Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Related
WTOP
Police identify security guard, suspected shoplifter killed in Prince George’s Co.
Prince George’s County police have released the identity of a security guard and a suspected shoplifter who shot and killed one another at a Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Friday. The store security guard has been identified as 43-year-old Willie Tate of Fredericksburg, Virginia. The alleged...
WTOP
Second teen arrested in shooting of Commanders’ RB Robinson
D.C. police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the August shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. According to a news release, the teenage boy — who was 14 at the time of the shooting — was arrested Friday on a charge of assault with intent to rob while armed with a gun.
WTOP
Man running from police struck by vehicle on Dulles Toll Rd.
A police investigation into shots fired at an elementary school led to a pedestrian crash in Herndon, Virginia, Sunday afternoon. In a video published on Twitter, Fairfax County Police said that around 4 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to Hutchison Elementary School at 13209 Parcher Ave. after receiving reports of a man firing gunshots into the air.
WTOP
Father of missing children ‘cautiously optimistic’ as Catherine Hoggle dismissal date nears
With a Dec. 1 deadline three weeks away, the father of Jacob and Sarah Hoggle is “cautiously optimistic” a Montgomery County judge will, after eight years, determine the children’s mother Catherine Hoggle is competent to stand trial. Under Maryland law, if Hoggle is not found competent to...
WTOP
Police: Man shoots himself after killing ex-girlfriend, her family in Charles Co. home
Friday’s deadly scene at a La Plata, Maryland, home came about after a man went to kill his former girlfriend and her family before turning the gun on himself, according to authorities. Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Saturday that 28-year-old Andre Sales entered the house and shot and...
WTOP
Judge rules DNA collected in Potomac River Rapist case can be used as evidence
For decades, no one knew who the man eventually dubbed by law enforcement as “The Potomac River Rapist” really was. Eventually, police say genealogy and the scouring of all family trees narrowed it down to a man who was never on investigators’ radar, and who seemingly has no connection at all to any of the victims in those cases.
WTOP
More details released on Frederick Co. school lockdown, but questions remain
Investigators released more details on what transpired Thursday at Green Valley Elementary School, in Frederick County, Maryland, but why it all happened is still not clear. The school was put on lockdown early Thursday afternoon after a report of a stabbing, but that report turned out to be false, and when the deputies showed up, a teacher and 27 fifth-grade students were gone. They were found safe and sound at a café about a mile away.
WTOP
‘We’re thriving in this community’: Bowser, neighborhood celebrate Arboretum Community Center
At a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the Arboretum neighborhood, residents witnessed the grand opening of a new northeast D.C. community center that “has been a long time coming.”. Flanked by Mayor Muriel Bowser, vying for a third term as chief executive, and Ward 5 councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, one ANC commissioner...
WTOP
Million-dollar project to add new sidewalks to US Route 1 as Maryland emphasizes pedestrian safety
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin a $1.7 million project to improve pedestrian safety on southbound U.S. Route 1 in Howard County, Maryland. The work takes place on Route 1, which is also known as Washington Boulevard, between Cedar Avenue and Crestmount Road in the Jessup...
Comments / 0