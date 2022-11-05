Read full article on original website
State leaders investing in mental health by hosting town hall
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. — Unfortunately, North Carolina has a higher than average percentage of adults who are facing depression and anxiety. Because of that, state leaders are making their way around North Carolina to discuss mental-health issues and to hear what real people are going through. What You Need...
Souls to the Polls attracts lifetime voter
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Across the country and in Tampa Bay, souls got to the polls Sunday. This election marks the 60th year that 'Souls to the Polls' has encouraged Black Americans to exercise their right to vote. What You Need To Know. 'Souls to the Polls' held events...
Time change can take a toll on our health, sleep doctor says
RALEIGH, N.C. — It's that time of year when we set our clocks back an hour as daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. While collecting an extra hour of sleep isn't usually as protested as the "spring ahead" in the springtime, this weekend's time change often spurs outcry over the loss of sunshine in the evening.
Florida workforce searches for housing at affordable rates
As people continue to struggle to find an affordable place to live in the Tampa Bay area, one company in Manatee County is working hard to provide quality workforce housing at low costs. What You Need To Know. Housing is becoming more unaffordable in Tampa Bay. A local company is...
Suspicious envelope found at GOP candidate's Phoenix office
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Phoenix police and fire officials said they were called to the building around 2 a.m. and there were...
Nicole could reach hurricane status before landfall in Florida
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed in the southwestern Atlantic on the morning of Nov. 7, becoming the 14th named storm of the season. It'll bring widespread gusty winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding. Hurricane Watches are now in effect for parts of the Bahamas and east coast of Florida. Nicole became...
St. Pete marine habitat restoration group goes international
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A marine habitat restoration group called Ocean Aid 360 has collected 150,000 pounds of ghost traps from Florida waters and this month will host its first international tournament in the Bahamas, according to co-founder Neill Holland. What You Need To Know. Ocean Aid 360 has...
Sandbag pickup locations as meteorologists track Nicole
CENTRAL FLORIDA — As meteorologists track Subtropical Storm Nicole following its formation northeast of the Bahamas, Central Florida municipalities have opened up locations where residents can pick up sandbags. Flagler County. "Flagler County officials are starting sandbag operations on the barrier island Monday as the two certainties about the...
Subtropical Storm Nicole forms near Bahamas, Pasco offering free bus rides to the polls and Brady leads Bucs to a comeback win
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Our weather pattern remains warm and a bit breezy to start the week. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s under a partly sunny sky. A few showers will develop with the northeast breeze this afternoon. Rain clears...
Menifee is California's first solar- and battery-powered microgrid home community
MENIFEE, Calif. — With their taupe exteriors and xeriscaping, the model homes on Hopscotch Drive look like thousands of others in the Inland Empire. But get up close, and visitors will see they aren’t mere living quarters. They’re a template for resilient living in a future that’s increasingly defined by climate change.
