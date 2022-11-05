Meadow Walker repeatedly watches late dad Paul Walker’s films to remind herself of sound of his voice

Legendary music producer Phil Spector, who worked with The Beatles and more, was convicted of murdering actress Lana Clarkson in his Los Angeles-area home in 2003. Phil Spector was a world-renowned music producer who became a self-made millionaire by age 21. Among his many successes, he produced music for The Ronettes, Ike and Tina Turner, and George Harrison and John Lennon's solo albums. Spector was the man behind hits like “Da Doo Ron Ron.” He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.

ALHAMBRA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO