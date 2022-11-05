ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

The Game Speaks Out On Nike Suspending Kyrie Irving Shoe Deal

The Game isn’t happy with what Nike did to Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving got himself into some hot water. Ever since he shared a link to a documentary rife with antisemitism, the Nets star has been under fire from fans and colleagues alike. The Brooklyn Nets have benched him, and Nike even severed ties with Kyrie after his controversial tweet.
IRVING, NY
105.5 The Fan

The Game Upset With Nike for Dropping Kyrie Irving

The Game is not happy with how corporate America is treating Kyrie Irving. The Compton rhymer is upset with Nike for dropping Kyrie in the fallout of his promotion of an anti-Semitic documentary. On Friday (Nov. 4), The Shade Room published a blog post on their Instagram page containing ESPN's...
Deadline

Kyrie Irving Dropped By Nike Amid Controversy Over Highlighting Antisemitic Movie – Update

UPDATED with latest: Nike on Friday night became the latest company to distance itself from Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, saying it will “suspend our relationship” with the all-star guard. The shoe brand also said it would not move forward with launching its latest line of Irving-branded shoe, the Kyrie 8. “At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” Nike said in a statement this evening, per the AP. “To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the...
IRVING, NY
The Spun

LeBron James Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Kyrie Irving Controversy

Earlier this week, the Brooklyn Nets suspended point guard Kyrie Irving for no fewer than five games following his controversial social media post. Irving eventually apologized for the post, which contained antisemitic content. Despite the apology, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is surprised no other players have spoken out against Irving's decision to post the link.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving

Nike has parted ways with Kyrie Irving. The shoe giant announced Friday night that it will halt its relationship with the Brooklyn guard, who has been suspended by the Nets for what the team called a repeated failure to "unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs." The Nets made that...
BROOKLYN, NY
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
31K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy