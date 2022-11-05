ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: two, fourteen; White Balls: twelve, sixteen) (one, seven, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: four) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 154,000,000.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska football eyes consistency, playing four quarters

Nebraska's 20-13 loss to Minnesota on Saturday dropped the Huskers to 3-6 with three regular-season games left: Michigan, Wisconsin, and Iowa. NU has to win them all to make a bowl game. So where to go from here?. The Huskers have to work on some fundamentals. That includes consistency, especially...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska eludes major upset to Northwestern with five-set win

No. 4 Nebraska volleyball battled through a close match and avoided a major upset at Northwestern Sunday by pulling off a come-from-behind five-set win. The Huskers came into the game sweeping eight of their last nine Big Ten opponents, but struggled early on, and ended up dropping the first set to the Wildcats 27-29.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

For Nebraska's three sets of walk-on brothers, pride is just the start

On every fall Saturday in Nebraska, dreams are born. Across the state, no backyard football game is complete without visions of being a future Husker. But, only a select few will ever get the chance to play college football — an even smaller percentage will actually wear the scarlet and cream. As such, making the Nebraska football program as either a scholarship player or walk-on is an achievement worth celebrating for families.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska vs. Michigan kickoff time announced

The Big Ten Conference has announced that Nebraska's game at No. 5 Michigan next Saturday will kick off at 2:30 central time (3:30 ET). The game will be televised on ABC. NU will be looking to rebound after three straight losses to Purdue, Illinois, and Minnesota, while Michigan is currently undefeated for the season.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 20-13 loss to Minnesota

Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 20-13 loss to Minnesota on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It was over when: Chubba Purdy threw an interception early in the fourth quarter. Nebraska's chances were already fading late in the game, but the Huskers only trailed by three points before his turnover. Given that the play occurred on third down, a simple incompletion would have resulted in a punt and Minnesota having to drive roughly 60 yards for a touchdown. Instead, the Gophers only had to gain 33 yards after the interception, and the ensuing touchdown made it a 20-10 game.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska players not taking sides in quarterback discussion

With a backup quarterback leading the way, it was always going to be a challenge for Nebraska to get past Minnesota's defense, ranked in the top five nationally. The Huskers came close to testing Minnesota's season average of 14.4 points allowed per game but fell just short in a 20-13 loss.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska on pace for second-worst wildfire year ever; 2023 outlook is dim

LINCOLN — Worsening drought, coupled with strong, sustained winds, have combined to put 2022 on track as the second-worst year for wildfires in Nebraska. And unless there's an increase in expected precipitation this fall and winter, the state will be in for more of the same in 2023, a state fire authority predicted this week.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Lincoln Journal Star. November 5, 2022. Editorial: Right to vote was hard-fought, so Nebraskans must use it. The rights to free speech, a free press, free assembly, freedom of religion and to bear arms weren't included in the Constitution as it was originally drafted in 1787. They had to be added as amendments two years later so enough states would ratify the Constitution that created the United States of America.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

5 gameday reads for Nebraska vs. Minnesota

Happy gameday morning, Husker fans. Nebraska plays host to Minnesota at 11 am. To get yourself ready for the matchup, here is a handful of stories that are worth your time while you wait for kickoff. Starting QB still up in the air. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson will be a...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Live updates: Minnesota vs. Nebraska at Memorial Stadium

Good morning from Memorial Stadium. Nebraska hosts Minnesota at 11 a.m., and it appears the Huskers will do so without starting quarterback Casey Thompson. With four games left in the season — including Saturday — Nebraska must win three games to become eligible for a bowl game.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska cycles through quarterbacks again as hot start fades into emptiness

LINCOLN — The cheers rose loudly and derisively from the sun-splashed Memorial Stadium stands as Trey Palmer grabbed a pass from Logan Smothers and fell forward. A first down! The Huskers offense hadn't generated one of those in six straight possessions spanning more than two full quarters and well beyond an hour of real time. Empty drives had piled up like food wrappers, quickly used and cast aside as a 10-0 Nebraska lead evaporated in a flurry of punts.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

How Minnesota adjusted at halftime after throwing plan 'out the window'

Football is a game of adjustments and Minnesota made a bunch of them after Nebraska opened up a 10-0 halftime lead Saturday. On the defensive side of the ball, those changes allowed the Gophers to hold Nebraska to just 14 yards in the third quarter, turn a fourth-quarter interception into a touchdown and hold the Huskers to three total points in the second half.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
North Platte Telegraph

Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Minnesota on Saturday. Minnesota coach PJ Fleck: "...they tested our character, and I thought we passed the test. You got to give it a lot of credit to Nebraska. I think Mickey has done an outstanding job as that's a really tough situation to take over. And they play incredibly hard.
LINCOLN, NE

