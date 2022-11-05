ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Rams offered Panthers 2 1st-rounders, 2nd-rounder for Brian Burns

So, um, it seems as though the Los Angeles Rams offered the Carolina Panthers more than just two first-round picks for Brian Burns. A Sunday morning report from CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones details that the reigning, defending Super Bowl champions not only put a pair of firsts on the table for the Pro Bowl pass rusher, but a future second to boot!
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Buccaneers smart to show interest in talented free agent

The Buccaneers are moving back in the right direction after beating the Rams. Still, the team needs to keep making moves to improve. Good teams never stop getting better. Are the Buccaneers a good team? That much remains to be seen as of now, but that doesn’t mean that the Bucs can’t make a statement by the end of the season.
TAMPA, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Teams inquired about trading for Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins

The 3-5 Cardinals are presently in last place in their division and are on the outside of the NFC playoff picture. It is of little surprise, then, that Arizona GM Steve Keim received a “flurry of trade calls” from teams interested in wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins prior to Tuesday’s trade deadline (via Ian Rapoport of NFL.com). We do not know who placed the calls, but given their reported interest in other receivers, clubs like the Cowboys, Packers, and even the division-rival Rams might have checked in.
ARIZONA STATE
Pro Football Rumors

Colts fire HC Frank Reich

The second in-season head coach firing has taken place in the NFL. Frank Reich has been let go by the Colts, reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter (Twitter link). The team has confirmed the news. Reich had increasingly become the subject of scrutiny this season, his fifth leading the Colts’ sideline....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Pro Football Rumors

Panthers activate QB Sam Darnold

Carolina had until this Wednesday to make the move. If not, Darnold would have been ineligible to return this season. Interim head coach Steve Wilks‘ comments on the matter left the situation somewhat murky, but it comes as little surprise that Darnold will be available moving forward after his return to practice.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

NFL hands out surprising fine on controversial DJ Moore play

The NFL handed out a fine for the play that contributed to the Carolina Panthers’ loss last week, but not for the reason one might expect. Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore was penalized for removing his helmet after a game-tying touchdown catch with eight seconds to go against the Atlanta Falcons. That penalty backed up the game-winning extra point try 15 yards, and the ensuing miss sent the game to overtime, where Carolina lost.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Rams activate Cam Akers as one of four running backs

The Los Angeles Rams activated running back Cam Akers for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he missed the past two games while in a dispute with the coaching staff. Akers returns to Tampa Bay where he had a pair of fumbles for the Rams in a divisional-round...
TAMPA, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Falcons, Jaguars discussed Calvin Ridley trade for months

As detailed by ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, Jacksonville identified Ridley as a potential target during this past offseason. The Jaguars entered the spring with a new head coach in Doug Pederson, and a need to add at the skill positions around second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence. That resulted, most notably, in the high-priced free agent addition of Christian Kirk, but the possibility of acquiring Ridley was a topic of conversation.
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

Panthers fire assistants Evan Cooper, Paul Pasqualoni

A season of upheaval for the Carolina Panthers continued Monday as cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni were fired by interim coach Steve Wilks. Cooper was hired in 2020 by former head coach Matt Rhule, who was fired after a 1-4 start to this season. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Packers’ Rashan Gary suffers torn ACL

The Packers lost their fifth straight game yesterday, but any turnaround of their season will come without one of their top defenders. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported this morning that edge rusher Rashan Gary was feared to have suffered a torn ACL. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network confirms that that...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Bucs headed in wrong direction despite leading weak NFC South

Even if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers squeak out a division title in a struggling NFC South, the team can't feel great about its long-term outlook. Even with a playoff berth, the Bucs do not look built to contend with teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys. In fact, the team losing 21-3 to the lowly Carolina Panthers a couple of weeks ago shows that anyone in the NFL can beat the Bucs on any given Sunday.
TAMPA, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy