Fairfield Twp. police who shot, wounded armed man were justified, chief says
FAIRFIELD TWP., Butler County — Body cam footage from Fairfield Twp. police shows officers shooting and wounding an armed 29-year-old man, Chief Robert Chabali said Friday. The officers involved in the shooting Wednesday night were justified, the chief said at a news conference where the footage was released to reporters, our news partner, WCPO.com, reported.
WTHR
Hidden rooms, crawl spaces found in Indiana home amid hunt for wanted man
Steven Lakes, who police say has a history of evading arrest, remains at large. He's wanted for battery of a public safety official and dealing meth.
WLWT 5
Deputies: Brown County man dies after accidental gun discharge
MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — A man has died after a gun accidentally discharged while in the pocket of a sweatshirt, the Brown County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies say they received a call just before 7 p.m. Wednesday and responded to the 14000 block of State Route 68 in Mount Orab in reference to gunshots.
myfox28columbus.com
58-year-old woman sentenced to 14 to 16 years for 2020 deadly motorcycle crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kimberly Renee Mantkowski, 58, was sentenced to 14 to 16 years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections after a deadly crash in 2020. Mantkowski was convicted of three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of aggravated vehicular assault. On June 17,...
Ohio Supreme Court says state waited too long to charge man who attacked woman 26 years ago
The Ohio Supreme Court ruled that authorities waited too long to charge Ralph Bortree convicted of attempted aggravated murder 26 years ago.
Fox 19
Man dies after accidentally shooting himself in Brown County, sheriff says
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after the Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it appears he was accidentally shot by his own gun. Joseph Hauser, 30, of Mt. Orab, was found dead Tuesday by his girlfriend in the backyard of their home on State Route 68 around 7 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.
Daily Advocate
Indiana woman pleads not guilty to two count indictment
GREENVILLE — An Indiana woman pleaded not guilty to a two count indictment. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Rachel L. Thompson, 42, of Union City, Ind., entered a not guilty plea to a two count indictment both were of having weapons while under disability, both felonies of the third degree. There are two charges or the same manner because there are two ways to prove Thompson’s conduct, but there will be only one punishment for the charges.
Training exercise uncovers stolen vehicles in Indiana river
What started as routine training resulted in conservation officers finding stolen vehicles dating back to 2008.
Fox 19
How the Tri-State’s drought could put your home’s foundation at risk
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The ground is quite literally shrinking under our feet thanks to the Tri-State’s moderate drought conditions, and there’s little relief in sight. Your home’s foundation could be at risk because of it. “When we have this dry weather over a long period of time,...
COVID again: Some counties return to high spread
Several Northeast Ohio counties are seeing a high spread of COVID-19 this week.
WLWT 5
Two major retailers relocating to Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Two major retailers are moving in to Butler County. A new Costco is set to open its doors in Liberty Township on Nov. 16. The Springdale store will close. The Liberty Township Costco will anchor the new Freedom Pointe development. Plans also include shops, restaurants,...
Fox 19
Frozen chicken sold at Costco recalled
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some 148,000 pounds of frozen chicken breast patties sold at Costco were recalled by Foster Farms because they might be contaminated with hard and possibly sharp pieces of plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. These items were shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California,...
WIBC.com
Indiana DNR Talks License/Fees Increase
STATEWIDE — You may have noticed that prices for hunting and fishing licenses have increased from last year. You’re not seeing things – it’s real, and here’s why. “In September of 2021, the Natural Resources Commission approved increases to fees for our hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses, as well as a number of commercial licenses and permits,” says Linnea Petercheff, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Licensing/Permitting Supervisor.
a-z-animals.com
Bobcats in Ohio: Types & Where They Live
Ohio, one of the 12 states in the Midwest, has four major different habitats. Forests, prairies, wetlands, and the Great Lakes are examples of these habitat types. This alone demonstrates how diverse the state’s landscapes are and how equipped it is to support various animal species. Native white-tailed deer, cockroaches, mourning doves, American bullfrogs, snapping turtles, black bears, coyotes, and bobcats are a few of these species.
WCPO
Bass Pro Shops coming to Streets of West Chester
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — After nearly a decade of having property at the Streets of West Chester, Bass Pro Shops will finally be built. The unique retailer has applied for a building permit with the Butler County Development Department and filed plans with the township for a 123,348 square-foot building on Allen Road. West Chester Twp. Economic Development Manager Katy Kanelopoulos said according to the plans submitted in September, it appears there will also be a 20,000 square-foot restaurant inside the store.
Thousands without power as high winds lash central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Tens of thousands of people are without power in central Indiana Saturday, as winds whip the area, keeping first responders and utilities busy with fallen tree limbs and downed powerlines. The bulk of Indiana's outages were held by Duke Energy, which services the majority of the state...
Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It
If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
Your 2022 Ohio Midterm Election Guide
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. The 2022 Ohio midterms are coming up soon, so we made you […] The post Your 2022 Ohio Midterm Election Guide appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Fox 19
A look at the candidates vying for Ohio’s US Senate Seat
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The race for Ohio’s U.S. Senate Seat has been one of the most talked about campaigns as two candidates continued their campaign coverage across Ohio all weekend long. Democratic Candidate Tim Ryan and Republican Candidate JD Vance are running for the vacated U.S. Senate seat that...
What Indiana voters need to know ahead of the general election Tuesday
Tuesday, November 8 is the general election day in Indiana. Here are a few things you will need to know before you cast your ballot.
