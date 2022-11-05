Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
Burlington to collect residents’ fall leaves curbside this week
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bags of leaves will line Burlington streets this week as the city’s public works department prepares for the annual curbside pickup. The city says picking up leaves or mowing them into the lawn is an important tool in the effort to keep nutrient pollution out of Lake Champlain and helps prevent debris build-up in storm drains, which could cause flooding.
WCAX
Burlington Fall Leaf Pickup Day cleans up yards
Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. A twin engine plane traveling from Vermont to Long Island crashed Saturday in a West Babylon cemetery. 25 years and the Indoor Flea Market continues to draw a crowd.
whdh.com
Vermont ski resort hoping for snow as warm temperatures put pressure on upcoming alpine skiing World Cup
BOSTON (WHDH) - At Killington Resort in Vermont, they need the snow, and they need it fast. The resort is 20 days away from hosting The Killington Cup, a leg of the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Tour. Laurie Waite and her staff at the Killington Market are excited for the event they describe as “so much fun,” expecting the accommodations to be jam-packed as thousands of people come into town for the World Cup.
WCAX
In the Garden: Indoor hanging plants
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Now that the trees have shed their leaves, if you’re looking for greenery, you could get a hanging plant!. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer have tips on selecting the right one on this week’s In the Garden. Watch the video to learn more.
WCAX
Exploring the Elmwood Avenue cemetery of Burlington
Elderly pet care is about maximizing comfort in the activities of everyday life- with love, connection, and a bit of humor. Fun and sportsmanship were the focus of the 19th Annual Berlin Scholastic Chess Tournament on Saturday. Champlain College officially inaugurated its 10th President. Updated: 5 hours ago. Hernandez says...
WCAX
Sharing their stories at Veteran Town Hall in Colchester
A twin engine plane traveling from Vermont to Long Island crashed Saturday in a West Babylon cemetery. 25 years and the Indoor Flea Market continues to draw a crowd. Vermonters and New Hampshire residents come to hunt for bargains or shed their old stuff. YCQM NOV. 6, 2022. Updated: 14...
WCAX
Young chess players battle it out in Berlin
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Fun and sportsmanship were the focus of the 19th Annual Berlin Scholastic Chess Tournament on Saturday. Held at the Capital City Grange Hall, it’s a community event held annually that brings in young chess players from all around the state. Nearly 100 kids from all corners of Vermont came to play chess together near Montpelier. Students in grades K through 12 say they enjoyed the competitive, yet supportive, environment of the tournament. Organizers say it’s a great way to build character, community, and comradery.
WCAX
Burlington plane crashes on Long Island
Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. 25 years and the Indoor Flea Market continues to draw a crowd. Vermonters and New Hampshire residents come to hunt for bargains or shed their old stuff. YCQM NOV....
WCAX
What to Do: Sunday, November 6
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. Head to the ECHO Leahy Center for Vermont Destination Imagination S.T.E.A.M. Day! In Burlington from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. you can join in for hands-on science, technology, engineering, arts, and math activities. Kids, teens, and their families will have the opportunity to enjoy inventing and building through a variety of creative challenges. Admission is included with a museum ticket or membership.
WCAX
Local farms gear up for Thanksgiving push
Stuck in Vermont: Annie & Eric Calacci’s ‘Halloween House’ in Jericho. Annie Calacci and her husband, Eric, have been creatively decorating their “Halloween House” on Route 15 in Jericho since 2004. Updated: 4 hours ago. A new Vermont law this year was aimed at making...
WCAX
YCQM NOV. 6, 2022
Elderly pet care is about maximizing comfort in the activities of everyday life- with love, connection, and a bit of humor. Fun and sportsmanship were the focus of the 19th Annual Berlin Scholastic Chess Tournament on Saturday. Champlain College officially inaugurated its 10th President. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:15...
WCAX
Barre Annual Craft Show returns after hiatus
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A holiday staple in Barre is back on. The annual craft show brings thousands of holiday shoppers, and dozens of central Vermont crafters, to the Barre Memorial Auditorium. The show has been sidelined since 2019 because of the pandemic. And earlier this year, the Greater Barre...
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman breaks into South Burlington home, armed with a knife
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont woman is behind bars after breaking into and barricading herself inside of a South Burlington home. Police say 34-year-old Teilya Brunet broke into a home on Forest St. armed with a knife around 10:15 p.m. Friday. Officials say Brunet knew the homeowner and...
WCAX
What to Do: Saturday, November 11
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday. VermontJobs.com is hosting an in-person job fair in South Burlington today. At the University Mall from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. you can browse hundreds of available local jobs, including in fields like tech, healthcare, education, finance, non-profit, construction, and more. It’s an interactive event where you can apply for jobs in person, and you don’t need to register or pay a fee to get in.
WCAX
Jewish community learns to be proud of desert history
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Antisemitic rhetoric has plagued the Jewish community for years and still continues today, but local kids are being taught to be proud of what they believe. Students at the Ohavi Zedek Synagogue started their Sunday morning talking about symbols on their walls and singing Jewish songs...
WCAX
Vermont veterinarian helping owners care for geriatric pets
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - “It can be fairly simple. It feels really complicated,” said Dr. Erika Bruner, a Veterinarian based in central Vermont. According to Dr. Bruner, Elderly pet care is about maximizing comfort in the activities of everyday life- with love, connection, and a bit of humor.
WCAX
Appointed REIB director goes before Burlington City Council
Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. A twin engine plane traveling from Vermont to Long Island crashed Saturday in a West Babylon cemetery. 25 years and the Indoor Flea Market continues to draw a crowd.
WCAX
High school volleyball state champions crowned
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - To close out championship weekend, the top teams in high school volleyball took the court at St. Michael’s for the right to be named state champions. On the boys side, Burlington edged out Essex in four sets, while Essex defeated CVU in three sets on...
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Annie & Eric Calacci’s ‘Halloween House’ in Jericho
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Annie Calacci and her husband, Eric, have been creatively decorating their “Halloween House” on Route 15 in Jericho since 2004. The couple has collected hundreds of pieces of spooky paraphernalia and conjures up a different theme every year. This year featured a pirate theme -- including a boat -- and the decorations will stay up until Thanksgiving.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Matilda
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a loving kitty who appreciates a good head rub, meet Matilda!. She is at the Humane Society of Chittenden County waiting for her forever home. Watch the video to learn more about Matilda.
Comments / 0