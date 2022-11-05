Read full article on original website
Longtime NFL Official Thinks Player Should Have Been Ejected From Georgia-Tennessee Game
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took a big hit from Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough as he was running towards the corner of the end zone. He ultimately forced his way in for a touchdown. McCollough may not have had bad intentions when he hit Bennett, but the end result was...
Report: Rams offered Panthers 2 1st-rounders, 2nd-rounder for Brian Burns
So, um, it seems as though the Los Angeles Rams offered the Carolina Panthers more than just two first-round picks for Brian Burns. A Sunday morning report from CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones details that the reigning, defending Super Bowl champions not only put a pair of firsts on the table for the Pro Bowl pass rusher, but a future second to boot!
2 new bidders emerge for potential Washington Commanders sale
As Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder evaluates a potential sale of the franchise, two new names have reportedly emerged with
Buccaneers smart to show interest in talented free agent
The Buccaneers are moving back in the right direction after beating the Rams. Still, the team needs to keep making moves to improve. Good teams never stop getting better. Are the Buccaneers a good team? That much remains to be seen as of now, but that doesn’t mean that the Bucs can’t make a statement by the end of the season.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses his history with the Detroit Lions, a team against which he has thrown 52 touchdowns compared to just eight interceptions.
Teams inquired about trading for Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins
The 3-5 Cardinals are presently in last place in their division and are on the outside of the NFC playoff picture. It is of little surprise, then, that Arizona GM Steve Keim received a “flurry of trade calls” from teams interested in wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins prior to Tuesday’s trade deadline (via Ian Rapoport of NFL.com). We do not know who placed the calls, but given their reported interest in other receivers, clubs like the Cowboys, Packers, and even the division-rival Rams might have checked in.
NFL Odds: Rams vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Los Angeles Rams will travel to Central Florida to take on the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and make a Rams-Buccaneers prediction and pick. The Rams fell 31-14 to the San Francisco 49ers last weekend at Sofi...
Colts fire HC Frank Reich
The second in-season head coach firing has taken place in the NFL. Frank Reich has been let go by the Colts, reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter (Twitter link). The team has confirmed the news. Reich had increasingly become the subject of scrutiny this season, his fifth leading the Colts’ sideline....
Panthers activate QB Sam Darnold
Carolina had until this Wednesday to make the move. If not, Darnold would have been ineligible to return this season. Interim head coach Steve Wilks‘ comments on the matter left the situation somewhat murky, but it comes as little surprise that Darnold will be available moving forward after his return to practice.
Eight-time Pro Bowl CB Patrick Peterson reveals plans for his career
Playing on the second of two one-year Vikings deals, Patrick Peterson is coming off a strong performance — featuring three pass breakups — against his former team. Peterson, who certainly did not downplay the revenge-game component against the Cardinals, is not looking to walk away after this season.
Browns designate DE Chase Winovich, RB Jerome Ford to return from IR
That opens up a three-week return window for both players. If they fail to be activated within that timeframe, they will remain sidelined for the rest of the season. Cleveland currently has six activations remaining for the year, with tight end Jesse James also a candidate to return. James, along...
NFL hands out surprising fine on controversial DJ Moore play
The NFL handed out a fine for the play that contributed to the Carolina Panthers’ loss last week, but not for the reason one might expect. Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore was penalized for removing his helmet after a game-tying touchdown catch with eight seconds to go against the Atlanta Falcons. That penalty backed up the game-winning extra point try 15 yards, and the ensuing miss sent the game to overtime, where Carolina lost.
Rams activate Cam Akers as one of four running backs
The Los Angeles Rams activated running back Cam Akers for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he missed the past two games while in a dispute with the coaching staff. Akers returns to Tampa Bay where he had a pair of fumbles for the Rams in a divisional-round...
Falcons, Jaguars discussed Calvin Ridley trade for months
As detailed by ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, Jacksonville identified Ridley as a potential target during this past offseason. The Jaguars entered the spring with a new head coach in Doug Pederson, and a need to add at the skill positions around second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence. That resulted, most notably, in the high-priced free agent addition of Christian Kirk, but the possibility of acquiring Ridley was a topic of conversation.
Panthers fire assistants Evan Cooper, Paul Pasqualoni
A season of upheaval for the Carolina Panthers continued Monday as cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni were fired by interim coach Steve Wilks. Cooper was hired in 2020 by former head coach Matt Rhule, who was fired after a 1-4 start to this season. The...
Malik Willis to remain Titans’ starting QB in Week 9 matchup vs Chiefs
With Ryan Tannehill still dealing with an ankle injury, he will be inactive for the second consecutive game, the Titans confirmed on Sunday. That will leave rookie Malik Willis as the team’s starter when they take on the Chiefs. Tannehill suffered the injury two weeks ago, and his Week...
Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'Something switched' in Denzel Mims' attitude
The Jets pulled off an upset win over the Bills Sunday, despite the absence of wideout Corey Davis. The 2021 free agent signing ranks second on the team with 351 receiving yards, but has been unavailable since suffering a knee injury in Week 7. That has allowed Denzel Mims to...
Baker Mayfield replaces P.J. Walker at QB for the Panthers
Carolina faced their largest halftime deficit in team history (35-0) after Walker’s performance through the first two quarters. The former XFLer posted just nine passing yards and a pair of interceptions before being benched. As a whole, the team’s offense managed just 19 yards of offense, setting the stage for the switch.
Report: Packers’ Rashan Gary suffers torn ACL
The Packers lost their fifth straight game yesterday, but any turnaround of their season will come without one of their top defenders. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported this morning that edge rusher Rashan Gary was feared to have suffered a torn ACL. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network confirms that that...
Bucs headed in wrong direction despite leading weak NFC South
Even if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers squeak out a division title in a struggling NFC South, the team can't feel great about its long-term outlook. Even with a playoff berth, the Bucs do not look built to contend with teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys. In fact, the team losing 21-3 to the lowly Carolina Panthers a couple of weeks ago shows that anyone in the NFL can beat the Bucs on any given Sunday.
