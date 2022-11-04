From Paraplegic to College Athlete :: Talking Football with the Inspiring Timothy Alexander

Read full article on original website
Norwin focuses on youth football players to build program’s foundation
On a cold February night, the high school cafeteria at Norwin buzzed with voices of youngsters who represented the future of varsity football at the school. Dozens of bright-eyed players who one day will carry the football, block and tackle and sacrifice for one another as members of the Knights, gathered for a unique occasion: the first Norwin Football Signing Event.
Norton High School trainer saves life after football game
NORTON -- The Norton High School football team was ending their first game on their new football field Saturday night when the official timekeeper collapsed from an apparent heart attack. But thanks to the quick actions of the team's trainer and coach, he is now recovering a nearby hospital. The Norton High School Lancers won their game against Sharon High School, and Coach Jim Artz pulled his team to the end zone to debrief the game. "The kids were super excited. The town was excited. Full house. We made a big deal of it," said Artz. It was not long until Artz said...
Five local teams playing for OSAA State Volleyball Championships Saturday
After an exciting round of quarterfinals and semifinals, there are five high school volleyball teams across Western Oregon playing for OSAA state championships on Saturday. #3 SHELDON VS. #1 JESUIT – SATURDAY - 6 P.M. The Irish have reached the state championship game for the first time in school...
‘Live the high school experience’: Eli Folds remembers his West Point years
WEST POINT, Ala. — In this interview, I talked to former West Point football and baseball player, Eli Folds. Eli made a lot of great memories on and off the field at West Point. “My favorite baseball memories has to be winning a crazy game at Toyota Field and clinching a playoff spot my junior year at Lawrence County,” Folds said. “Honestly, any time I was playing at home, there isn’t another feeling like running out of the tunnel. You can ask any other football player that and you’ll be told the same thing. My favorite high school memories have to...
A+ Athlete: Brycen Ward, Kingston
KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Brycen Ward of Kingston High School. Brycen is a National Hispanic Recognition Scholar. He is top in his class with a 4.30 GPA and scored a 32 on his ACT. He is an Academic State champion, a member of National Honors Society, and has been accepted into the Honors College at OSU. Brycen also organized a community run to honor his friends that were killed by an intoxicated driver. He volunteers his time to various organizations and maintains a busy schedule.
St. Joseph's Catholic volleyball wins 11th state championship in 12 seasons
COLUMBIA –– How good is St. Joseph’s Catholic volleyball?. Saturday night, the Knights clinched their 11th SCHSL state volleyball championship in 12 seasons. Saturday night – SJCS swept Branchville, a program that won the Class A title in 2019, 3-0, to win the Class A state championship. It’s the Knight’s second in a row after winning the Class AA title last season.
Prep Soccer: WVHSSCA Girls All-State teams unveiled
Below are the West Virginia High School Soccer Coach’s Association 2022 Girls all-state teams.
