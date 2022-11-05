ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan High outruns Wichita East 48-20

By Zach DeLoach zdeloach@themercury.com
Keenan Schartz scored three touchdowns rushing and Jason Sanchez added two more as No. 1 Manhattan High football outpaced No. 8 Wichita East 48-20 Friday in the regional round of the 6A playoffs.

The Indians (10-0) ran the ball for 432 yards and an average of 8.8 yards per rush as they methodically picked apart the Blue Aces’ defense from start to finish. Manhattan scored on eight of its nine drives, only failing to put up points when it ran out the clock in the fourth quarter.

