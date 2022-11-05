ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bakersfield Californian

Toronto 113, Chicago 104

CHICAGO (104) DeRozan 7-9 6-6 20, Williams 5-16 0-0 13, Vucevic 8-13 0-0 18, Caruso 1-11 2-2 4, Dosunmu 6-15 0-0 15, Jones Jr. 1-5 2-4 4, Terry 2-2 0-0 4, Green 4-7 1-1 10, Dragic 6-10 0-0 16. Totals 40-88 11-13 104. TORONTO (113) Anunoby 10-19 0-0 22, Barnes...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Zach LaVine In. Andre Drummond and Coby White Out Vs. Boston Celtics

The Chicago Bulls are on the road to take on the Boston Celtics tonight. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that Zach LaVine will play against the Celtics while Andre Drummond and Coby White have been ruled out. Zach LaVine will be playing in his third game in four nights....
BOSTON, MA
Bakersfield Californian

Minnesota 129, Houston 117

Percentages: FG .476, FT .677. 3-Point Goals: 16-38, .421 (Green 4-11, Martin Jr. 3-5, Mathews 3-6, Eason 2-2, Porter Jr. 2-4, Gordon 2-6, Christopher 0-2, Nix 0-2). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 22 (Green 5, Nix 4, Porter Jr. 3, Garuba 2, Martin Jr. 2,...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Forsberg: How Sam Hauser can be a game-changer for Celtics

As Sam Hauser's rotation role begins to expand, it’s hard not to wonder how things might have been different if Danilo Gallinari hadn’t tore his ACL before the season. Boston’s need for frontcourt help opened a door for Hauser, who has responded by connecting on a sizzling 54.8 percent of his 3-point attempts to start the year. On Saturday night in New York, Hauser totaled a career-high 17 points over 21 minutes while knocking down five of Boston’s team-record 27 3-pointers in a 133-118 win.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Knicks Fan Counters Boston's Barrage With Car-Winning Three

The Boston Celtics sank a franchise-record 27 three-pointers in Saturday night's 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks. None of them, however, were as valuable as one earned during a timeout by someone wearing a Knicks jersey. During a pause in third quarter action, a lucky MSG spectator broke the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bakersfield Californian

Cleveland 112, Detroit 88

Percentages: FG .543, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Osman 4-6, Love 4-7, Neto 2-3, LeVert 1-4, E.Mobley 0-1, Okoro 0-1, Stevens 0-1, Wade 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 13 (E.Mobley 8, Allen 2, Love, Stevens, Wade). Turnovers: 18 (Allen 4, Osman 4, LeVert 2, Lopez...
Bakersfield Californian

Brooklyn 98, Charlotte 94

Percentages: FG .393, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Mills 3-5, Sumner 2-3, Watanabe 2-4, Curry 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Durant 1-4, O'Neale 1-5, Harris 1-8, Duke Jr. 0-1, Morris 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Claxton 4, Durant 3, Sumner, Thomas, Watanabe). Turnovers: 11 (Claxton 3,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Milwaukee 115, Minnesota 102

Percentages: FG .482, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 17-38, .447 (Holiday 4-11, Allen 2-3, Carter 2-3, Beauchamp 2-4, G.Antetokounmpo 2-4, Lopez 2-4, Portis 2-6, Matthews 1-1, Hill 0-1, Nwora 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter, Lopez). Turnovers: 13 (G.Antetokounmpo 4, Allen 2, Beauchamp 2, Lopez 2,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Indiana 101, Miami 99

MIAMI (99) Martin 3-5 0-0 6, Strus 6-13 2-2 17, Adebayo 7-14 4-4 18, Herro 8-20 9-9 29, Lowry 1-9 7-7 10, Highsmith 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-7 0-0 0, Dedmon 0-2 4-4 4, Vincent 6-10 0-0 15. Totals 31-81 26-26 99. INDIANA (101) Duarte 0-2 0-0 0, J.Smith 0-3...
INDIANA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Portland 108, Phoenix 106

PORTLAND (108) Grant 10-17 9-11 30, Hart 3-7 0-0 7, Nurkic 6-13 0-0 14, Sharpe 4-8 0-0 10, Winslow 6-12 0-0 12, Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Eubanks 5-5 0-0 10, Little 4-7 2-2 12, K.Johnson 4-13 1-2 11. Totals 43-85 12-15 108. PHOENIX (106) Bridges 4-9 2-2 12, C.Johnson 0-2...
PORTLAND, OR
Bakersfield Californian

