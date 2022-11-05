BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday. VermontJobs.com is hosting an in-person job fair in South Burlington today. At the University Mall from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. you can browse hundreds of available local jobs, including in fields like tech, healthcare, education, finance, non-profit, construction, and more. It’s an interactive event where you can apply for jobs in person, and you don’t need to register or pay a fee to get in.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO