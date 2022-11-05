ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cleveland plays Los Angeles on 8-game win streak

Cleveland Cavaliers (8-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5-5, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland is looking to continue its eight-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles. Los Angeles went 42-40 overall a season ago while going 25-16 at home. The Clippers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Detroit 15, Green Bay 9

Det_S.Zylstra 1 pass from Goff (Jama.Williams run), :15. Drive: 8 plays, 62 yards, 2:20. Key Plays: Goff 16 pass to Kennedy; Goff 12 pass to Swift on 3rd-and-4. Detroit 8, Green Bay 0. Third Quarter. GB_Lazard 20 pass from Aa.Rodgers (pass failed), 4:53. Drive: 7 plays, 54 yards, 3:22. Key...
DETROIT, MI
Toronto 113, Chicago 104

Percentages: FG .455, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Dragic 4-6, Williams 3-6, Dosunmu 3-8, Vucevic 2-5, Green 1-2, DeRozan 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-2, Caruso 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Jones Jr. 3, Caruso 2, Williams 2, DeRozan, Terry, Vucevic). Turnovers: 17 (DeRozan 5, Vucevic...
Minnesota 129, Houston 117

Percentages: FG .476, FT .677. 3-Point Goals: 16-38, .421 (Green 4-11, Martin Jr. 3-5, Mathews 3-6, Eason 2-2, Porter Jr. 2-4, Gordon 2-6, Christopher 0-2, Nix 0-2). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 22 (Green 5, Nix 4, Porter Jr. 3, Garuba 2, Martin Jr. 2,...
HOUSTON, TX
Milwaukee 115, Minnesota 102

Percentages: FG .482, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 17-38, .447 (Holiday 4-11, Allen 2-3, Carter 2-3, Beauchamp 2-4, G.Antetokounmpo 2-4, Lopez 2-4, Portis 2-6, Matthews 1-1, Hill 0-1, Nwora 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter, Lopez). Turnovers: 13 (G.Antetokounmpo 4, Allen 2, Beauchamp 2, Lopez 2,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Portland 108, Phoenix 106

Percentages: FG .506, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Nurkic 2-2, Sharpe 2-3, Little 2-4, K.Johnson 2-8, Hart 1-2, Grant 1-3, Winslow 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Eubanks, Grant, Little). Turnovers: 17 (Grant 3, Hart 3, K.Johnson 3, Winslow 3, Little 2, Nurkic 2, Eubanks).
Boston 123, Chicago 119

CHICAGO (119) DeRozan 13-23 20-22 46, P.Williams 3-9 0-0 7, Vucevic 10-14 0-0 24, Dosunmu 5-8 0-0 11, LaVine 6-13 2-3 16, Jones Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Green 2-4 0-0 5, Caruso 2-3 0-0 5, Dragic 2-9 0-0 5. Totals 43-83 22-25 119. BOSTON (123) Brown 6-14 4-5 16, Tatum...
CHICAGO, IL
Cavs Top 3: Kevin Love leads the way with rare double-double in win over the Detroit Pistons

The Cleveland Cavaliers took down the Detroit Pistons in dominating fashion. The Cleveland Cavaliers would not be denied on Friday night, as they dominated the Detroit Pistons soundly, 112-88. The Cavs were able to do this without their two best scorers in Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, who were out for the game. Instead of trying to replace the missing offense, Cavs’ head coach decided to go with a defensive mindset with his starting five, putting Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade in the starting rotation.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Kakko 3 (Kreider, Trouba), 9:14. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 7 (Panarin, Fox), 16:56 (pp). Second Period_3, Detroit, Luff 1 (Seider, Chiarot), 2:56. 4, Detroit, Suter 3 (Larkin, Hronek), 8:37. Third Period_None. Overtime_5, Detroit, Kubalik 6 (Perron, Seider), 2:43 (pp). Shots on Goal_Detroit 14-10-8-4_36. N.Y. Rangers 11-6-12-0_29.
DETROIT, MI
Indiana 101, Miami 99

MIAMI (99) Martin 3-5 0-0 6, Strus 6-13 2-2 17, Adebayo 7-14 4-4 18, Herro 8-20 9-9 29, Lowry 1-9 7-7 10, Highsmith 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-7 0-0 0, Dedmon 0-2 4-4 4, Vincent 6-10 0-0 15. Totals 31-81 26-26 99. INDIANA (101) Duarte 0-2 0-0 0, J.Smith 0-3...
INDIANA STATE
Brooklyn 98, Charlotte 94

Percentages: FG .393, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Mills 3-5, Sumner 2-3, Watanabe 2-4, Curry 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Durant 1-4, O'Neale 1-5, Harris 1-8, Duke Jr. 0-1, Morris 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Claxton 4, Durant 3, Sumner, Thomas, Watanabe). Turnovers: 11 (Claxton 3,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 102

Percentages: FG .467, FT .962. 3-Point Goals: 15-40, .375 (Clarkson 6-9, Sexton 2-5, Conley 2-6, Beasley 2-7, Olynyk 1-2, Markkanen 1-3, Horton-Tucker 1-4, Alexander-Walker 0-1, Gay 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kessler 2, Clarkson, Markkanen). Turnovers: 20 (Clarkson 5, Beasley 3, Olynyk 3, Sexton 3,...
UTAH STATE
Milwaukee 108, Oklahoma City 94

Percentages: FG .429, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 12-35, .343 (Dieng 2-3, Giddey 2-3, Bazley 2-4, Joe 2-4, Robinson-Earl 2-4, Jal.Williams 1-3, Muscala 1-6, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Jay.Williams 0-1, Dort 0-2, K.Williams 0-2, Mann 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bazley, Gilgeous-Alexander, Robinson-Earl). Turnovers: 15 (Giddey 4, Wiggins...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Atlanta 124, New Orleans 121

Percentages: FG .435, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (McCollum 4-9, Ingram 2-4, Alvarado 1-2, Daniels 0-1, Graham 0-1, Williamson 0-1, Jones 0-2, Murphy III 0-3). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Ingram 2, Alvarado, McCollum, Nance Jr., Valanciunas). Turnovers: 16 (Williamson 7, McCollum 2, Valanciunas 2,...
N.Y. Knicks 106, Philadelphia 104

NEW YORK (106) Barrett 8-16 4-6 22, Randle 6-13 4-5 17, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Brunson 7-15 8-9 23, Grimes 0-1 2-2 2, Toppin 6-10 2-2 17, Hartenstein 4-8 0-0 8, Fournier 1-4 0-0 2, Reddish 4-4 2-2 11, Sims 0-0 0-0 0, Quickley 1-7 1-1 4, Rose 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-80 23-27 106.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
N.Y. Jets 20, Buffalo 17

Buf_Allen 1 run (Bass kick), 4:39. Drive: 14 plays, 67 yards, 7:42. Key Plays: Allen 13 pass to Diggs; Allen 11 pass to Singletary on 3rd-and-5; Allen 7 run on 3rd-and-5; Allen 11 run on 3rd-and-10. Buffalo 7, N.Y. Jets 0. NYJ_FG Zuerlein 53, :31. Drive: 8 plays, 49 yards,...

