ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idabel, OK

One dead, others hurt after tornado hits Idabel, authorities say

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27m7Ji_0izU9Hmd00

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Residents in southeastern parts of Oklahoma are dealing with the fallout of significant structural damage and at least one death after a tornado hit McCurtain County on Friday.

McCurtain County Emergency Manager Cody McDaniel confirmed to FOX23 the tornado caused significant structural damage to Idabel, Broken Bow, Pickens and other areas earlier Friday.

“Roads are still blocked and we’re trying to cut into those places,” McDaniel said.

He also said his office received word that at least one person has died due to the storms.

“We did also receive confirmation that there is also one fatality in McCurtain County tonight,” McDaniel told FOX23.

Oklahoma leaders are offering their prayers for the people of southeastern Oklahoma. Friday night after a tornado caused significant damage to the area.

“Praying for Oklahomans impacted by today’s tornadoes,” Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a tweet. “Storms hit in Bryan, Choctaw and Le Flore counties, among others. Additional flash flooding in some areas.”

He continued, “Search and rescue teams and generators forwarded to the Idabel area. Will continue to work diligently with [Oklahoma Emergency Management].”

Sen. James Lankford also offered support for the Idabel community Friday.

“Cindy and I are praying for the community of Idabel. My office will make sure they have everything they need in the days ahead,” Lankford tweeted.

Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Idabel reported minor damage to their building but did post on social media a picture of a 2x4 going straight through the wall.

Gov. Stitt is cancelling his campaign event in Grove, Okla. Saturday to head down to Idabel, according to the governor’s communications director.

This is a developing story. FOX23 will continue to monitor storm damage in the area.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

Long track tornado upgraded to EF-4

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The National Weather Service Shreveport found EF-4 damage in Red River County on Tuesday, prompting an upgrade to the twister that tore through McCurtain County on Friday. The survey team found damage compatible with winds of 170 mph, reclassifying the tornado to EF-4 status. The tornado was previously given a preliminary rating of EF-3.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
kosu.org

Tornado moves Southeast Oklahoma polling place a half mile up the road

Storm damage to a Baptist Church in Idabel will mean McCurtain County voters will change where they cast their ballots. The move comes after the Oklahoma State Election Board declared an emergency in advance of the Nov. 8 election. Voters who normally vote at Trinity Baptist Church in Idabel will...
IDABEL, OK
easttexasradio.com

Oklahoma Struck By Deadly Storms

Deadly storms rocked a sparsely populated portion of McCurtain County, Oklahoma, Friday night. A massive, long-track possible tornado destroyed several buildings in Broken Bow and Idabel, and McCurtain County Memorial Hospital reports multiple fatalities due to the storm. An Oklahoma Mesonet site in Idabel recorded a 108 mph wind gust at one point in the evening. It was the fifth-highest wind speed measured since 1994. The Country Club and Southern Oaks housing additions were damaged, and the Executive Director of Oklahoma Baptists confirms it destroyed Trinity Baptist Church. At the same time, other parts of the town lay in ruin. A suspected tornado reportedly touched down near Durant and allegedly killed a person in Bryan in a crash near the Roosevelt Bridge when storms rolled into the area.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

NWS upgrades Idabel tornado to EF-4, estimated winds at 170 mph

IDABEL, Okla. — The National Weather Service has upgraded the Idabel tornado to an EF-4. The Shreveport bureau confirmed the information on Twitter. The tornado tracked for 58 miles, beginning in Texas and ended in McCurtain County, Oklahoma. Estimated winds are believed to be around 170 miles per hour.
IDABEL, OK
KXII.com

Woman in serious conditions after EF-2 tornado hits Choctaw Co.

CHOCTAW CO., Okla. (KXII) -In Choctaw County, near Sawyer, Oklahoma. An EF-2 tornado that developed in Lamar County, Texas crossed over the Red River into Oklahoma, hitting parts of Choctaw County, just before 5 p.m. on Friday. The National Weather Service reports only one woman was injured, Amber Lowe-Danbys. Tornado...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Surveys of damage continue for southeastern Oklahoma

IDABEL, Okla. — The surveys of damage continue for southeastern Oklahoma. Damage surveys continue to our southeast as the National Weather Service determines the details of the tornadoes from Friday night. KOCO 5 meteorologist Michael Armstrong tracked the storms and has new details. Watch the video player above for...
IDABEL, OK
KTEN.com

Choctaw nation offering resources to tornado victims

IDABEL, Okla. (KTEN) — The Choctaw Nation is assisting with clean-up efforts following Friday's tornadoes in Oklahoma. Jeff Hansen, the tribe's director of community protection, said around 30 tribal officers went to Idabel to assist with search and rescue efforts late Friday. Chief Gary Batton declared a State of...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
ktalnews.com

Aerials: Idabel storm damage in McCurtain Co., Oklahoma

Idabel, Oklahoma took a direct hit from a powerful tornado on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2022, killing at least one, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins. Aerials: Idabel storm damage in McCurtain Co., Oklahoma. Idabel, Oklahoma took a direct hit from a powerful tornado on Saturday, Nov. 4,...
IDABEL, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

PSO: Power is restored to McCurtain County after tornado wiped out the entire grid

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla, — Wayne Green, spokesperson for the Power Service Company of Oklahoma [PSO] stated that the power grid in McCurtain County has been restored. “Which is extraordinary,” said Green. “Crews worked throughout the weekend to make repairs. The circumstances out where people were working were very challenging. There was a second feeder line that was essentially smashed and buried under fallen pine trees for about mile. The ground underneath was swampy.”
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Significant Tornado Damage Reported In Idabel, Okla.

An active system of storms brought thunderstorms, tornadoes and even snow to portions of Oklahoma on Friday. The most severe weather hit southeastern Oklahoma in Le Flore and McCurtain counties, where at least one tornado touched down near Idabel, Oklahoma, that damaged homes in the area. News On 6 Storm...
IDABEL, OK
KXII.com

Brush burning site set up for Lamar County tornado victims

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - If you were affected by Friday’s tornado that touched down in Lamar County, a brush burning site is now available to get rid of some of the debris. According to the Lamar County of Emergency Management, the burn site opened Tuesday. Brush, vegetation, and...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
news9.com

Tornado Touches Down In SE Oklahoma, Damage Reported In Idabel

--- 6 p.m. Update: A Tornado Warning has been issued for Le Flore and Pushmataha counties until 6:30 p.m. Meteorologist Travis Meyer says that the tornado threat continues with storms near the Oklahoma and Arkansas state line. The storm capable of producing a tornado is moving northeast into southern Le Flore County.
IDABEL, OK
dallasexpress.com

Tornado Injures 10 People, Destroys 50 North Texas Homes

During the heavy storms across North Texas last Friday, a confirmed tornado touched ground in Lamar County, just northwest of Dallas. The tornado injured 10 people and damaged or destroyed roughly 50 homes, with significant damage spotted in parts of small towns Paris, Midcity, and Powderly, according to reports. Officials said two of the 10 injured were in critical but stable condition.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

8 people survive EF3 Lamar County tornado inside their closet

Lamar County, Texas (KXII) - Residents in Lamar County are clearing up after the tornado that happened Friday night. More than 41 homes were damaged and 32 completely destroyed, a homeowner said he and 8 others were inside when the tornado destroyed their home. “A tornado warning on our phones...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy