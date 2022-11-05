ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Voter turnout at 25 percent in Escambia, Santa Rosa Co.

By Cody Long
 2 days ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Saturday, Nov. 5, is the last day to vote early in Florida before Election Day.

About 25 percent of eligible voters have voted so far in Escambia and Santa Rosa County which is a number some local officials say should be higher.

“What I’ve heard, statewide, even with all the early voting we have and the mail-in ballots and everything else, we’re actually on track to have less of a turnout than we did in 2018 so it’s a disturbing, troubling trend,” Escambia County Commission Chairman Jeff Bergosh said.

Man wanted for Pensacola Wells Fargo robbery arrested in Key West

Races on the ballot include the governor, U.S. Senate, Congress, state legislature, local races and constitutional amendments.

“We do encourage people to just go out and exercise your right to vote for the amendments and to vote for the candidates of your choice and I think that’s very important…that’s a great constitutional right that many people have died for and many people have suffered for,” Escambia County Commissioner Lumon May said.

In Santa Rosa County, Commissioner Colten Wright who also sits on the canvassing board responded to concerns about election integrity. He said voters have nothing to worry about.

“Elections in Santa Rosa County are done by the law and there is not voter fraud and elections integrity fraud or any concerns in Santa Rosa County,” Wright said.

If you don’t vote Saturday, the only other option will be to vote at your regular voting precinct on Tuesday.

