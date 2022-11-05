Read full article on original website
Nike Suspends Ties With Kyrie Irving And Will Not Release His Kyrie 8 Shoe Amidst Recent Controversy
Nike is suspending ties with Kyrie Irving after his latest controversy and they are no longer launching his new shoe, Kyrie 8.
hotnewhiphop.com
The Game Speaks Out On Nike Suspending Kyrie Irving Shoe Deal
The Game isn’t happy with what Nike did to Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving got himself into some hot water. Ever since he shared a link to a documentary rife with antisemitism, the Nets star has been under fire from fans and colleagues alike. The Brooklyn Nets have benched him, and Nike even severed ties with Kyrie after his controversial tweet.
Lakers News: LeBron James Weighs In On Kyrie Irving's Recent Behavior
The Lakers All-Star has officially taken a stance regarding his former Cleveland teammate's bizarre recent behavior.
The Game Upset With Nike for Dropping Kyrie Irving
The Game is not happy with how corporate America is treating Kyrie Irving. The Compton rhymer is upset with Nike for dropping Kyrie in the fallout of his promotion of an anti-Semitic documentary. On Friday (Nov. 4), The Shade Room published a blog post on their Instagram page containing ESPN's...
Kyrie Irving Dropped By Nike Amid Controversy Over Highlighting Antisemitic Movie – Update
UPDATED with latest: Nike on Friday night became the latest company to distance itself from Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, saying it will “suspend our relationship” with the all-star guard. The shoe brand also said it would not move forward with launching its latest line of Irving-branded shoe, the Kyrie 8. “At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” Nike said in a statement this evening, per the AP. “To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the...
LeBron James Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Kyrie Irving Controversy
Earlier this week, the Brooklyn Nets suspended point guard Kyrie Irving for no fewer than five games following his controversial social media post. Irving eventually apologized for the post, which contained antisemitic content. Despite the apology, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is surprised no other players have spoken out against Irving's decision to post the link.
CJ McCollum Strongly Condemns Anti-Semitism Amid Kyrie Irving Controversy
The veteran Pelicans star also outlined that it was vital that Kyrie Irving issued an apology.
Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving
Nike has parted ways with Kyrie Irving. The shoe giant announced Friday night that it will halt its relationship with the Brooklyn guard, who has been suspended by the Nets for what the team called a repeated failure to "unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs." The Nets made that...
