Fairfield Township, IN

WLWT 5

Deputies: Brown County man dies after accidental gun discharge

MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — A man has died after a gun accidentally discharged while in the pocket of a sweatshirt, the Brown County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies say they received a call just before 7 p.m. Wednesday and responded to the 14000 block of State Route 68 in Mount Orab in reference to gunshots.
BROWN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

58-year-old woman sentenced to 14 to 16 years for 2020 deadly motorcycle crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kimberly Renee Mantkowski, 58, was sentenced to 14 to 16 years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections after a deadly crash in 2020. Mantkowski was convicted of three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of aggravated vehicular assault. On June 17,...
OHIO STATE
Daily Advocate

Indiana woman pleads not guilty to two count indictment

GREENVILLE — An Indiana woman pleaded not guilty to a two count indictment. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Rachel L. Thompson, 42, of Union City, Ind., entered a not guilty plea to a two count indictment both were of having weapons while under disability, both felonies of the third degree. There are two charges or the same manner because there are two ways to prove Thompson’s conduct, but there will be only one punishment for the charges.
UNION CITY, IN
WLWT 5

Two major retailers relocating to Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Two major retailers are moving in to Butler County. A new Costco is set to open its doors in Liberty Township on Nov. 16. The Springdale store will close. The Liberty Township Costco will anchor the new Freedom Pointe development. Plans also include shops, restaurants,...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Frozen chicken sold at Costco recalled

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some 148,000 pounds of frozen chicken breast patties sold at Costco were recalled by Foster Farms because they might be contaminated with hard and possibly sharp pieces of plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. These items were shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California,...
ARIZONA STATE
WIBC.com

Indiana DNR Talks License/Fees Increase

STATEWIDE — You may have noticed that prices for hunting and fishing licenses have increased from last year. You’re not seeing things – it’s real, and here’s why. “In September of 2021, the Natural Resources Commission approved increases to fees for our hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses, as well as a number of commercial licenses and permits,” says Linnea Petercheff, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Licensing/Permitting Supervisor.
INDIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Bobcats in Ohio: Types & Where They Live

Ohio, one of the 12 states in the Midwest, has four major different habitats. Forests, prairies, wetlands, and the Great Lakes are examples of these habitat types. This alone demonstrates how diverse the state’s landscapes are and how equipped it is to support various animal species. Native white-tailed deer, cockroaches, mourning doves, American bullfrogs, snapping turtles, black bears, coyotes, and bobcats are a few of these species.
OHIO STATE
WCPO

Bass Pro Shops coming to Streets of West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — After nearly a decade of having property at the Streets of West Chester, Bass Pro Shops will finally be built. The unique retailer has applied for a building permit with the Butler County Development Department and filed plans with the township for a 123,348 square-foot building on Allen Road. West Chester Twp. Economic Development Manager Katy Kanelopoulos said according to the plans submitted in September, it appears there will also be a 20,000 square-foot restaurant inside the store.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
WTHR

Thousands without power as high winds lash central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Tens of thousands of people are without power in central Indiana Saturday, as winds whip the area, keeping first responders and utilities busy with fallen tree limbs and downed powerlines. The bulk of Indiana's outages were held by Duke Energy, which services the majority of the state...
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It

If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
INDIANA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Your 2022 Ohio Midterm Election Guide

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. The 2022 Ohio midterms are coming up soon, so we made you […] The post Your 2022 Ohio Midterm Election Guide appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

A look at the candidates vying for Ohio's US Senate Seat

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The race for Ohio’s U.S. Senate Seat has been one of the most talked about campaigns as two candidates continued their campaign coverage across Ohio all weekend long. Democratic Candidate Tim Ryan and Republican Candidate JD Vance are running for the vacated U.S. Senate seat that...
OHIO STATE