N.Y. Knicks 106, Philadelphia 104

Percentages: FG .463, FT .852. 3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (Toppin 3-6, Barrett 2-8, Reddish 1-1, Brunson 1-4, Quickley 1-4, Randle 1-5, Grimes 0-1, Hartenstein 0-1, Rose 0-1, Fournier 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Hartenstein 3, Fournier, Grimes, Randle, Reddish, Rose). Turnovers: 21 (Randle 6, Quickley...
Bakersfield Californian

Memphis 130, Charlotte 99

Percentages: FG .384, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Oubre Jr. 2-5, Thor 2-5, Maledon 1-2, McGowens 1-2, Smith Jr. 1-2, Washington 1-7, McDaniels 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (K.Jones 3, Richards, Smith Jr., Thor, Washington). Turnovers: 18 (Maledon 3, Smith Jr. 3, McDaniels 2,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 102

Percentages: FG .467, FT .962. 3-Point Goals: 15-40, .375 (Clarkson 6-9, Sexton 2-5, Conley 2-6, Beasley 2-7, Olynyk 1-2, Markkanen 1-3, Horton-Tucker 1-4, Alexander-Walker 0-1, Gay 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kessler 2, Clarkson, Markkanen). Turnovers: 20 (Clarkson 5, Beasley 3, Olynyk 3, Sexton 3,...
UTAH STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Utah 130, L.A. Lakers 116

Percentages: FG .505, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 17-40, .425 (Olynyk 3-3, Sexton 3-5, Markkanen 3-9, Conley 2-5, Clarkson 2-7, Vanderbilt 1-1, Alexander-Walker 1-2, Horton-Tucker 1-2, Beasley 1-4, Fontecchio 0-1, Gay 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Kessler 2, Markkanen). Turnovers: 8 (Conley 2, Sexton 2, Alexander-Walker,...
UTAH STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Atlanta 124, New Orleans 121

Percentages: FG .435, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (McCollum 4-9, Ingram 2-4, Alvarado 1-2, Daniels 0-1, Graham 0-1, Williamson 0-1, Jones 0-2, Murphy III 0-3). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Ingram 2, Alvarado, McCollum, Nance Jr., Valanciunas). Turnovers: 16 (Williamson 7, McCollum 2, Valanciunas 2,...
NBC Sports

Celtics-Knicks takeaways: Tatum, Brown lead historic 3-point barrage

The Boston Celtics put on a show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Chicago Bulls in Boston on Friday, the Celtics set a season-high for points scored and set a franchise record for 3-pointers made to roll to a 133-118 win over the New York Knicks.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Jaylen Brown (illness) available Friday for Boston

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown will play Friday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Brown is dealing with a non-COVID illness. He was downgraded to questionable to play, but less than 10 minutes later, the team has decided he is in fact clear to take the court. Our...
BOSTON, MA
Bakersfield Californian

Toronto 3, Carolina 1

Carolina100—1 First Period_1, Carolina, Noesen 2 (Burns, Svechnikov), 8:11 (pp). Penalties_Holl, TOR (Cross Checking), 7:28. Second Period_2, Toronto, Jarnkrok 3 (Engvall, Holl), 18:30. Penalties_Bunting, TOR (Slashing), 3:32; Kotkaniemi, CAR (Slashing), 12:05. Third Period_3, Toronto, Tavares 8 (Marner, Robertson), 8:24. 4, Toronto, Nylander 5 (Matthews), 16:25. Penalties_None. Shots on Goal_Toronto...
Bakersfield Californian

Seattle 31, Arizona 21

Ari_Hopkins 22 pass from Murray (Prater kick), 6:17. Sea_Metcalf 4 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 11:59. Ari_Collins 30 interception return (Prater kick), 9:18. Sea_Lockett 9 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 2:43. Fourth Quarter. Sea_Walker 1 run (Myers kick), 7:32. Ari_Ertz 6 pass from Murray (Prater kick), 3:32. Sea_Walker 5 run...
SEATTLE, WA

