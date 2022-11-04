Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Crown Jewel (11/5/2022) Results: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar, Bayley Compete.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/5/2022 edition of WWE Crown Jewel on Peacock. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) (w/ Paul...
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Reacts To Roman Reigns Acknowledging His WWE Saudi Absence
We are less than a day away from WWE's Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but the hype train isn't slowing down just yet. Earlier today, WWE held one last press conference before the event, with Logan Paul and Roman Reigns confronting each other once again before their main event bout for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Yet while Reigns was flanked by Paul Heyman, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn was noticeably absent. That didn't stop the fans in attendance from voicing their opinion, however.
411mania.com
WWE News: Jey Uso Getting MRI On Monday, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon At Crown Jewel, WWE Community Video From Saudi Arabia
– It was noted during today’s WWE Crown Jewel broadcast that Jey Uso may have suffered a broken wrist and will have an MRI on Monday. It is possible that this is a storyline injury, as Uso’s arm was attacked by the Brawling Brutes during their match. The...
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Tells Saudi Arabian WWE Fans They Do Not Deserve Sami Zayn
WWE is producing its eighth premium live event in Saudi Arabia — Crown Jewel — on November 5. The main event has Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his titles against social media influencer Logan Paul in only Paul's third professional wrestling match ever. During the match, Paul will have real-life brother, Jake Paul, in his corner as Reigns will likely be accompanied by Paul Heyman and perhaps the Usos and Solo Sikoa as well. One member of The Bloodline who will be absent though is the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn.
wrestletalk.com
Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel
Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
wrestletalk.com
Roman Reigns Calls Out KSI & Mr. Beast During Match Against Logan Paul
Logan Paul may be holding his own against WWE champ Roman Reigns but Reigns is so unbothered, he had time to call out other internet celebs!. After making a massive entrance for WWE’s premium live event in Saudi Arabia, WWE Crown Jewel, Logan Paul has been holding his own against the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.
wrestlingheadlines.com
More on MVP Missing WWE Crown Jewel, Backstage Note on Logan Paul and Roman Reigns
We noted before how MVP did not make the trip to Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel to be with Omos as he faces Braun Strowman. A new report from Fightful Select notes that MVP beating by Strowman on Friday’s SmackDown was done to help explain why he won’t be there, and in actuality MVP is a former Muslim turned atheist, which is punishable in the Kingdom.
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Paul Brothers Step to The Bloodline at WWE Crown Jewel Presser, Roman Reigns on Sami Zayn’s Absence, Omos and Braun Strowman Weigh In, More
The Paul Brothers crashed the WWE Crown Jewel press conference today. The press conference ended with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who was introduced by Paul Heyman, and Logan Paul, who made his entrance on a camel. Logan ended up announcing that he brought “more than back-up” to Crown Jewel, in the form of his brother Jake Paul. Reigns reacted angrily, yelling at Heyman for the development. Reigns then introduced The Bloodline, and out came Solo Sikoa with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.
ringsidenews.com
Paul Heyman Claims Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul Will Be ‘Uncomfortable’
Roman Reigns has been an unstoppable force as the Undisputed Universal Champion since his WWE return back in 2020. He continues to be a dominant force on WWE television and there is no one who can match up with him. He is set to face Logan Paul soon and it seems Paul Heyman isn’t looking forward to it.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Mocks Logan Paul’s ‘Lucky Shot’ After WWE Crown Jewel
Roman Reigns has been absolutely dominant as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion and has defeated many opponents. Roman’s most recent opponent was Logan Paul and despite his best efforts, Paul couldn’t get the job done at Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel event and The Head of the Table decided to mock Logan Paul after the match.
Yardbarker
WWE Crown Jewel results: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
WWE Crown Jewel kicked off with Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley. Before the match, Lashley sent Lesnar into the steel steps and Lesnar began favoring his knee. Lashley speared Lesnar in the ring and through the barricade at ringside. Lashley attempted a pin after the third spear but Lesnar kicked out.
ComicBook
WWE Crown Royal: Fans Applaud Logan Paul For Roman Reigns Match
WWE's Tribal Chief has taken on more opponents than we can count when it comes to defending both the World Heavyweight Championship and the Universal Championship belts, though none might have been quite as famous outside of the ring as Logan Paul. The Youtuber has made a name for himself not only online, but also by becoming a professional boxer, joining World Wrestling Entertainment recently, and showing his stuff. Now, fans are wrapping their heads around Crown Jewel's main event of the night.
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns Issues Statement After Crown Jewel Victory
And still! Roman Reigns continues his historic streak as WWE Undisputed Universal Champion!. After World Wrestling Entertainment’s Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, Roman Reigns would take to Twitter from his plane, issuing a statement about his championship victory over Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia. “I guess that one lucky...
rajah.com
WWE News: Logan Paul Suffered Injuries to His Meniscus, MCL & ACL at Crown Jewel
-- After an unsuccessful attempt at defeating Roman Reigns at WWE's recent Crown Jewel premium live event, Logan Paul has suffered an injury. Posting to his social media following the match, Paul noted that he suffered a torn meniscus, a torn MCL and a potentially torn ACL, the latter obviously being the most serious. Paul claimed that the injuries to his right knee happened about halfway through the match.
rajah.com
Jake Paul Poses With Brock Lesnar (Photo), Paul Heyman Hypes WWE Crown Jewel, WWE Live Twitter Spaces
- Jake Paul is in Saudi Arabia for the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 special event. As noted, the Paul Brother appeared at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 press conference on Friday, being introduced as the bodyguard of Logan Paul ahead of his showdown against Roman Reigns at the show. While in town, Paul snapped a photo with "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar. Check out the image below.
rajah.com
WWE News: Top 10 Moments From Smackdown, WWE Community Video From Saudi Arabia
-- WWE has shared footage of various Superstars interacting with members of the WWE Universe in Saudi Arabia. Check out the video below, via the official Twitter account of World Wrestling Entertainment:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the top ten moments from Friday's episode of Smackdown have also...
rajah.com
Bayley On Returning To Saudi Arabia, Working With Triple H
Ahead of her Raw Women's Championship clash with Bianca Belair at this afternoon's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Monday Night Raw Superstar and Damage CTRL leader Bayley spoke with the National, and discussed her return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Check out the comments from Bayley below.
rajah.com
Crown Jewel Producers Reportedly Revealed
WWE Crown Jewel (11/5) * Abyss- Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross w/ Scarlett (Steel Cage match) * Michael Hayes- Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns w/ Paul Heyman. WWE Producers Jamie Noble and Shane Helms are also in Saudi Arabia for the Premium Live Event, which begins at 12 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. GMT on Peacock in the U.S., and the WWE Network everywhere else.
rajah.com
Producers Of All Of The Matches That Took Place During Saturday's WWE Crown Jewel Event
The main event of last Saturday's WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event saw the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Logan Paul in a highly-physical match and walk out of the match with a big win. As previously reported, three match producers were revealed before Saturday's WWE Crown Jewel Event, but PWInsider.com revealed the match producers of the other matches that took place on the show, which you can check out below:
rajah.com
First Look At The Arena For WWE Crown Jewel In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Photo)
The road to WWE Crown Jewel 2022 continues to wind down. As noted, on Friday the final pre-show press conference for the event took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the location of the special premium live event scheduled for November 5, 2022. Ahead of the big show on 11/5 featuring...
Comments / 0