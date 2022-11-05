Dorman gets the best of Clover in the first round of the state playoffs

A strong performance from the Dorman Cavalier defense and running game powered the Cavaliers to a 37-7 win over the Clover Blue Eagles in the opening round of the SCHSL football playoffs Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

Dorman (9-2) was carried offensively by running back Damarius Foster, who finished the game with 336 yards of total offense, including 274 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The Blue Eagles (6-5) and Cavaliers defensive units took the spotlight in the first quarter of this AAAAA clash before Dorman unleashed a second-quarter flurry.

David Sorenson, who took over at quarterback for Dorman late in the first quarter, engineered four scoring drives in the second quarter to give the Cavaliers control. Sorenson opened the scoring with a two-yard dive, then added a second touchdown run, this time from one yard out, later in the quarter.

Midway through the second quarter, safety Johnathan Frazier intercepted Jaylen Hoover’s pass right at the Blue Eagles’ 39-yard line. Dorman immediately scored when Sorenson connected with Foster on a wheel route down the left side to extend Dorman’s lead to 20-0. The halftime margin, 23-0, was set with 4.3 seconds left following a 35-yard field goal by Matthew Karban.

Clover came out of the locker room with the energy to start the third quarter. After having their opening drive extended because of a roughing the passer penalty, the Blue Eagles marched 80-yards, all on the ground, for their only touchdown of the game.

Running back Demarco Evans had the two key plays on the scoring drive, first going 40 yards down to the Dorman five-yard line and then capping the drive with a touchdown.

Evans was Clover’s offensive bright spot, finishing the game with 102 yards rushing on 16 carries and the lone touchdown. He also added one reception.

Dorman quickly answered the Clover touchdown by going 84 yards on 12 plays and pushing its lead to 30-7 on Sorenson’s third touchdown of the night.

The game’s final score came with 2:33 left in the third quarter. Foster took a handoff off to the right side and raced 40 yards untouched, extending the lead to 37-7.

Lucas Kight led the Cavaliers’ defense with nine tackles, five solo tackles, and one sack. Brannon Teamer added six tackles, one interception, and a forced fumble. Clover was led defensively by Omari Davis, who tallied nine tackles, seven solo tackles, and three tackles for loss, and Sage Penninger, who finished the game with seven tackles and a sack.

Dorman will hit the road again next week when they play Dutch Fork, who beat Mauldin Friday night, 56-0.