Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34 in Southern California home, authorities say
LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34 in Southern California home, authorities say. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WNYT
Suspicious envelope found at GOP candidate’s Phoenix office
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Phoenix police and fire officials said they were called to the building around 2 a.m. and there were...
WNYT
Groups say they’ll sue Georgia over ‘divisive concepts’ ban
ATLANTA (AP) — Education and civil rights groups said Friday that they will sue to overturn Georgia’s law banning the teaching of certain racial concepts, claiming it violates First Amendment rights to free expression and 14th Amendment rights to equal protection. The Southern Poverty Law Center, the National...
WNYT
California governor pardons abortion activist from 1940s
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday posthumously pardoned an abortion activist from the 1930s and 1940s, acting days before Californians finish voting on whether to enshrine increased protections in the state Constitution in response to a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision. Laura Miner was convicted in...
WNYT
Judge halts provisions of new Missouri voting law
A judge has issued a preliminary injunction halting parts of a new Missouri law that puts limits on what can be done to help register voters and reach out to absentee voters. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem sided with the League of Women Voters of Missouri and the state chapter of the NAACP in blocking parts of a law adopted by Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature and signed into law by GOP Gov. Mike Parson.
WNYT
Former Gov. Pataki campaigning for GOP in Glens Falls, Saratoga Springs
George Pataki, the last Republican governor of New York, was on the campaign trail in Glens Falls and Saratoga Springs Friday. Pataki was supporting GOP candidates for the midterms. “This is the closest race in 20 years. It’s because not just Republicans and independents, but Democrats understand that this state...
WNYT
Poll: Zeldin leads Hochul in NY-19
Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin is gaining more support. The new Siena College-Spectrum News survey polled voters in the 19th Congressional District. It finds 50% of the voters would vote for Zeldin, while 45% supported Kathy Hochul. Zeldin is trying to become the first Republican in 20 years to win...
WNYT
Rocket League Esports Championships underway in Castleton
A Rocket League championship was underway at Maple Hill High School in Castleton on Friday. Rocket League is a video game similar to soccer, but played with digital vehicles instead of digital soccer players. The Maple Hill esports team started it as a new extracurricular program this school year, and...
Comments / 0