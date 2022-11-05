Read full article on original website
Raptors’ Pascal Siakam out at least two weeks
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam will be sidelined at least two weeks after being diagnosed with a strain of the
Wichita Eagle
How To Watch The Portland Trail Blazers At Miami Heat, Betting Lines Etc
View the original article to see embedded media. VITALS: : The Heat and Trail Blazers meet for the second and final time this regular season after Miami recorded a, 119-98, win in Portland on 10/26. This matchup will also mark as the quickest the two teams have completed their season series. The Heat have won four straight against the Blazers, just one short of tying the longest winning streak of five consecutive games against Portland in team history (1/7/05 – 2/13/07). The Heat are 27-41 all-time versus the Trail Blazers during the regular season, including 12-21 in home games and 15-20 in road games. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (hip), Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out and Tyler Herro (ankle) is questionable. For the Blazers, Damian Lillard (calf) is questionable.
Raptors Smother Bulls, DeMar DeRozan With Impressive, Active Defense
10 observations: Raps smother Bulls with active defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Each new day in the NBA affords opportunity. And the Chicago Bulls, after falling 113-104 to the Raptors in Toronto on Sunday, must use that opportunity to emphasize ball security and rebounding when they host the same team again in Chicago on Monday.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: LeBron James Pays Tribute To Slain Migos Rapper
As ESPN.com reports, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James appears to have taken the murder of 28-year-old Migos rapper Kirshnik Khari "Takeoff" Ball particularly hard. Ahead of this afternoon's still-ongoing Crypto.com Arena matchup with the 7-1 Cleveland Cavaliers, the 18-time All-Star opted to honor the slain star with a...
numberfire.com
Toronto's Pascal Siakam (groin) doubtful on Sunday
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (groin) is doubtful to play in Sunday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Siakam is unlikely to suit up after leaving Friday's game with a groin injury. Expect Precious Achiuwa to see more minutes against a Bulls' unit ranked eighth in defensive rating. In 85.0 minutes...
numberfire.com
Khem Birch (knee) out for Raptors Sunday
The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Khem Birch for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Birch is dealing with a knee injury and will now miss his second straight game as the Raptors take on the Bulls. The veteran center has played a role in the back of the Raptors' rotation whenever he has been healthy.
ESPN
VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls
TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
Bulls wrap home-and-home with Raptors hoping to limit turnovers
Turnovers and struggles in the paint doomed the Chicago Bulls during Sunday’s 113-104 road loss to the Toronto Raptors. Toronto’s
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates
Four games and eight days later, the Memphis Grizzlies are back home for a three-game homestand. The first matchup is against the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies (5-3) are 11.5-point favorites against Charlotte. The Hornets (3-5) are without rising star point guard LaMelo Ball, and his backcourt mate Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury. They'll also be without Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 17.4 points per game.
Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland lead streaking Cavaliers over LeBron, Lakers
LOS ANGELES — Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt's return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory. Jarrett Allen added 16 points to back the...
ESPN
Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99
INDIANAPOLIS -- — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro had...
Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Raptors Game
Zach LaVine is listed as questionable for Sunday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors.
