Why are Cleveland Cavaliers 7-1 and a legitimate contender? An unseen moment in Detroit shows it
DETROIT -- At one point in the fourth quarter, with the game well in hand and the Cleveland Cavaliers headed for a seventh straight win, coach J.B. Bickerstaff had a conversation with Kevin Love. The 14-year veteran -- who teammates affectionately call “Grandpa Kev,” with gray hairs that have overtaken...
Detroit Pistons: Is Dwane Casey right about Killian Hayes?
Killian Hayes has gotten off to a rough start in his 3rd season for the Detroit Pistons and that is putting it lightly. His shooting woes have been well documented in the past, but he’s hitting just 18 percent of his shots right now and playing the fewest minutes of his career.
Cleveland plays Los Angeles on 8-game win streak
Cleveland Cavaliers (8-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5-5, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland is looking to continue its eight-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles. Los Angeles went 42-40 overall a season ago while going 25-16 at home. The Clippers...
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102
Detroit 15, Green Bay 9
Det_S.Zylstra 1 pass from Goff (Jama.Williams run), :15. Drive: 8 plays, 62 yards, 2:20. Key Plays: Goff 16 pass to Kennedy; Goff 12 pass to Swift on 3rd-and-4. Detroit 8, Green Bay 0. Third Quarter. GB_Lazard 20 pass from Aa.Rodgers (pass failed), 4:53. Drive: 7 plays, 54 yards, 3:22. Key...
Toronto 113, Chicago 104
Percentages: FG .455, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Dragic 4-6, Williams 3-6, Dosunmu 3-8, Vucevic 2-5, Green 1-2, DeRozan 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-2, Caruso 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Jones Jr. 3, Caruso 2, Williams 2, DeRozan, Terry, Vucevic). Turnovers: 17 (DeRozan 5, Vucevic...
Minnesota 129, Houston 117
Percentages: FG .476, FT .677. 3-Point Goals: 16-38, .421 (Green 4-11, Martin Jr. 3-5, Mathews 3-6, Eason 2-2, Porter Jr. 2-4, Gordon 2-6, Christopher 0-2, Nix 0-2). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 22 (Green 5, Nix 4, Porter Jr. 3, Garuba 2, Martin Jr. 2,...
Milwaukee 115, Minnesota 102
Percentages: FG .482, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 17-38, .447 (Holiday 4-11, Allen 2-3, Carter 2-3, Beauchamp 2-4, G.Antetokounmpo 2-4, Lopez 2-4, Portis 2-6, Matthews 1-1, Hill 0-1, Nwora 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter, Lopez). Turnovers: 13 (G.Antetokounmpo 4, Allen 2, Beauchamp 2, Lopez 2,...
Portland 108, Phoenix 106
Percentages: FG .506, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Nurkic 2-2, Sharpe 2-3, Little 2-4, K.Johnson 2-8, Hart 1-2, Grant 1-3, Winslow 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Eubanks, Grant, Little). Turnovers: 17 (Grant 3, Hart 3, K.Johnson 3, Winslow 3, Little 2, Nurkic 2, Eubanks).
Boston 123, Chicago 119
CHICAGO (119) DeRozan 13-23 20-22 46, P.Williams 3-9 0-0 7, Vucevic 10-14 0-0 24, Dosunmu 5-8 0-0 11, LaVine 6-13 2-3 16, Jones Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Green 2-4 0-0 5, Caruso 2-3 0-0 5, Dragic 2-9 0-0 5. Totals 43-83 22-25 119. BOSTON (123) Brown 6-14 4-5 16, Tatum...
Cavs Top 3: Kevin Love leads the way with rare double-double in win over the Detroit Pistons
The Cleveland Cavaliers took down the Detroit Pistons in dominating fashion. The Cleveland Cavaliers would not be denied on Friday night, as they dominated the Detroit Pistons soundly, 112-88. The Cavs were able to do this without their two best scorers in Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, who were out for the game. Instead of trying to replace the missing offense, Cavs’ head coach decided to go with a defensive mindset with his starting five, putting Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade in the starting rotation.
Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Kakko 3 (Kreider, Trouba), 9:14. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 7 (Panarin, Fox), 16:56 (pp). Second Period_3, Detroit, Luff 1 (Seider, Chiarot), 2:56. 4, Detroit, Suter 3 (Larkin, Hronek), 8:37. Third Period_None. Overtime_5, Detroit, Kubalik 6 (Perron, Seider), 2:43 (pp). Shots on Goal_Detroit 14-10-8-4_36. N.Y. Rangers 11-6-12-0_29.
Indiana 101, Miami 99
MIAMI (99) Martin 3-5 0-0 6, Strus 6-13 2-2 17, Adebayo 7-14 4-4 18, Herro 8-20 9-9 29, Lowry 1-9 7-7 10, Highsmith 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-7 0-0 0, Dedmon 0-2 4-4 4, Vincent 6-10 0-0 15. Totals 31-81 26-26 99. INDIANA (101) Duarte 0-2 0-0 0, J.Smith 0-3...
Brooklyn 98, Charlotte 94
Percentages: FG .393, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Mills 3-5, Sumner 2-3, Watanabe 2-4, Curry 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Durant 1-4, O'Neale 1-5, Harris 1-8, Duke Jr. 0-1, Morris 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Claxton 4, Durant 3, Sumner, Thomas, Watanabe). Turnovers: 11 (Claxton 3,...
Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 102
Percentages: FG .467, FT .962. 3-Point Goals: 15-40, .375 (Clarkson 6-9, Sexton 2-5, Conley 2-6, Beasley 2-7, Olynyk 1-2, Markkanen 1-3, Horton-Tucker 1-4, Alexander-Walker 0-1, Gay 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kessler 2, Clarkson, Markkanen). Turnovers: 20 (Clarkson 5, Beasley 3, Olynyk 3, Sexton 3,...
Milwaukee 108, Oklahoma City 94
Percentages: FG .429, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 12-35, .343 (Dieng 2-3, Giddey 2-3, Bazley 2-4, Joe 2-4, Robinson-Earl 2-4, Jal.Williams 1-3, Muscala 1-6, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Jay.Williams 0-1, Dort 0-2, K.Williams 0-2, Mann 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bazley, Gilgeous-Alexander, Robinson-Earl). Turnovers: 15 (Giddey 4, Wiggins...
VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls
Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season-highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104
Atlanta 124, New Orleans 121
Percentages: FG .435, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (McCollum 4-9, Ingram 2-4, Alvarado 1-2, Daniels 0-1, Graham 0-1, Williamson 0-1, Jones 0-2, Murphy III 0-3). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Ingram 2, Alvarado, McCollum, Nance Jr., Valanciunas). Turnovers: 16 (Williamson 7, McCollum 2, Valanciunas 2,...
N.Y. Knicks 106, Philadelphia 104
NEW YORK (106) Barrett 8-16 4-6 22, Randle 6-13 4-5 17, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Brunson 7-15 8-9 23, Grimes 0-1 2-2 2, Toppin 6-10 2-2 17, Hartenstein 4-8 0-0 8, Fournier 1-4 0-0 2, Reddish 4-4 2-2 11, Sims 0-0 0-0 0, Quickley 1-7 1-1 4, Rose 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-80 23-27 106.
N.Y. Jets 20, Buffalo 17
Buf_Allen 1 run (Bass kick), 4:39. Drive: 14 plays, 67 yards, 7:42. Key Plays: Allen 13 pass to Diggs; Allen 11 pass to Singletary on 3rd-and-5; Allen 7 run on 3rd-and-5; Allen 11 run on 3rd-and-10. Buffalo 7, N.Y. Jets 0. NYJ_FG Zuerlein 53, :31. Drive: 8 plays, 49 yards,...
