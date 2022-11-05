Read full article on original website
Watch: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character After Cameras Stop Rolling at WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Bray Wyatt is notorious for staying in-character while making public appearances for the WWE. He rarely conducts interviews, isn't often seen in public and, in the few cases where he will talk to reporters or interact with fans, he'll tend to stay in character. Some of the interviews he did with local media while still in his Firefly Fun House persona certainly come to mind. But after his promo and interaction with Uncle Howdy at Crown Jewel on Saturday, a video of Wyatt interacting with fans as he made his way backstage popped up online showing him (mostly) break character.
rajah.com
Ari Daivari Comments On His Work Behind-The-Scenes In AEW, Goals In The Company & Women's Division
Ari Daivari was a guest on the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. During his appearance on the show, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about his work behind-the-scenes in All Elite Wrestling, his goals in the company, the AEW women's division and more. Featured below are some of the...
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Says Triple H Bringing Back Released WWE Stars Was A Mistake
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he spoke about topics such as how he thinks Triple H bringing Hit Row back was a mistake as the WWE's Head of Creative wanted to bring back all the talent they lost, but he doesn't think Hit Row is that much of a talent and WWE lost anything, maybe just Swerve Strickland.
rajah.com
Jordynne Grace Reveals Show She May Launch With Jonathan Gresham, Comments On Mickie James' Veteran Status
Jordynne Grace recently appeared as a guest on the Counted Out with Mike & Tyler podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Knockouts Champion spoke about Mickie James becoming a grizzled veteran for the women's scene in pro wrestling and how she and Jonathan Gresham may start a bodybuilding show together.
rajah.com
Bobby Lashley Reveals Kurt Angle Opened The Doors For Him To Get Into The Wrestling Business
Top WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley recently spoke with CBS Sports on a variety of topics such as how WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was the person who opened the doors for him to get into wrestling and how he has always had a huge amount of respect and admiration for the Olympic Gold Medalist.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Planning A Special Presentation For Logan Paul At WWE Crown Jewel
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul will serve as the main event of today’s WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. Fightful Select reports that there was an active plan to have a UFC-style “locker room look in,” with Logan Paul preparing in his locker room and Reigns in his locker room preparing as well.
rajah.com
Ross & Marshall Von Erich Comment On Zac Efron Photo From "The Iron Claw" Movie
Ross and Marshall Von Erich recently appeared as a guest on The Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the tag-team veterans speak about the upcoming film, "The Iron Claw," about their legendary father and the photo of Zac Efron from the movie that has been making the rounds.
rajah.com
WWE's Sasha Banks Teases Something "Crazy" is Coming Later in November
-- Posting to her Instagram stories, Sasha Banks talked about time passing leading to growth and a journey that she's been loving. However, she then hinted that something "crazy" is coming which she has been waiting for the past six months for while not divulging any details on whether that is a return to WWE or some other outside venture. Banks remains under contract to WWE according to most sources.
rajah.com
Arn Anderson Talks Details Of His New Comic Book Set To Be Released Later This Month
WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson recently took to an episode of his “The Arn Show” podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how his brand-new comic book set to be released November 15th has a lot of details about his life that most people won't know and how the time just never seemed right to write his book until this opportunity came and he is very fortunate to have this opportunity.
wrestlingrumors.net
Roman Reigns Targeted By 38 Year Old WWE Superstar
He could work. Roman Reigns has dominated WWE for over two years now, with one of the longest World Title reigns in company history. Reigns has run through just about everyone that has come in his path, which has not left him with many opponents left to come after him. WWE is going to need to look in a different direction to find a challenger and now someone is calling out Reigns.
rajah.com
Kevin Patrick Reveals What He Has Learned After First Few Weeks As WWE Raw Commentator
Kevin Patrick recently appeared as a guest on the WWE After The Bell podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE commentator spoke about his first outings as the newest addition to the Raw commentary team and how he has learned when to remain silent during a segment.
rajah.com
WWE News: Roman Reigns Comments On Crown Jewel Match, Feeling Ucey T-Shirt (Photo)
If so, then WWE.Shop.Com may have the perfect t-shirt for you. Check out the new merchandise below, via the official Twitter account of WWE.Shop. Com:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul at Saturday's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
rajah.com
Road Dogg Talks Bret Hart Asking Him Whether Top WWE Superstar Was Better Than The Hitman
WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how he and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart were talking on a flight, then suddenly Bret asked him whether he said Shawn Michaels was better than The Hitman as well as how he thought it was the weirdest thing he has ever been a part of.
rajah.com
Anna Jay Talks About Turning Heel, Joining Jericho Appreciation Society In AEW
Anna Jay recently spoke with the folks from Pro Wrestling Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling veteran spoke about joining the J.A.S., turning heel and more. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. On joining the J.A.S....
rajah.com
Solo Sikoa On WWE Legend The Rock Calling Himself The Head Of The Table
Former WWE NXT North American Champion and top WWE SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa recently spoke with Republic World on a number of topics such as WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson calling himself The Head Of The Table and how he isn't in the WWE, so The Rock is not The Head Of The Table, Roman Reigns is.
rajah.com
Val Venis Talks Prank WWE Legend Owen Hart Played On Him
Former WWE Superstar and two-time Intercontinental Champion Val Venis appeared on the Wrestling Shoot Interviews YouTube channel to discuss a variety of topics such as a prank WWE legend Owen Hart played on him. Val Venis said:. “This one cat had long, dark, stringy hair, kinda greasy looking. Had a...
rajah.com
Jade Cargill Comments On Potential All-Women's Event In AEW
Could this be AEW's meaning for one big event coming up in the future?. The TBS Women's Champion recently spoke with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston for an interview, during which she spoke about a potential all-women's event in AEW and more. Featured below are some of the highlights...
rajah.com
Raven Believes His Match Against Goldberg In 1996 Was The Best Match The WWE HOFer Ever Had
Professional wrestling legend and IMPACT Hall of Famer Raven appeared on a K&S Wrestlefest webcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he believes his match against Goldberg in 1996 was the best match the WWE Hall of Famer has ever had. Raven said:. “I thought it...
rajah.com
Shawn Spears Says He Hopes Tyler Breeze Is Not Done With Pro Wrestling
AEW Star Shawn Spears made an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he hopes Tyler Breeze is not done with pro wrestling because he still has a lot to offer. Shawn Spears said:. "I think it still...
