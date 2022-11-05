ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WTOP

Second teen arrested in shooting of Commanders’ RB Robinson

D.C. police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the August shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. According to a news release, the teenage boy — who was 14 at the time of the shooting — was arrested Friday on a charge of assault with intent to rob while armed with a gun.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Man running from police struck by vehicle on Dulles Toll Rd.

A police investigation into shots fired at an elementary school led to a pedestrian crash in Herndon, Virginia, Sunday afternoon. In a video published on Twitter, Fairfax County Police said that around 4 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to Hutchison Elementary School at 13209 Parcher Ave. after receiving reports of a man firing gunshots into the air.
HERNDON, VA
WTOP

More details released on Frederick Co. school lockdown, but questions remain

Investigators released more details on what transpired Thursday at Green Valley Elementary School, in Frederick County, Maryland, but why it all happened is still not clear. The school was put on lockdown early Thursday afternoon after a report of a stabbing, but that report turned out to be false, and when the deputies showed up, a teacher and 27 fifth-grade students were gone. They were found safe and sound at a café about a mile away.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

