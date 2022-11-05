Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Toronto 113, Chicago 104
CHICAGO (104) DeRozan 7-9 6-6 20, Williams 5-16 0-0 13, Vucevic 8-13 0-0 18, Caruso 1-11 2-2 4, Dosunmu 6-15 0-0 15, Jones Jr. 1-5 2-4 4, Terry 2-2 0-0 4, Green 4-7 1-1 10, Dragic 6-10 0-0 16. Totals 40-88 11-13 104. TORONTO (113) Anunoby 10-19 0-0 22, Barnes...
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102
Yardbarker
Zach LaVine In. Andre Drummond and Coby White Out Vs. Boston Celtics
The Chicago Bulls are on the road to take on the Boston Celtics tonight. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that Zach LaVine will play against the Celtics while Andre Drummond and Coby White have been ruled out. Zach LaVine will be playing in his third game in four nights....
Bakersfield Californian
Minnesota 129, Houston 117
Percentages: FG .476, FT .677. 3-Point Goals: 16-38, .421 (Green 4-11, Martin Jr. 3-5, Mathews 3-6, Eason 2-2, Porter Jr. 2-4, Gordon 2-6, Christopher 0-2, Nix 0-2). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 22 (Green 5, Nix 4, Porter Jr. 3, Garuba 2, Martin Jr. 2,...
NBC Sports
Forsberg: How Sam Hauser can be a game-changer for Celtics
As Sam Hauser's rotation role begins to expand, it’s hard not to wonder how things might have been different if Danilo Gallinari hadn’t tore his ACL before the season. Boston’s need for frontcourt help opened a door for Hauser, who has responded by connecting on a sizzling 54.8 percent of his 3-point attempts to start the year. On Saturday night in New York, Hauser totaled a career-high 17 points over 21 minutes while knocking down five of Boston’s team-record 27 3-pointers in a 133-118 win.
Yardbarker
Knicks Fan Counters Boston's Barrage With Car-Winning Three
The Boston Celtics sank a franchise-record 27 three-pointers in Saturday night's 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks. None of them, however, were as valuable as one earned during a timeout by someone wearing a Knicks jersey. During a pause in third quarter action, a lucky MSG spectator broke the...
Bakersfield Californian
Cleveland 112, Detroit 88
Percentages: FG .543, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Osman 4-6, Love 4-7, Neto 2-3, LeVert 1-4, E.Mobley 0-1, Okoro 0-1, Stevens 0-1, Wade 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 13 (E.Mobley 8, Allen 2, Love, Stevens, Wade). Turnovers: 18 (Allen 4, Osman 4, LeVert 2, Lopez...
Bakersfield Californian
Brooklyn 98, Charlotte 94
Percentages: FG .393, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Mills 3-5, Sumner 2-3, Watanabe 2-4, Curry 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Durant 1-4, O'Neale 1-5, Harris 1-8, Duke Jr. 0-1, Morris 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Claxton 4, Durant 3, Sumner, Thomas, Watanabe). Turnovers: 11 (Claxton 3,...
Bakersfield Californian
Milwaukee 115, Minnesota 102
Percentages: FG .482, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 17-38, .447 (Holiday 4-11, Allen 2-3, Carter 2-3, Beauchamp 2-4, G.Antetokounmpo 2-4, Lopez 2-4, Portis 2-6, Matthews 1-1, Hill 0-1, Nwora 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter, Lopez). Turnovers: 13 (G.Antetokounmpo 4, Allen 2, Beauchamp 2, Lopez 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
Indiana 101, Miami 99
MIAMI (99) Martin 3-5 0-0 6, Strus 6-13 2-2 17, Adebayo 7-14 4-4 18, Herro 8-20 9-9 29, Lowry 1-9 7-7 10, Highsmith 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-7 0-0 0, Dedmon 0-2 4-4 4, Vincent 6-10 0-0 15. Totals 31-81 26-26 99. INDIANA (101) Duarte 0-2 0-0 0, J.Smith 0-3...
