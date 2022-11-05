Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR: Did Hendrick Motorsports cost themselves a title?
Hendrick Motorsports’ decision to appeal William Byron’s penalty could still pay off in a roundabout way. But it could also cost them a NASCAR Cup Series championship. Had it not been for Hendrick Motorsports’ appeal of the 25-point penalty issued to William Byron for exacting revenge on Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin in the round of 12 opener at Texas Motor Speedway, Byron would not have advanced to the round of 8 of the playoffs for the first time in his NASCAR Cup Series career.
NASCAR: Joey Logano is champ, Jimmie Johnson is back, Chase Elliott is mum; Phoenix rewind
In the end — as in the very end — there was little drama. It was Joey Logano, largely unbothere, cruising to the checkers with Ryan Blaney a couple of car-lengths back. That’s practically a rout compared to some of this year’s finishes. Joey led 60%...
thecomeback.com
NASCAR world reacts to Joey Logano winning Cup Series championship
Joey Logano is back on top of the NASCAR racing world. Logano dominated the final race of the season to become a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion over Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and Chase Elliott. While the race was largely dominated by Logano, all four drivers were up toward the...
Autoweek.com
Coy Gibbs, Father of NASCAR Xfinity Series Champ Ty Gibbs, Dies at 49
Joe Gibbs Racing made this announcement on Sunday morning at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona: “It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that (team co-owner) Coy Gibbs went to be with the Lord in his sleep Saturday night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”
Cole Custer Essentially Laughed in NASCAR’s Face With His Actions at Martinsville
Cole Custer clearly didn't care about getting another fine from NASCAR with his actions at Martinsville. The post Cole Custer Essentially Laughed in NASCAR’s Face With His Actions at Martinsville appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Brittany Logano, wife of NASCAR champion Joey Logano comments
Joey Logano just claimed his second NASCAR Cup Series championship. 32-year-old Joey Logano just grabbed the win at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday afternoon. At the same time, he claimed his second series title. The championship comes in his 15th year of NASCAR Cup Series competition. The win is the 31st...
Phoenix Race Results: November 5, 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
NASCAR race results from the championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Tonight, the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season comes to a close in Phoenix, Arizona. View 2022 Phoenix race results from the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship below. Phoenix Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac | Qual...
One last run: Previewing the NASCAR Cup Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway
Everything you need to know as Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano and Chase Elliott race for the NASCAR Cup Series championship in Phoenix.
Joey Logano captures second NASCAR Cup title with season-finale victory at Phoenix
Joey Logano started on the pole and finished in Victory Lane, wrapping up his second NASCAR Cup Series championship on Sunday by holding off the rest of the field.
2022 NASCAR Schedule: NASCAR Cup Series
Here's a quick guide to the 2022 NASCAR TV schedule for the Cup Series, updated weekly with winners. Also, we have a printable schedule.
Phoenix Starting Lineup: November 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
NASCAR starting positions for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Today, the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season comes to a close as Phoenix Raceway is set to host the championship race. Ahead of the green, the field is on the grid for a round of qualifying. View the Phoenix starting lineup for...
Comments / 0