ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Von Miller dropping big hint on social media about Bills’ future?

Von Miller may be leaving a trail of bread crumbs about what is to come for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills linebacker had some interesting posts to his Instagram Story this weekend. Miller shared multiple photos of himself posing with ex-teammate Odell Beckham Jr. Miller included a clock emoji on one post (as if to say “it’s time”) and captioned another one with the message “Round 2.”
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Auburn may have 1 big concern about Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders is reportedly in the mix to become the next head coach at Auburn. One issue, however, may give the school some pause when it comes to a potential pursuit. Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports named Sanders as a candidate for the Auburn job in a “Big Noon Saturday” appearance. However, Feldman voiced one issue that may derail a hire.
AUBURN, NY
atozsports.com

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to being trolled by Tennessee fans

Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, someone (most assume a UT fan) leaked UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett’s phone number. Bennett was inundated with phone calls and texts on Friday night. After scoring a touchdown in the first half, Bennett referenced the incident...
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Jerry Jones addresses the big announcement from Dan Snyder

If Dan Snyder is gearing up for a sale of the Washington Commanders, Jerry Jones isn’t about to divulge any secrets. Jones spoke on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas and was asked about Snyder’s announcement this week. The Snyders announced that they are working with a bank to explore all possible financial transactions related to the team.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Packers punished for bizarre goal line trick play attempt

The Green Bay Packers’ struggling offense looks more desperate with each passing week, and may have hit rock bottom Sunday against the Detroit Lions. The Packers struggled against the Lions in the first half despite Detroit’s status as the league’s worst defense. Green Bay was stopped three times at the 1-yard line to end the first quarter, setting up a big 4th and goal to open the second. Bizarrely, the Packers tried something of a trick play, lining up offensive lineman David Bakthiari as an eligible receiver and making him the target.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Commanders score fluke touchdown with help from official

The Washington Commanders scored what will likely end up being the strangest touchdown of the day with an unlikely assist from the back judge. Early in the third quarter, Commanders quarterback Tyler Heinicke connected with wide receiver Curtis Samuel on a 49-yard touchdown pass. The simple stat undersells how weird it was, however. Heinicke essentially chucked a pass into triple coverage, but safety Camryn Bynum was accidentally taken out by the back judge while trying to play the ball. That was just enough for Samuel to make the catch.
WASHINGTON, DC
247Sports

Kickoff time for Georgia vs. Kentucky announced

The Georgia Bulldogs will once again be playing in the marquee SEC game come Week 12. The SEC announced Monday that Georgia’s road game against Kentucky will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 19 and will be televised by CBS. The Bulldogs’ matchup with the Wildcats will mark the fourth time this season Georgia has played on CBS, the other games being against Auburn, Florida and Tennessee.
LEXINGTON, KY
Larry Brown Sports

Ed Reed deletes tweet backing Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving has faced a tremendous amount of criticism in the wake of his decision to show support for an antisemitic movie, but at least one NFL legend appears to be on his side. Former Baltimore Ravens star Ed Reed took to Twitter over the weekend to support Irving. In...
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
168K+
Followers
21K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy