Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 20-13 loss to Minnesota on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It was over when: Chubba Purdy threw an interception early in the fourth quarter. Nebraska's chances were already fading late in the game, but the Huskers only trailed by three points before his turnover. Given that the play occurred on third down, a simple incompletion would have resulted in a punt and Minnesota having to drive roughly 60 yards for a touchdown. Instead, the Gophers only had to gain 33 yards after the interception, and the ensuing touchdown made it a 20-10 game.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO