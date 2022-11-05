ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Marcus Smart Praises Sam Hauser After Celtics’ Win Over Knicks

The Boston Celtics set a new franchise record during their win over the New York Knicks on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, knocking down 27 total 3-point attempts during a 133-point showing from the offense — the most points scored by the Celtics thus far this season. Veteran guard...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Jazz vs. Lakers prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Utah Jazz for late-night action Friday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Lakers prediction and pick. The Jazz are playing very well this season despite trading away their two stars in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. They are (6-3) on the season and have beaten good teams like the Memphis Grizzlies twice, the Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Jazz have plenty of depth and could potentially package some up for a star player if they continue to play well. Utah is coming off a loss to the Dallas Mavericks 103-100.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ESPN

Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102

LOS ANGELES -- — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters. “Finding ways...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Bakersfield Californian

N.Y. Jets 20, Buffalo 17

Buf_Allen 1 run (Bass kick), 4:39. Drive: 14 plays, 67 yards, 7:42. Key Plays: Allen 13 pass to Diggs; Allen 11 pass to Singletary on 3rd-and-5; Allen 7 run on 3rd-and-5; Allen 11 run on 3rd-and-10. Buffalo 7, N.Y. Jets 0. NYJ_FG Zuerlein 53, :31. Drive: 8 plays, 49 yards,...
Bakersfield Californian

Brooklyn 98, Charlotte 94

BROOKLYN (98) Durant 10-20 6-6 27, O'Neale 1-9 3-4 6, Claxton 5-7 1-1 11, Harris 2-10 0-0 5, Sumner 2-6 0-0 6, Morris 0-3 0-0 0, Watanabe 3-6 0-0 8, Curry 1-4 0-0 3, Duke Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Mills 4-6 0-0 11, Thomas 5-11 10-11 21. Totals 33-84 20-22 98.
BROOKLYN, NY
Bakersfield Californian

Utah 130, L.A. Lakers 116

UTAH (130) Markkanen 9-17 6-6 27, Olynyk 7-10 1-2 18, Vanderbilt 4-7 0-0 9, Clarkson 9-19 0-0 20, Conley 6-11 1-1 15, Fontecchio 0-1 0-0 0, Azubuike 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 0-2 0-0 0, Kessler 4-5 0-0 8, Agbaji 0-0 0-0 0, Alexander-Walker 2-4 1-1 6, Beasley 1-7 0-0 3, Horton-Tucker 3-7 0-0 7, Sexton 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 52-103 9-10 130.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Atlanta 124, New Orleans 121

NEW ORLEANS (121) Ingram 7-23 0-0 16, Williamson 11-20 7-10 29, Valanciunas 5-12 3-4 13, Jones 7-13 5-9 19, McCollum 12-23 1-1 29, Marshall 0-3 0-0 0, Murphy III 0-3 2-2 2, Nance Jr. 3-4 2-2 8, Alvarado 2-5 0-0 5, Daniels 0-1 0-0 0, Graham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 47-108 20-28 121.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bakersfield Californian

Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 102

Percentages: FG .467, FT .962. 3-Point Goals: 15-40, .375 (Clarkson 6-9, Sexton 2-5, Conley 2-6, Beasley 2-7, Olynyk 1-2, Markkanen 1-3, Horton-Tucker 1-4, Alexander-Walker 0-1, Gay 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kessler 2, Clarkson, Markkanen). Turnovers: 20 (Clarkson 5, Beasley 3, Olynyk 3, Sexton 3,...
UTAH STATE
Yardbarker

Knicks Fan Counters Boston's Barrage With Car-Winning Three

The Boston Celtics sank a franchise-record 27 three-pointers in Saturday night's 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks. None of them, however, were as valuable as one earned during a timeout by someone wearing a Knicks jersey. During a pause in third quarter action, a lucky MSG spectator broke the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bakersfield Californian

Boston 123, Chicago 119

CHICAGO (119) DeRozan 13-23 20-22 46, P.Williams 3-9 0-0 7, Vucevic 10-14 0-0 24, Dosunmu 5-8 0-0 11, LaVine 6-13 2-3 16, Jones Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Green 2-4 0-0 5, Caruso 2-3 0-0 5, Dragic 2-9 0-0 5. Totals 43-83 22-25 119. BOSTON (123) Brown 6-14 4-5 16, Tatum...
CHICAGO, IL
Bakersfield Californian

Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Kakko 3 (Kreider, Trouba), 9:14. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 7 (Panarin, Fox), 16:56 (pp). Second Period_3, Detroit, Luff 1 (Seider, Chiarot), 2:56. 4, Detroit, Suter 3 (Larkin, Hronek), 8:37. Third Period_None. Overtime_5, Detroit, Kubalik 6 (Perron, Seider), 2:43 (pp). Shots on Goal_Detroit 14-10-8-4_36. N.Y. Rangers 11-6-12-0_29.
DETROIT, MI
Bakersfield Californian

Milwaukee 108, Oklahoma City 94

OKLAHOMA CITY (94) Dort 1-5 1-2 3, Robinson-Earl 5-7 0-0 12, Muscala 3-8 2-4 9, Giddey 6-14 1-1 15, Gilgeous-Alexander 7-16 4-5 18, Bazley 3-7 0-0 8, Dieng 3-4 0-0 8, Jay.Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Omoruyi 0-2 0-0 0, Jal.Williams 2-6 0-0 5, K.Williams 1-3 1-2 3, Joe 3-6 0-0 8, Mann 1-3 1-2 3, Wiggins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-84 10-16 94.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bakersfield Californian

Toronto 113, Chicago 104

CHICAGO (104) DeRozan 7-9 6-6 20, Williams 5-16 0-0 13, Vucevic 8-13 0-0 18, Caruso 1-11 2-2 4, Dosunmu 6-15 0-0 15, Jones Jr. 1-5 2-4 4, Terry 2-2 0-0 4, Green 4-7 1-1 10, Dragic 6-10 0-0 16. Totals 40-88 11-13 104. TORONTO (113) Anunoby 10-19 0-0 22, Barnes...
CHICAGO, IL
Bakersfield Californian

Portland 108, Phoenix 106

PORTLAND (108) Grant 10-17 9-11 30, Hart 3-7 0-0 7, Nurkic 6-13 0-0 14, Sharpe 4-8 0-0 10, Winslow 6-12 0-0 12, Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Eubanks 5-5 0-0 10, Little 4-7 2-2 12, K.Johnson 4-13 1-2 11. Totals 43-85 12-15 108. PHOENIX (106) Bridges 4-9 2-2 12, C.Johnson 0-2...
PORTLAND, OR
Bakersfield Californian

Indiana 101, Miami 99

MIAMI (99) Martin 3-5 0-0 6, Strus 6-13 2-2 17, Adebayo 7-14 4-4 18, Herro 8-20 9-9 29, Lowry 1-9 7-7 10, Highsmith 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-7 0-0 0, Dedmon 0-2 4-4 4, Vincent 6-10 0-0 15. Totals 31-81 26-26 99. INDIANA (101) Duarte 0-2 0-0 0, J.Smith 0-3...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy