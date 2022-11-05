ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bakersfield Californian

Saturday's Scores

Bluffton vs. Ft. Wayne Canterbury, ppd. Garrett vs. Bellmont, ppd. Loogootee vs. Tecumseh, ppd. W. Washington vs. Linton, ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
dayton247now.com

Sites, matchups confirmed for football regional semifinals

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - The high school football playoffs have moved into the third round, with 14 area teams still in the running for a state championship in their respective divisions. On Sunday, the OHSAA confirmed game times and locations for the regional semifinal matchups. All matchups will be at...
DAYTON, OH
Times Gazette

Lynchburg-Clay faces CCD in Final Four

Designated home team listed first. Pairings include final OSSCA rank. State championship games live on the NFHS Network. No. 13 Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (18-1-3) vs. Cincinnati Seton (17-3-1) at Centerville Alumni Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m. Rocky River Magnificat (15-4-1) vs. No. 6 Strongsville (16-2-3) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium,...
LYNCHBURG, OH
WTOL-TV

OHSAA releases high school volleyball, soccer state tournament pairings

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced pairings for this week’s soccer and volleyball state tournaments on Sunday. The soccer state semifinals are at neutral sites around Ohio. The girls will be playing Tuesday night and the boys play Wednesday night. The soccer state championship games are at Lower.com Field, with the girls playing Friday and the boys playing Saturday, according to OHSAA.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Waynesville blanks Summit for 2nd-straight reg. title

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Waynesville girls soccer continued its perfect season as the Spartans shut out Cincinnati Summit Country Day 3-0 in the Div. 2 regional final for the team’s second straight regional title on Saturday night. Waynesville improved to 21-0 on the year with the win and will next face Marietta in the Div. […]
WAYNESVILLE, OH

