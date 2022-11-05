Read full article on original website
Report: Kevin Durant Frustrated With Ben Simmons
On top of the Kyrie Irving drama, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is reportedly frustrated with Ben Simmons
This Nets-Pacers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Indiana
A lot is going on surrounding the Brooklyn Nets beyond the need to worry about Ben Simmons trade talks. However, if at some point it reaches that point, the trade value for the former NBA All-Star may be at an all-time low. Simmons has yet to show that he’s the...
Marcus Smart Praises Sam Hauser After Celtics’ Win Over Knicks
The Boston Celtics set a new franchise record during their win over the New York Knicks on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, knocking down 27 total 3-point attempts during a 133-point showing from the offense — the most points scored by the Celtics thus far this season. Veteran guard...
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ 123-119 road loss against the Boston Celtics
The Chicago Bulls lost 123-119 against the Boston Celtics despite 46 points from DeMar DeRozan
After Loss to Knicks, What’s the Latest on Joel Embiid?
Joel Embiid missed his third-straight matchup against the New York Knicks on Friday.
NBA Odds: Jazz vs. Lakers prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022
The Los Angeles Lakers host the Utah Jazz for late-night action Friday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Lakers prediction and pick. The Jazz are playing very well this season despite trading away their two stars in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. They are (6-3) on the season and have beaten good teams like the Memphis Grizzlies twice, the Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Jazz have plenty of depth and could potentially package some up for a star player if they continue to play well. Utah is coming off a loss to the Dallas Mavericks 103-100.
ESPN
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
LOS ANGELES -- — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters. “Finding ways...
Bakersfield Californian
N.Y. Jets 20, Buffalo 17
Buf_Allen 1 run (Bass kick), 4:39. Drive: 14 plays, 67 yards, 7:42. Key Plays: Allen 13 pass to Diggs; Allen 11 pass to Singletary on 3rd-and-5; Allen 7 run on 3rd-and-5; Allen 11 run on 3rd-and-10. Buffalo 7, N.Y. Jets 0. NYJ_FG Zuerlein 53, :31. Drive: 8 plays, 49 yards,...
Bakersfield Californian
Brooklyn 98, Charlotte 94
BROOKLYN (98) Durant 10-20 6-6 27, O'Neale 1-9 3-4 6, Claxton 5-7 1-1 11, Harris 2-10 0-0 5, Sumner 2-6 0-0 6, Morris 0-3 0-0 0, Watanabe 3-6 0-0 8, Curry 1-4 0-0 3, Duke Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Mills 4-6 0-0 11, Thomas 5-11 10-11 21. Totals 33-84 20-22 98.
Bakersfield Californian
Utah 130, L.A. Lakers 116
UTAH (130) Markkanen 9-17 6-6 27, Olynyk 7-10 1-2 18, Vanderbilt 4-7 0-0 9, Clarkson 9-19 0-0 20, Conley 6-11 1-1 15, Fontecchio 0-1 0-0 0, Azubuike 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 0-2 0-0 0, Kessler 4-5 0-0 8, Agbaji 0-0 0-0 0, Alexander-Walker 2-4 1-1 6, Beasley 1-7 0-0 3, Horton-Tucker 3-7 0-0 7, Sexton 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 52-103 9-10 130.
Bakersfield Californian
Atlanta 124, New Orleans 121
NEW ORLEANS (121) Ingram 7-23 0-0 16, Williamson 11-20 7-10 29, Valanciunas 5-12 3-4 13, Jones 7-13 5-9 19, McCollum 12-23 1-1 29, Marshall 0-3 0-0 0, Murphy III 0-3 2-2 2, Nance Jr. 3-4 2-2 8, Alvarado 2-5 0-0 5, Daniels 0-1 0-0 0, Graham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 47-108 20-28 121.
Bakersfield Californian
Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 102
Percentages: FG .467, FT .962. 3-Point Goals: 15-40, .375 (Clarkson 6-9, Sexton 2-5, Conley 2-6, Beasley 2-7, Olynyk 1-2, Markkanen 1-3, Horton-Tucker 1-4, Alexander-Walker 0-1, Gay 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kessler 2, Clarkson, Markkanen). Turnovers: 20 (Clarkson 5, Beasley 3, Olynyk 3, Sexton 3,...
Yardbarker
Knicks Fan Counters Boston's Barrage With Car-Winning Three
The Boston Celtics sank a franchise-record 27 three-pointers in Saturday night's 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks. None of them, however, were as valuable as one earned during a timeout by someone wearing a Knicks jersey. During a pause in third quarter action, a lucky MSG spectator broke the...
Bakersfield Californian
Boston 123, Chicago 119
CHICAGO (119) DeRozan 13-23 20-22 46, P.Williams 3-9 0-0 7, Vucevic 10-14 0-0 24, Dosunmu 5-8 0-0 11, LaVine 6-13 2-3 16, Jones Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Green 2-4 0-0 5, Caruso 2-3 0-0 5, Dragic 2-9 0-0 5. Totals 43-83 22-25 119. BOSTON (123) Brown 6-14 4-5 16, Tatum...
Bakersfield Californian
Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Kakko 3 (Kreider, Trouba), 9:14. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 7 (Panarin, Fox), 16:56 (pp). Second Period_3, Detroit, Luff 1 (Seider, Chiarot), 2:56. 4, Detroit, Suter 3 (Larkin, Hronek), 8:37. Third Period_None. Overtime_5, Detroit, Kubalik 6 (Perron, Seider), 2:43 (pp). Shots on Goal_Detroit 14-10-8-4_36. N.Y. Rangers 11-6-12-0_29.
Bakersfield Californian
Milwaukee 108, Oklahoma City 94
OKLAHOMA CITY (94) Dort 1-5 1-2 3, Robinson-Earl 5-7 0-0 12, Muscala 3-8 2-4 9, Giddey 6-14 1-1 15, Gilgeous-Alexander 7-16 4-5 18, Bazley 3-7 0-0 8, Dieng 3-4 0-0 8, Jay.Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Omoruyi 0-2 0-0 0, Jal.Williams 2-6 0-0 5, K.Williams 1-3 1-2 3, Joe 3-6 0-0 8, Mann 1-3 1-2 3, Wiggins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-84 10-16 94.
Bakersfield Californian
Toronto 113, Chicago 104
CHICAGO (104) DeRozan 7-9 6-6 20, Williams 5-16 0-0 13, Vucevic 8-13 0-0 18, Caruso 1-11 2-2 4, Dosunmu 6-15 0-0 15, Jones Jr. 1-5 2-4 4, Terry 2-2 0-0 4, Green 4-7 1-1 10, Dragic 6-10 0-0 16. Totals 40-88 11-13 104. TORONTO (113) Anunoby 10-19 0-0 22, Barnes...
Bakersfield Californian
Portland 108, Phoenix 106
PORTLAND (108) Grant 10-17 9-11 30, Hart 3-7 0-0 7, Nurkic 6-13 0-0 14, Sharpe 4-8 0-0 10, Winslow 6-12 0-0 12, Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Eubanks 5-5 0-0 10, Little 4-7 2-2 12, K.Johnson 4-13 1-2 11. Totals 43-85 12-15 108. PHOENIX (106) Bridges 4-9 2-2 12, C.Johnson 0-2...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To A Knicks Fan Making A Half-Court Shot To Win A Car: "Lakers Should Give This Guy A Contract"
It was a good day out for a New York Knicks fan who hit a half-court shot to win a car. The fan, who sported a John Starks No. 3 jersey, swished in a half-court shot during the third quarter and then chest-bumped with RJ Barrett, sending the crowd into a tizzy.
Bakersfield Californian
Indiana 101, Miami 99
MIAMI (99) Martin 3-5 0-0 6, Strus 6-13 2-2 17, Adebayo 7-14 4-4 18, Herro 8-20 9-9 29, Lowry 1-9 7-7 10, Highsmith 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-7 0-0 0, Dedmon 0-2 4-4 4, Vincent 6-10 0-0 15. Totals 31-81 26-26 99. INDIANA (101) Duarte 0-2 0-0 0, J.Smith 0-3...
