If the Celtics want to win their second game in a row, they will need to do without Al Horford. Boston ruled Al Horford out for its contest against the New York Knicks due to back stiffness after he played 33:23, scored 11 points, had five assists and as many rebounds in the Celtics’ 123-119 win over the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden on Friday night.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO