hail dictator biden
1d ago

so the tolerant left is being violent again. if you have different views than the nazis. you will be silenced one way or another.

abc27.com

Harrisburg man killed in Shippensburg shooting, State Police investigating

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Shippensburg on Sunday morning. According to State Police, Troopers responded to the intersection of N. Queen Street and Coover Ave. around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers say a verbal altercation between two men turned physical and led to one of the men fatally shooting the other.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Websites posing as Pennsylvania community news may not be what they seem

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Has social media and the internet changed who can present themselves as a journalist or news organization?. Dr. Ted Carlin, a professor of electronic media at Shippensburg University, says, “Oh yeah, definitely.”. Dr. Carlin teaches a media literacy class at Shippensburg University where he...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
local21news.com

UPDATE: PSP releases the names of four people shot and killed in Lycoming Co. Saturday

Jordan Township (Lycoming County) — Officials with the Bloomsburg Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police have released the names of the victims from yesterday's deadly shooting. They are the suspect, identified as 54-year-old Brian Taylor, his sister, 60-year-old Linda Taylor, Brian's sister 52-year-old Andrea Meek, and 55-year-old Jerry Zehring...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Domestic dispute led to shooting rampage that left 4 dead in rural Pa. township: police

UNITYVILLE – The shooting rampage that left four people dead in rural eastern Lycoming County Saturday began as a domestic dispute, state police say. Brian Taylor, 54, first shot and killed his wife Linda, 60, and then two others at different locations, police said Sunday. Those were Brian’s sister, 52-year-old Andrea Meek, and 55-year-old Jerry Zehring, an acquaintance of Brian Taylor’s.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Four dead in Lycoming County shooting

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner says the shooting in Lycoming County left four people dead, including the shooter. It happened Saturday morning in Jordan Township. Pennsylvania State Police say a man was shooting at vehicles with a rifle. Police fired shots, and the scene was secured. Officials say...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper On Leave After Deadly Shooting During 100MPH Chase On US 22

A multi-county police chase ended when a Pennsylvania state police trooper shot and killed a Johnstown man, on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities say. When Richland Township police arrived to investigate a domestic disturbance 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, took off from a woman's home in Cambria County in a white BMW at a high rate of speed around 2:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania state police.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Two Penn State Students Arrested For Threats Posted On Social Media: Authorities

Two Penn State Altoona students have been arrested in connection to threats they made on social media, authorities say. Juan Namakura, 19, of Illinois, was arrested first followed by Benjamin Dous, 20, of Pennsylvania for posting threats on the social media app Yik Yak — posting on the Altoona Penn State campus within 5 miles of each other on Oct. 30, according to the criminal complaints obtained by Daily Voice.
ALTOONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local man opens fire on wife

Montoursville, Pa. — A 34-year-old Montoursville man is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly firing a single shot at his wife. Brendt Kling was dropped off at his wife's home on Oct. 26 after being arrested for suspected DUI by State Police, according to an affidavit. Kling’s wife told troopers he could sleep at her home in the 70 block of Morse Drive. At some point in the night, Kling...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Woman Accused of Threatening School Official

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney woman is facing charges for allegedly threatening a school official. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 47-year-old Rachel Ann Marshall in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Tuesday, November 1. According to a criminal...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teen charged with attempted homicide in Williamsport shooting

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say they have arrested a teen they believe is involved in a Williamsport shooting that left a man injured back in April. According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, on April 14 officers responded to the rear of the Brandon Cafe around 1:30 a.m. after shots were heard in […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man pleads guilty to raping 6 women: report

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced late Tuesday that a Centre County man, accused of raping and sexually assaulting six women, has pleaded guilty, according to a story from WJAC. Kevin Mullen is accused of assaulting the women over a nine-year period, beginning in 2012. “Today, Kevin Mullen pleaded guilty...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

