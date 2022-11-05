Read full article on original website
Lane Kiffin calls out ‘rat poison’ after being listed No. 1 in poll
Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss at 8-1 this season and is on high alert for “rat poison.”. A Twitter account called “Big Game Boomer” on Friday shared its list of the top 25 most likable and least likable coaches in college football. They named Kiffin the No. 1 most likable coach in the sport.
Mel Tucker shares initial reaction to Michigan State's road upset of No. 16 Illinois
Mel Tucker and his Michigan State Spartans got a big 23-15 upset win over No. 16 Illinois in Week 10. That win came on the road in Champaign as the Spartans try to stabilize things moving forward. Tucker addressed the win over a ranked Fighting Illini immediately after game during...
Von Miller dropping big hint on social media about Bills’ future?
Von Miller may be leaving a trail of bread crumbs about what is to come for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills linebacker had some interesting posts to his Instagram Story this weekend. Miller shared multiple photos of himself posing with ex-teammate Odell Beckham Jr. Miller included a clock emoji on one post (as if to say “it’s time”) and captioned another one with the message “Round 2.”
Auburn may have 1 big concern about Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders is reportedly in the mix to become the next head coach at Auburn. One issue, however, may give the school some pause when it comes to a potential pursuit. Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports named Sanders as a candidate for the Auburn job in a “Big Noon Saturday” appearance. However, Feldman voiced one issue that may derail a hire.
Rob Gronkowski drops incredible one-liner about Zach Wilson
Leave it to Rob Gronkowski to deliver a phenomenal one-liner regarding New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. Gronkowski appeared on FOX Sports 1’s Sunday NFL pregame show and was asked about the New York Jets and whether he believed they could remain contenders. Gronkowski said yes, but not without delivering a great zinger at Wilson.
Matt Leinart’s son receives scholarship offer from ex-USC coach
Matt Leinart’s son has received a scholarship offer from a very familiar coach. Cole Leinart, who is a freshman at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif., shared on Twitter this week that he had received a scholarship offer from Georgia Southern. Georgia Southern is coached by Clay...
Stetson Bennett Sends Clear Message After Georgia Beats Tennessee
Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs put the college football world on notice with Saturday's win over No. 1 Tennessee. Following the 27-13 victory, Bennett was asked if he thought the Dawgs came in with a chip on their shoulder:. “Yeah, yeah I do,” he said. “We felt like we...
Clemson benches DJ Uiagalelei for Cade Klubnik yet again
Clemson is having some major issues at the quarterback position. For the second game in a row, the Tigers benched DJ Uiagalelei for freshman Cade Klubnik while hoping for a spark in a game they were trailing. Two weeks ago, Clemson was losing to Syracuse in the third quarter when...
Brian Kelly shares why he went for 2 to beat Alabama
The LSU Tigers won one of the more dramatic games of the college football season in overtime Saturday against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The big moment came in the overtime period, when LSU coach Brian Kelly made the gutsy call to go for two and the win instead of taking the game to a second overtime period.
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to being trolled by Tennessee fans
Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, someone (most assume a UT fan) leaked UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett’s phone number. Bennett was inundated with phone calls and texts on Friday night. After scoring a touchdown in the first half, Bennett referenced the incident...
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said to open Mississippi State week
Following a convincing home victory over Tennessee, the Georgia Bulldogs are headed back on the road for a matchup with an SEC West foe. Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) will be Magnolia State bound for a 7 p.m. ET showdown on Saturday with Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3 SEC) Georgia begins this...
Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis files for 2 amazing trademarks
Missouri’s kicker has filed for a couple of awesome trademarks. Harrison Mevis filed applications on October 27 for the phrases “THICCER KICKER” and “MONEY MEVIS.”. Those are both nicknames for Mevis, who was a preseason All-American kicker. Mevis is a junior and definitely on the larger...
Jerry Jones addresses the big announcement from Dan Snyder
If Dan Snyder is gearing up for a sale of the Washington Commanders, Jerry Jones isn’t about to divulge any secrets. Jones spoke on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas and was asked about Snyder’s announcement this week. The Snyders announced that they are working with a bank to explore all possible financial transactions related to the team.
Photo of security guarding goal posts after LSU win goes viral
LSU fans rushed the field at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge after the team’s huge win over Alabama on Saturday night. But those fans did not mess with the goal posts. There was quite a deterrent standing in the way. SI’s Ross Dellenger shared a photo on Twitter of...
Packers punished for bizarre goal line trick play attempt
The Green Bay Packers’ struggling offense looks more desperate with each passing week, and may have hit rock bottom Sunday against the Detroit Lions. The Packers struggled against the Lions in the first half despite Detroit’s status as the league’s worst defense. Green Bay was stopped three times at the 1-yard line to end the first quarter, setting up a big 4th and goal to open the second. Bizarrely, the Packers tried something of a trick play, lining up offensive lineman David Bakthiari as an eligible receiver and making him the target.
Video: Commanders score fluke touchdown with help from official
The Washington Commanders scored what will likely end up being the strangest touchdown of the day with an unlikely assist from the back judge. Early in the third quarter, Commanders quarterback Tyler Heinicke connected with wide receiver Curtis Samuel on a 49-yard touchdown pass. The simple stat undersells how weird it was, however. Heinicke essentially chucked a pass into triple coverage, but safety Camryn Bynum was accidentally taken out by the back judge while trying to play the ball. That was just enough for Samuel to make the catch.
Kickoff time for Georgia vs. Kentucky announced
The Georgia Bulldogs will once again be playing in the marquee SEC game come Week 12. The SEC announced Monday that Georgia’s road game against Kentucky will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 19 and will be televised by CBS. The Bulldogs’ matchup with the Wildcats will mark the fourth time this season Georgia has played on CBS, the other games being against Auburn, Florida and Tennessee.
Reason Mike Leach was folding chairs on Mississippi State sideline revealed
Mike Leach was spotted folding some chairs on Mississippi State’s sideline during his team’s 39-33 win over Auburn on Saturday. He wasn’t doing it as some sort of stadium maintenance effort. No, Leach was folding the chairs because he didn’t think some of his offensive players deserved...
Ed Reed deletes tweet backing Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving has faced a tremendous amount of criticism in the wake of his decision to show support for an antisemitic movie, but at least one NFL legend appears to be on his side. Former Baltimore Ravens star Ed Reed took to Twitter over the weekend to support Irving. In...
Dan Lanning first thoughts on the Oregon vs Washington rivalry
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning addresses the Oregon vs Washington rivalry as the Ducks head into a big stretch of football to close out the season.
