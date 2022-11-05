View the original article to see embedded media. VITALS: : The Heat and Trail Blazers meet for the second and final time this regular season after Miami recorded a, 119-98, win in Portland on 10/26. This matchup will also mark as the quickest the two teams have completed their season series. The Heat have won four straight against the Blazers, just one short of tying the longest winning streak of five consecutive games against Portland in team history (1/7/05 – 2/13/07). The Heat are 27-41 all-time versus the Trail Blazers during the regular season, including 12-21 in home games and 15-20 in road games. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (hip), Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out and Tyler Herro (ankle) is questionable. For the Blazers, Damian Lillard (calf) is questionable.

