hail dictator biden
1d ago
so the tolerant left is being violent again. if you have different views than the nazis. you will be silenced one way or another.
3
therecord-online.com
Police release identities of victims in Saturday morning Lycoming County shooting spree
UNITYVILLE – Four people are dead after a Saturday morning shooting spree in eastern Lycoming County. It ended when state police returned fire and killed the man responsible, they say, for murdering his wife, his sister, and a friend. Police identified the assailant as Brian Taylor. They said Sunday...
PSP Investigating Shooting in Shippensburg that Left One Dead
On Sunday, November the 6th at approximately 2:00 a.m. members from Pennsylvania State Police Carlisle responded to the intersection of N Queen Street and Coover Ave in Shippensburg Township. According to a release from police a verbal altercation occurred between two males, and it escalated into a physical altercation. The...
abc27.com
Harrisburg man killed in Shippensburg shooting, State Police investigating
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Shippensburg on Sunday morning. According to State Police, Troopers responded to the intersection of N. Queen Street and Coover Ave. around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers say a verbal altercation between two men turned physical and led to one of the men fatally shooting the other.
abc27.com
Websites posing as Pennsylvania community news may not be what they seem
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Has social media and the internet changed who can present themselves as a journalist or news organization?. Dr. Ted Carlin, a professor of electronic media at Shippensburg University, says, “Oh yeah, definitely.”. Dr. Carlin teaches a media literacy class at Shippensburg University where he...
local21news.com
UPDATE: PSP releases the names of four people shot and killed in Lycoming Co. Saturday
Jordan Township (Lycoming County) — Officials with the Bloomsburg Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police have released the names of the victims from yesterday's deadly shooting. They are the suspect, identified as 54-year-old Brian Taylor, his sister, 60-year-old Linda Taylor, Brian's sister 52-year-old Andrea Meek, and 55-year-old Jerry Zehring...
Domestic dispute led to shooting rampage that left 4 dead in rural Pa. township: police
UNITYVILLE – The shooting rampage that left four people dead in rural eastern Lycoming County Saturday began as a domestic dispute, state police say. Brian Taylor, 54, first shot and killed his wife Linda, 60, and then two others at different locations, police said Sunday. Those were Brian’s sister, 52-year-old Andrea Meek, and 55-year-old Jerry Zehring, an acquaintance of Brian Taylor’s.
‘Mass murderer’ suspected in 3 Pa. deaths dies in shooting, state police union says
UPDATE: Troopers kill man who fatally shot 3 others in rural Pa. town, stopping rampage: DA. A gunman who killed three also died in a rural shootout in Lycoming County Saturday morning. The gunman, whose name has not yet been released, was involved in two separate scenes in the area...
Centre County man found not guilty in Christmas Eve murder of Michigan man
MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTAJ) — A Centre County man that was on trial for first-degree murder in Michigan was found not guilty on all charges. Nicholas Millard, 31, of Spring Mills, Pa. was charged with premeditated first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, and two counts of felony firearms. Millard was arrested in Gogebic County, […]
Troopers kill man who fatally shot 3 others in rural Pa. township, stopping rampage: DA
UNITYVILLE—Two men and two women are dead following what the Lycoming County district attorney is calling a “mass fatality” incident Saturday. The death toll includes the gunman who kicked off the violence. State troopers killed the unidentified shooter, said District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner. “I want to...
Four dead in Lycoming County shooting
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner says the shooting in Lycoming County left four people dead, including the shooter. It happened Saturday morning in Jordan Township. Pennsylvania State Police say a man was shooting at vehicles with a rifle. Police fired shots, and the scene was secured. Officials say...
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper On Leave After Deadly Shooting During 100MPH Chase On US 22
A multi-county police chase ended when a Pennsylvania state police trooper shot and killed a Johnstown man, on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities say. When Richland Township police arrived to investigate a domestic disturbance 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, took off from a woman's home in Cambria County in a white BMW at a high rate of speed around 2:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania state police.
Two Penn State Students Arrested For Threats Posted On Social Media: Authorities
Two Penn State Altoona students have been arrested in connection to threats they made on social media, authorities say. Juan Namakura, 19, of Illinois, was arrested first followed by Benjamin Dous, 20, of Pennsylvania for posting threats on the social media app Yik Yak — posting on the Altoona Penn State campus within 5 miles of each other on Oct. 30, according to the criminal complaints obtained by Daily Voice.
Pa. teacher under scrutiny for having controversial ‘Gender Queer’ graphic novel in classroom
A Blair County teacher has been facing criticism after bringing a copy of a controversial graphic novel to her middle school classroom. According to WJAC, a teacher at the Hollidaysburg Area School District had a copy of the book “Gender Queer” in her classroom, which has drawn complaints from some parents.
Local man opens fire on wife
Montoursville, Pa. — A 34-year-old Montoursville man is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly firing a single shot at his wife. Brendt Kling was dropped off at his wife's home on Oct. 26 after being arrested for suspected DUI by State Police, according to an affidavit. Kling’s wife told troopers he could sleep at her home in the 70 block of Morse Drive. At some point in the night, Kling...
nittanysportsnow.com
Catch of the Year? Twitter Reacts to PSU TE Brenton Strange’s Play
Brenton Strange might have just had the catch of the year. Here’s the play, and how Twitter reacted to it. Penn State leads Indiana, 31-7, in the third quarter.
College football Week 10 top 25 ballot: Our rankings and how high Penn State jumps after Indiana win
Week 10 of the college football season is in the books, and the updated Associated Press top 25 will be out Sunday afternoon. As an AP voter this season, I’ll be sharing my top 25 week by week and giving you a peek behind the curtain as to my thought process.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Woman Accused of Threatening School Official
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney woman is facing charges for allegedly threatening a school official. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 47-year-old Rachel Ann Marshall in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Tuesday, November 1. According to a criminal...
Teen charged with attempted homicide in Williamsport shooting
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say they have arrested a teen they believe is involved in a Williamsport shooting that left a man injured back in April. According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, on April 14 officers responded to the rear of the Brandon Cafe around 1:30 a.m. after shots were heard in […]
abc27.com
Three candidates face off in race for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District
(WHTM) — The race is on in the Midstate for the 10th Congressional District. The district includes Dauphin County and parts of Cumberland and York Counties. Republican incumbent Scott Perry is running for reelection. He is being challenged by Democrat and Harrisburg city councilwoman Shamaine Daniels, and a third candidate is looking for votes as well.
Pa. man pleads guilty to raping 6 women: report
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced late Tuesday that a Centre County man, accused of raping and sexually assaulting six women, has pleaded guilty, according to a story from WJAC. Kevin Mullen is accused of assaulting the women over a nine-year period, beginning in 2012. “Today, Kevin Mullen pleaded guilty...