Bakersfield Californian
Portland 108, Phoenix 106
PORTLAND (108) Grant 10-17 9-11 30, Hart 3-7 0-0 7, Nurkic 6-13 0-0 14, Sharpe 4-8 0-0 10, Winslow 6-12 0-0 12, Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Eubanks 5-5 0-0 10, Little 4-7 2-2 12, K.Johnson 4-13 1-2 11. Totals 43-85 12-15 108. PHOENIX (106) Bridges 4-9 2-2 12, C.Johnson 0-2...
Bakersfield Californian
N.Y. Knicks 106, Philadelphia 104
Percentages: FG .463, FT .852. 3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (Toppin 3-6, Barrett 2-8, Reddish 1-1, Brunson 1-4, Quickley 1-4, Randle 1-5, Grimes 0-1, Hartenstein 0-1, Rose 0-1, Fournier 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Hartenstein 3, Fournier, Grimes, Randle, Reddish, Rose). Turnovers: 21 (Randle 6, Quickley...
Bakersfield Californian
Memphis 130, Charlotte 99
Percentages: FG .384, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Oubre Jr. 2-5, Thor 2-5, Maledon 1-2, McGowens 1-2, Smith Jr. 1-2, Washington 1-7, McDaniels 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (K.Jones 3, Richards, Smith Jr., Thor, Washington). Turnovers: 18 (Maledon 3, Smith Jr. 3, McDaniels 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 102
Percentages: FG .467, FT .962. 3-Point Goals: 15-40, .375 (Clarkson 6-9, Sexton 2-5, Conley 2-6, Beasley 2-7, Olynyk 1-2, Markkanen 1-3, Horton-Tucker 1-4, Alexander-Walker 0-1, Gay 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kessler 2, Clarkson, Markkanen). Turnovers: 20 (Clarkson 5, Beasley 3, Olynyk 3, Sexton 3,...
Bakersfield Californian
Utah 130, L.A. Lakers 116
Percentages: FG .505, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 17-40, .425 (Olynyk 3-3, Sexton 3-5, Markkanen 3-9, Conley 2-5, Clarkson 2-7, Vanderbilt 1-1, Alexander-Walker 1-2, Horton-Tucker 1-2, Beasley 1-4, Fontecchio 0-1, Gay 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Kessler 2, Markkanen). Turnovers: 8 (Conley 2, Sexton 2, Alexander-Walker,...
Bakersfield Californian
Atlanta 124, New Orleans 121
Percentages: FG .435, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (McCollum 4-9, Ingram 2-4, Alvarado 1-2, Daniels 0-1, Graham 0-1, Williamson 0-1, Jones 0-2, Murphy III 0-3). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Ingram 2, Alvarado, McCollum, Nance Jr., Valanciunas). Turnovers: 16 (Williamson 7, McCollum 2, Valanciunas 2,...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Knicks takeaways: Tatum, Brown lead historic 3-point barrage
The Boston Celtics put on a show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Chicago Bulls in Boston on Friday, the Celtics set a season-high for points scored and set a franchise record for 3-pointers made to roll to a 133-118 win over the New York Knicks.
numberfire.com
Jaylen Brown (illness) available Friday for Boston
Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown will play Friday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Brown is dealing with a non-COVID illness. He was downgraded to questionable to play, but less than 10 minutes later, the team has decided he is in fact clear to take the court. Our...
Bakersfield Californian
Toronto 3, Carolina 1
Carolina100—1 First Period_1, Carolina, Noesen 2 (Burns, Svechnikov), 8:11 (pp). Penalties_Holl, TOR (Cross Checking), 7:28. Second Period_2, Toronto, Jarnkrok 3 (Engvall, Holl), 18:30. Penalties_Bunting, TOR (Slashing), 3:32; Kotkaniemi, CAR (Slashing), 12:05. Third Period_3, Toronto, Tavares 8 (Marner, Robertson), 8:24. 4, Toronto, Nylander 5 (Matthews), 16:25. Penalties_None. Shots on Goal_Toronto...
Bakersfield Californian
Seattle 31, Arizona 21
Ari_Hopkins 22 pass from Murray (Prater kick), 6:17. Sea_Metcalf 4 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 11:59. Ari_Collins 30 interception return (Prater kick), 9:18. Sea_Lockett 9 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 2:43. Fourth Quarter. Sea_Walker 1 run (Myers kick), 7:32. Ari_Ertz 6 pass from Murray (Prater kick), 3:32. Sea_Walker 5 run...
