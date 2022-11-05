ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrestleview.com

Titles Change Hands At WWE Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia

IO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL are once again the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, defeating Alexa Bliss and Asuka at Crown Jewel. This is the second title reign for SKY and Kai. Bliss and Asuka only held the titles for five days. The title change came as the referee was distracted with SKY and Asuka.
wrestletalk.com

Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel

Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Reportedly Extremely Sick During Match At Crown Jewel

The stars of WWE traveled to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel premium live event and Drew McIntyre faced off against Karrion Kross in a steel cage match. PWInsider is reporting that Drew McIntyre had been extremely sick with the flu over the last few days. It was noted that McIntyre gutted through the steel cage match even though he was ill.
tjrwrestling.net

Alexa Bliss Flaunts New Look Following WWE Crown Jewel

Alexa Bliss had a rough night at Crown Jewel as she lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship but now she seems to be embracing a new look. At Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Bliss teamed with Asuka to defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Title against the two women they defeated for the belts on Raw, Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.
ewrestlingnews.com

Roman Reigns Defeats Logan Paul To Retain Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns is still your Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after defeating Logan Paul in a very hard fought battle at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. In the main event of the show, Reigns was able to defeat Paul in a match that went well over 30 minutes and featured lots of spots and nearfalls. The Usos, Jake Paul, Solo Sikoa and others got involved near the end of the match, but it was Reigns who was able to pick up the win after hitting Paul with a Superman punch and a spear.
rajah.com

WWE News: Logan Paul Suffered Injuries to His Meniscus, MCL & ACL at Crown Jewel

-- After an unsuccessful attempt at defeating Roman Reigns at WWE's recent Crown Jewel premium live event, Logan Paul has suffered an injury. Posting to his social media following the match, Paul noted that he suffered a torn meniscus, a torn MCL and a potentially torn ACL, the latter obviously being the most serious. Paul claimed that the injuries to his right knee happened about halfway through the match.
ewrestlingnews.com

Final Lineup For WWE Crown Jewel

WWE presents the Crown Jewel event today from the Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia that will air on Peacock with the main card at 12 PM EST. Here is the final card:. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul. The O.C. vs. Judgment Day. Brock Lesnar vs....
PWMania

WWE Crown Jewel Spoilers, Big Name Rumored to Appear, Brock Lesnar, More

WWE is putting a lot of faith in Logan Paul heading into today’s Crown Jewel main event, as his match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was scheduled to last at least 30 minutes, including their entrances. According to PWInsider, this is far longer than anything else on the show. Referee Ryan Tran will officiate the main event.
rajah.com

WWE News: Roman Reigns Comments On Crown Jewel Match, Feeling Ucey T-Shirt (Photo)

If so, then WWE.Shop.Com may have the perfect t-shirt for you. Check out the new merchandise below, via the official Twitter account of WWE.Shop. Com:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul at Saturday's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Bret Hart Thinks WWE Should Split Roman Reigns’ Undisputed Title In Two

Roman Reigns became the Undisputed Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. He defended the title in the main event of Saturday’s Crown Jewel event against Logan Paul. While speaking with Muscles Man Malcolm, Bret Hart was asked if WWE should separate the two world titles again. ”Yeah...
rajah.com

WWE Announces Two Matches And More For Next Week's Episode Of WWE SmackDown

WWE announced during this past Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown that next week's show will see two massive matches take place as well as the beginning of a first-time-ever and blue brand exclusive tournament. It was announced that the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) or The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch) will put the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line against The New Day (Kofi Kinston and Xavier Woods), Shinsuke Nakamura will go up against Santos Escobar in a Singles Match and The SmackDown World Cup will begin.
rajah.com

Crown Jewel Producers Reportedly Revealed

WWE Crown Jewel (11/5) * Abyss- Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross w/ Scarlett (Steel Cage match) * Michael Hayes- Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns w/ Paul Heyman. WWE Producers Jamie Noble and Shane Helms are also in Saudi Arabia for the Premium Live Event, which begins at 12 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. GMT on Peacock in the U.S., and the WWE Network everywhere else.
PWMania

Video: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character Following His WWE Crown Jewel Segment

Bray Wyatt made a live appearance on Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. He continued his storyline, and there are many unanswered questions. Uncle Howdy reappeared, and the lights went out once more. Wyatt exited through the crowd after the segment, but despite the fact that his segment ended on a...
rajah.com

WWE News: Top 10 Moments From Smackdown, WWE Community Video From Saudi Arabia

-- WWE has shared footage of various Superstars interacting with members of the WWE Universe in Saudi Arabia. Check out the video below, via the official Twitter account of World Wrestling Entertainment:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the top ten moments from Friday's episode of Smackdown have also...

