ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

Toronto 113, Chicago 104

Percentages: FG .455, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Dragic 4-6, Williams 3-6, Dosunmu 3-8, Vucevic 2-5, Green 1-2, DeRozan 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-2, Caruso 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Jones Jr. 3, Caruso 2, Williams 2, DeRozan, Terry, Vucevic). Turnovers: 17 (DeRozan 5, Vucevic...
Yardbarker

Zach LaVine In. Andre Drummond and Coby White Out Vs. Boston Celtics

The Chicago Bulls are on the road to take on the Boston Celtics tonight. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that Zach LaVine will play against the Celtics while Andre Drummond and Coby White have been ruled out. Zach LaVine will be playing in his third game in four nights....
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Marcus Smart Praises Sam Hauser After Celtics’ Win Over Knicks

The Boston Celtics set a new franchise record during their win over the New York Knicks on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, knocking down 27 total 3-point attempts during a 133-point showing from the offense — the most points scored by the Celtics thus far this season. Veteran guard...
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102

LOS ANGELES -- — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters. “Finding ways...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Grizzlies prediction, odds and pick – 11/7/2022

The Boston Celtics will travel to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a Monday night NBA matchup at FedExForum in Memphis. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Celtics-Grizzlies prediction and pick, laid out below. Boston has opened the season at 6-3, third place in the […] The post NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Grizzlies prediction, odds and pick – 11/7/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Knicks Fan Counters Boston's Barrage With Car-Winning Three

The Boston Celtics sank a franchise-record 27 three-pointers in Saturday night's 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks. None of them, however, were as valuable as one earned during a timeout by someone wearing a Knicks jersey. During a pause in third quarter action, a lucky MSG spectator broke the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bakersfield Californian

Minnesota 129, Houston 117

Percentages: FG .476, FT .677. 3-Point Goals: 16-38, .421 (Green 4-11, Martin Jr. 3-5, Mathews 3-6, Eason 2-2, Porter Jr. 2-4, Gordon 2-6, Christopher 0-2, Nix 0-2). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 22 (Green 5, Nix 4, Porter Jr. 3, Garuba 2, Martin Jr. 2,...
HOUSTON, TX
Bakersfield Californian

Cleveland 112, Detroit 88

Percentages: FG .543, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Osman 4-6, Love 4-7, Neto 2-3, LeVert 1-4, E.Mobley 0-1, Okoro 0-1, Stevens 0-1, Wade 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 13 (E.Mobley 8, Allen 2, Love, Stevens, Wade). Turnovers: 18 (Allen 4, Osman 4, LeVert 2, Lopez...
Bakersfield Californian

Portland 108, Phoenix 106

PORTLAND (108) Grant 10-17 9-11 30, Hart 3-7 0-0 7, Nurkic 6-13 0-0 14, Sharpe 4-8 0-0 10, Winslow 6-12 0-0 12, Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Eubanks 5-5 0-0 10, Little 4-7 2-2 12, K.Johnson 4-13 1-2 11. Totals 43-85 12-15 108. PHOENIX (106) Bridges 4-9 2-2 12, C.Johnson 0-2...
PORTLAND, OR
Bakersfield Californian

Indiana 101, Miami 99

MIAMI (99) Martin 3-5 0-0 6, Strus 6-13 2-2 17, Adebayo 7-14 4-4 18, Herro 8-20 9-9 29, Lowry 1-9 7-7 10, Highsmith 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-7 0-0 0, Dedmon 0-2 4-4 4, Vincent 6-10 0-0 15. Totals 31-81 26-26 99. INDIANA (101) Duarte 0-2 0-0 0, J.Smith 0-3...
INDIANA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Atlanta 124, New Orleans 121

Percentages: FG .435, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (McCollum 4-9, Ingram 2-4, Alvarado 1-2, Daniels 0-1, Graham 0-1, Williamson 0-1, Jones 0-2, Murphy III 0-3). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Ingram 2, Alvarado, McCollum, Nance Jr., Valanciunas). Turnovers: 16 (Williamson 7, McCollum 2, Valanciunas 2,...
ClutchPoints

Is Zach LaVine playing vs. Raptors?

Zach LaVine has so far missed three games this season after having a successful left knee surgery in late May, again leaving this Chicago Bulls team scrambling for a potential second scorer to pair up with forward DeMar DeRozan and center Nikola Vucevic. With Chicago holding a 5-5 record and about to start the first game of their back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors, fans likely want to know: Is Zach LaVine playing tonight vs. the Raptors?
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Forsberg: How Sam Hauser can be a game-changer for Celtics

As Sam Hauser's rotation role begins to expand, it’s hard not to wonder how things might have been different if Danilo Gallinari hadn’t tore his ACL before the season. Boston’s need for frontcourt help opened a door for Hauser, who has responded by connecting on a sizzling 54.8 percent of his 3-point attempts to start the year. On Saturday night in New York, Hauser totaled a career-high 17 points over 21 minutes while knocking down five of Boston’s team-record 27 3-pointers in a 133-118 win.
BOSTON, MA
Bakersfield Californian

Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 102

Percentages: FG .467, FT .962. 3-Point Goals: 15-40, .375 (Clarkson 6-9, Sexton 2-5, Conley 2-6, Beasley 2-7, Olynyk 1-2, Markkanen 1-3, Horton-Tucker 1-4, Alexander-Walker 0-1, Gay 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kessler 2, Clarkson, Markkanen). Turnovers: 20 (Clarkson 5, Beasley 3, Olynyk 3, Sexton 3,...
UTAH STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Utah 130, L.A. Lakers 116

UTAH (130) Markkanen 9-17 6-6 27, Olynyk 7-10 1-2 18, Vanderbilt 4-7 0-0 9, Clarkson 9-19 0-0 20, Conley 6-11 1-1 15, Fontecchio 0-1 0-0 0, Azubuike 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 0-2 0-0 0, Kessler 4-5 0-0 8, Agbaji 0-0 0-0 0, Alexander-Walker 2-4 1-1 6, Beasley 1-7 0-0 3, Horton-Tucker 3-7 0-0 7, Sexton 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 52-103 9-10 130.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jaylen Brown (illness) available Friday for Boston

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown will play Friday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Brown is dealing with a non-COVID illness. He was downgraded to questionable to play, but less than 10 minutes later, the team has decided he is in fact clear to take the court. Our...
BOSTON, MA
Bakersfield Californian

N.Y. Knicks 106, Philadelphia 104

NEW YORK (106) Barrett 8-16 4-6 22, Randle 6-13 4-5 17, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Brunson 7-15 8-9 23, Grimes 0-1 2-2 2, Toppin 6-10 2-2 17, Hartenstein 4-8 0-0 8, Fournier 1-4 0-0 2, Reddish 4-4 2-2 11, Sims 0-0 0-0 0, Quickley 1-7 1-1 4, Rose 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-80 23-27 106.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
ESPN

Cleveland plays Los Angeles on 8-game win streak

Cleveland Cavaliers (8-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5-5, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland is looking to continue its eight-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles. Los Angeles went 42-40 overall a season ago while going 25-16 at home. The Clippers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Toronto 3, Carolina 1

Carolina100—1 First Period_1, Carolina, Noesen 2 (Burns, Svechnikov), 8:11 (pp). Penalties_Holl, TOR (Cross Checking), 7:28. Second Period_2, Toronto, Jarnkrok 3 (Engvall, Holl), 18:30. Penalties_Bunting, TOR (Slashing), 3:32; Kotkaniemi, CAR (Slashing), 12:05. Third Period_3, Toronto, Tavares 8 (Marner, Robertson), 8:24. 4, Toronto, Nylander 5 (Matthews), 16:25. Penalties_None. Shots on Goal_Toronto...

Comments / 0

Community Policy