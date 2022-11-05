Read full article on original website
Toronto 113, Chicago 104
CHICAGO (104) DeRozan 7-9 6-6 20, Williams 5-16 0-0 13, Vucevic 8-13 0-0 18, Caruso 1-11 2-2 4, Dosunmu 6-15 0-0 15, Jones Jr. 1-5 2-4 4, Terry 2-2 0-0 4, Green 4-7 1-1 10, Dragic 6-10 0-0 16. Totals 40-88 11-13 104.
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ 113-104 road loss against the Toronto Raptors
The Chicago Bulls lost 113-104 against the Toronto Raptors despite 20 points from DeMar DeRozan and 18 points from Nikola Vucevic
Memphis 103, Washington 97
WASHINGTON (97) Avdija 2-12 0-0 4, Kuzma 5-14 0-0 12, Porzingis 3-13 3-4 10, Kispert 3-6 0-1 6, Morris 7-12 2-2 18, Gibson 1-2 0-0 2, Gill 0-0 0-0 0, Hachimura 7-12 0-1 15, Gafford 4-6 1-1 9, Barton 5-12 1-1 12, Goodwin 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 41-96 7-10 97.
Keys to Chicago Bulls’ rematch vs. Toronto Raptors
DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls host the Toronto Raptors for a rematch after Sunday's 113-104 loss
Cleveland 114, L.A. Lakers 100
CLEVELAND (114) E.Mobley 2-7 1-2 5, LeVert 5-10 1-2 12, Allen 5-13 6-6 16, Garland 7-18 7-7 24, Mitchell 10-17 12-13 33, Osman 3-5 2-2 9, Love 4-10 0-0 10, Wade 1-3 0-0 2, Okoro 0-1 0-0 0, Lopez 0-0 3-4 3. Totals 37-84 32-36 114.
Jaylen Brown (illness) available Friday for Boston
Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown will play Friday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Brown is dealing with a non-COVID illness. He was downgraded to questionable to play, but less than 10 minutes later, the team has decided he is in fact clear to take the court. Our...
Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 102
UTAH (110) Beasley 3-8 2-2 10, Markkanen 5-9 7-7 18, Olynyk 2-4 4-4 9, Clarkson 8-15 1-1 23, Conley 7-13 1-1 17, Gay 1-4 0-0 2, Kessler 2-2 0-0 4, Alexander-Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Horton-Tucker 1-5 2-2 5, Sexton 6-13 8-9 22. Totals 35-75 25-26 110.
Knicks Fan Counters Boston's Barrage With Car-Winning Three
The Boston Celtics sank a franchise-record 27 three-pointers in Saturday night's 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks. None of them, however, were as valuable as one earned during a timeout by someone wearing a Knicks jersey. During a pause in third quarter action, a lucky MSG spectator broke the...
Cardinals hire ex-slugger Matt Holliday as new bench coach
The St. Louis Cardinals hired ex-slugger Matt Holliday, who helped the organization win the World Series in 2011, as manager Oliver Marmol's bench coach Sunday. Holliday replaces Skip Schumaker, who was hired last month as the manager of the Miami Marlins.
On this date: Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant made their NBA debuts for Chicago Bulls
On November 7, 1987, Horace Grant and Scottie Pippen debuted against the 76ers
Wizards' Beal enters health and safety protocols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Bradley Beal has entered health and safety protocols and will miss the Washington Wizards’ game at Charlotte on Sunday night. The Wizards announced Beal’s status Sunday. The team said he will return when he is cleared under current NBA guidelines.
Reinhart scores 2, Panthers end trip with 5-3 win over Ducks
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Sam Reinhart was able to celebrate his 27th birthday with two goals and hopefully a bit of confidence. The Florida forward scored twice in the third period as the Panthers finished off a four-game road trip with a 5-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.
Brown has 30, Celtics hit 27 3s in 133-118 win over Knicks
NEW YORK -- — Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics made a franchise-record 27 3-pointers in a 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night. Brown and Tatum each connected on six 3-pointers, while reserve guard Sam Hauser set career...
VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls
TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
Celtics Injury Report: Al Horford Won’t Play Vs. Knicks
If the Celtics want to win their second game in a row, they will need to do without Al Horford. Boston ruled Al Horford out for its contest against the New York Knicks due to back stiffness after he played 33:23, scored 11 points, had five assists and as many rebounds in the Celtics’ 123-119 win over the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden on Friday night.
Celtics-Knicks takeaways: Tatum, Brown lead historic 3-point barrage
The Boston Celtics put on a show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Chicago Bulls in Boston on Friday, the Celtics set a season-high for points scored and set a franchise record for 3-pointers made to roll to a 133-118 win over the New York Knicks.
Mitchell Robinson Leaves Knicks' Friday Tilt in Philadelphia
The New York Knicks' newly-resigned big man limped to the locker room and was replaced by Isaiah Hartenstein.
Cleveland plays Los Angeles on 8-game win streak
Cleveland Cavaliers (8-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5-5, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland is looking to continue its eight-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles. Los Angeles went 42-40 overall a season ago while going 25-16 at home. The Clippers...
DeRozan leads Chicago against Toronto after 46-point performance
Chicago Bulls (5-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (5-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago takes on the Toronto Raptors after DeMar DeRozan scored 46 points in the Bulls' 123-119 loss to the Boston Celtics. Toronto went 30-22 in Eastern Conference action and 24-17 at...
Chris Fedor: Donovan Mitchell has been rejuvenated in Cleveland
Chris Fedor joins The Barber Shop with Garrett Bush to talk about Cleveland Cavaliers Basketball, the depth on the cavs, and how Donovan Mitchell has improved on the Cavs.
