-2 10, Markkanen 5-9 7-7 18, Olynyk 2-4 4-4 9, Clarkson 8-15 1-1 23, Conley 7-13 1-1 17, Gay 1-4 0-0 2, Kessler 2-2 0-0 4, Alexander-Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Horton-Tucker 1-5 2-2 5, Sexton 6-13 8-9 22. Totals 35-75 25-26 110.
UTAH STATE
Yardbarker

Knicks Fan Counters Boston's Barrage With Car-Winning Three

The Boston Celtics sank a franchise-record 27 three-pointers in Saturday night's 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks. None of them, however, were as valuable as one earned during a timeout by someone wearing a Knicks jersey. During a pause in third quarter action, a lucky MSG spectator broke the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WVNews

Wizards' Beal enters health and safety protocols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Bradley Beal has entered health and safety protocols and will miss the Washington Wizards’ game at Charlotte on Sunday night. The Wizards announced Beal’s status Sunday. The team said he will return when he is cleared under current NBA guidelines.
WASHINGTON, DC
WVNews

Reinhart scores 2, Panthers end trip with 5-3 win over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Sam Reinhart was able to celebrate his 27th birthday with two goals and hopefully a bit of confidence. The Florida forward scored twice in the third period as the Panthers finished off a four-game road trip with a 5-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.
ANAHEIM, CA
ESPN

Brown has 30, Celtics hit 27 3s in 133-118 win over Knicks

NEW YORK -- — Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics made a franchise-record 27 3-pointers in a 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night. Brown and Tatum each connected on six 3-pointers, while reserve guard Sam Hauser set career...
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls

TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Celtics Injury Report: Al Horford Won’t Play Vs. Knicks

If the Celtics want to win their second game in a row, they will need to do without Al Horford. Boston ruled Al Horford out for its contest against the New York Knicks due to back stiffness after he played 33:23, scored 11 points, had five assists and as many rebounds in the Celtics’ 123-119 win over the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden on Friday night.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Knicks takeaways: Tatum, Brown lead historic 3-point barrage

The Boston Celtics put on a show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Chicago Bulls in Boston on Friday, the Celtics set a season-high for points scored and set a franchise record for 3-pointers made to roll to a 133-118 win over the New York Knicks.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Cleveland plays Los Angeles on 8-game win streak

Cleveland Cavaliers (8-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5-5, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland is looking to continue its eight-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles. Los Angeles went 42-40 overall a season ago while going 25-16 at home. The Clippers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

DeRozan leads Chicago against Toronto after 46-point performance

Chicago Bulls (5-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (5-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago takes on the Toronto Raptors after DeMar DeRozan scored 46 points in the Bulls' 123-119 loss to the Boston Celtics. Toronto went 30-22 in Eastern Conference action and 24-17 at...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy