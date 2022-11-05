ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COGIC bringing annual convention back to Memphis

By Kayla Solomon, FOX13 Memphis
 2 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The annual COGIC convention is back in Memphis next week for the first time in over a decade, and leaders are expecting more than 20,000 people in town.

For downtown businesses and COGIC leaders, it’s a homecoming they’ve been waiting for.

“I was ecstatic. They usually bring a lot of good business to the city. It’s very good when you know there’s a lot of people coming. So, you can staff up and prepare for them to make it pretty easy,” said Larry Crawford, an employee at Blues City Café on Beale Street.

It’s been 11 years since the convention was last in Memphis and the Downtown Memphis Commission said the biggest changes are the now more than 4,500 hotel rooms available and 178 restaurants to choose from.

Bishop David Hall, pastor of the Temple Church of God in Christ on South Lauderdale, said it will be the economic boost that the city needs.

“We are part of this city. There’s a collaborative between us. We’ve grown with Memphis. Memphis has grown with the church,” Hall said.

Hall said Memphis is the headquarters for COGIC and the city has made progress in getting more hotel rooms and a central convention space in the last decade.

“Memphis has been working on the situation. An increase in hotel rooms, the capacity for holding us now is better. In the near future, it’s gonna be even better,” Hall said.

The convention kicks off on Tuesday, November 8, and lasts until the 14.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

