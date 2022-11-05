The Washington Commanders scored what will likely end up being the strangest touchdown of the day with an unlikely assist from the back judge. Early in the third quarter, Commanders quarterback Tyler Heinicke connected with wide receiver Curtis Samuel on a 49-yard touchdown pass. The simple stat undersells how weird it was, however. Heinicke essentially chucked a pass into triple coverage, but safety Camryn Bynum was accidentally taken out by the back judge while trying to play the ball. That was just enough for Samuel to make the catch.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO