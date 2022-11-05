Read full article on original website
Box score: Grizzlies 130, Hornets 99
NBA box score for Friday, Nov. 4 game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets from FedExForum in Memphis.
Brooklyn 98, Charlotte 94
Percentages: FG .393, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Mills 3-5, Sumner 2-3, Watanabe 2-4, Curry 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Durant 1-4, O'Neale 1-5, Harris 1-8, Duke Jr. 0-1, Morris 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Claxton 4, Durant 3, Sumner, Thomas, Watanabe). Turnovers: 11 (Claxton 3,...
Milwaukee 115, Minnesota 102
Percentages: FG .482, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 17-38, .447 (Holiday 4-11, Allen 2-3, Carter 2-3, Beauchamp 2-4, G.Antetokounmpo 2-4, Lopez 2-4, Portis 2-6, Matthews 1-1, Hill 0-1, Nwora 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter, Lopez). Turnovers: 13 (G.Antetokounmpo 4, Allen 2, Beauchamp 2, Lopez 2,...
Milwaukee 108, Oklahoma City 94
Percentages: FG .429, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 12-35, .343 (Dieng 2-3, Giddey 2-3, Bazley 2-4, Joe 2-4, Robinson-Earl 2-4, Jal.Williams 1-3, Muscala 1-6, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Jay.Williams 0-1, Dort 0-2, K.Williams 0-2, Mann 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bazley, Gilgeous-Alexander, Robinson-Earl). Turnovers: 15 (Giddey 4, Wiggins...
Utah 130, L.A. Lakers 116
Percentages: FG .505, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 17-40, .425 (Olynyk 3-3, Sexton 3-5, Markkanen 3-9, Conley 2-5, Clarkson 2-7, Vanderbilt 1-1, Alexander-Walker 1-2, Horton-Tucker 1-2, Beasley 1-4, Fontecchio 0-1, Gay 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Kessler 2, Markkanen). Turnovers: 8 (Conley 2, Sexton 2, Alexander-Walker,...
N.Y. Knicks 106, Philadelphia 104
Percentages: FG .463, FT .852. 3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (Toppin 3-6, Barrett 2-8, Reddish 1-1, Brunson 1-4, Quickley 1-4, Randle 1-5, Grimes 0-1, Hartenstein 0-1, Rose 0-1, Fournier 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Hartenstein 3, Fournier, Grimes, Randle, Reddish, Rose). Turnovers: 21 (Randle 6, Quickley...
Atlanta 124, New Orleans 121
Percentages: FG .435, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (McCollum 4-9, Ingram 2-4, Alvarado 1-2, Daniels 0-1, Graham 0-1, Williamson 0-1, Jones 0-2, Murphy III 0-3). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Ingram 2, Alvarado, McCollum, Nance Jr., Valanciunas). Turnovers: 16 (Williamson 7, McCollum 2, Valanciunas 2,...
Kansas City 20, Tennessee 17, OT
014300—17 Kansas City36083—20 KC_FG Butker 23, 6:47. Drive: 16 plays, 69 yards, 8:13. Key Plays: Pacheco kick return to Kansas City 26; Mahomes 10 pass to Kelce; Mahomes 12 pass to Smith-Schuster; Byard 0 interception return to Tennessee 39; Mahomes 16 run; Mahomes 11 pass to Hardman on 3rd-and-6; Mahomes 13 pass to Hardman on 3rd-and-18. Kansas City 3, Tennessee 0.
Portland 108, Phoenix 106
Percentages: FG .506, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Nurkic 2-2, Sharpe 2-3, Little 2-4, K.Johnson 2-8, Hart 1-2, Grant 1-3, Winslow 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Eubanks, Grant, Little). Turnovers: 17 (Grant 3, Hart 3, K.Johnson 3, Winslow 3, Little 2, Nurkic 2, Eubanks).
Minnesota 129, Houston 117
Percentages: FG .476, FT .677. 3-Point Goals: 16-38, .421 (Green 4-11, Martin Jr. 3-5, Mathews 3-6, Eason 2-2, Porter Jr. 2-4, Gordon 2-6, Christopher 0-2, Nix 0-2). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 22 (Green 5, Nix 4, Porter Jr. 3, Garuba 2, Martin Jr. 2,...
Cleveland 112, Detroit 88
Percentages: FG .543, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Osman 4-6, Love 4-7, Neto 2-3, LeVert 1-4, E.Mobley 0-1, Okoro 0-1, Stevens 0-1, Wade 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 13 (E.Mobley 8, Allen 2, Love, Stevens, Wade). Turnovers: 18 (Allen 4, Osman 4, LeVert 2, Lopez...
Indiana 101, Miami 99
MIAMI (99) Martin 3-5 0-0 6, Strus 6-13 2-2 17, Adebayo 7-14 4-4 18, Herro 8-20 9-9 29, Lowry 1-9 7-7 10, Highsmith 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-7 0-0 0, Dedmon 0-2 4-4 4, Vincent 6-10 0-0 15. Totals 31-81 26-26 99. INDIANA (101) Duarte 0-2 0-0 0, J.Smith 0-3...
Seattle 31, Arizona 21
Sea_FG Myers 49, 10:50. Drive: 9 plays, 34 yards, 4:10. Key Plays: Eskridge kick return to Seattle 35; G.Smith 16 pass to Fant on 3rd-and-10. Seattle 3, Arizona 0. Ari_Hopkins 22 pass from Murray (Prater kick), 6:17. Drive: 10 plays, 83 yards, 4:33. Key Plays: Dortch kick return to Arizona 17; Murray 21 run on 3rd-and-5; Murray 14 pass to Ertz; Conner 11 run. Arizona 7, Seattle 3.
Ja Morant, Steven Adams secure double-doubles in Memphis Grizzlies blowout win vs. Hornets
Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama pump-faked a corner 3-pointer before driving to the rim and throwing down a two-handed dunk. After Aldama's dunk, Ja Morant jogged up the floor pointing at Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford. Morant was signaling that Clifford should call a timeout, and as soon as point guard Dennis Smith Jr. crossed halfcourt, Clifford did just that. Memphis was up 10 in the first quarter when Clifford opted for a break in action,...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates
Four games and eight days later, the Memphis Grizzlies are back home for a three-game homestand. The first matchup is against the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies (5-3) are 11.5-point favorites against Charlotte. The Hornets (3-5) are without rising star point guard LaMelo Ball, and his backcourt mate Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury. They'll also be without Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 17.4 points per game.
NBA
Postgame Report: Grizzlies overpower Hornets 130-99, move to 3-0 at home
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Charlotte Hornets 130-99 on Friday night at FedExForum. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 23 points, four rebounds and four assists, with a career-high six 3-pointers. Desmond Bane followed with 19 points, six rebounds and two assists. Ja Morant and Santi Aldama both contributed 12 points each, with Morant posting 11 assists.
ESPN
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
LOS ANGELES -- — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters. “Finding ways...
NBC Sports
Beal to miss Grizzlies game due to protocols
The Wizards are facing one of the NBA's top teams in the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night and they will have to make do without star guard Bradley Beal. Beal has entered the league's health and safety protocols, according to the Wizards. He will be re-evaluated on Monday as the Wizards then head to face the Charlotte Hornets for the second leg of a back-to-back.
Toronto 113, Chicago 104
CHICAGO (104) DeRozan 7-9 6-6 20, Williams 5-16 0-0 13, Vucevic 8-13 0-0 18, Caruso 1-11 2-2 4, Dosunmu 6-15 0-0 15, Jones Jr. 1-5 2-4 4, Terry 2-2 0-0 4, Green 4-7 1-1 10, Dragic 6-10 0-0 16. Totals 40-88 11-13 104. TORONTO (113) Anunoby 10-19 0-0 22, Barnes...
The Wizards’ Next Opponent: The Memphis Grizzlies
The Wizards’ next opponent will be the Memphis Grizzlies. Washington will head to Memphis tomorrow to NBA superstar Ja Morant and his Grizzlies
