FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Football: ‘Playing with instincts’: Stroud flashes legs in No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Chicago's Migrant Arrivals Have Slowed, but Local Aid Groups Continue to SupportCeebla CuudChicago, IL
Bakersfield Californian
Toronto 113, Chicago 104
Percentages: FG .455, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Dragic 4-6, Williams 3-6, Dosunmu 3-8, Vucevic 2-5, Green 1-2, DeRozan 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-2, Caruso 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Jones Jr. 3, Caruso 2, Williams 2, DeRozan, Terry, Vucevic). Turnovers: 17 (DeRozan 5, Vucevic...
Yardbarker
Zach LaVine In. Andre Drummond and Coby White Out Vs. Boston Celtics
The Chicago Bulls are on the road to take on the Boston Celtics tonight. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that Zach LaVine will play against the Celtics while Andre Drummond and Coby White have been ruled out. Zach LaVine will be playing in his third game in four nights....
Marcus Smart Praises Sam Hauser After Celtics’ Win Over Knicks
The Boston Celtics set a new franchise record during their win over the New York Knicks on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, knocking down 27 total 3-point attempts during a 133-point showing from the offense — the most points scored by the Celtics thus far this season. Veteran guard...
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ 113-104 road loss against the Toronto Raptors
The Chicago Bulls lost 113-104 against the Toronto Raptors despite 20 points from DeMar DeRozan and 18 points from Nikola Vucevic
ESPN
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
LOS ANGELES -- — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters. “Finding ways...
NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Grizzlies prediction, odds and pick – 11/7/2022
The Boston Celtics will travel to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a Monday night NBA matchup at FedExForum in Memphis. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Celtics-Grizzlies prediction and pick, laid out below. Boston has opened the season at 6-3, third place in the […] The post NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Grizzlies prediction, odds and pick – 11/7/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Knicks Fan Counters Boston's Barrage With Car-Winning Three
The Boston Celtics sank a franchise-record 27 three-pointers in Saturday night's 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks. None of them, however, were as valuable as one earned during a timeout by someone wearing a Knicks jersey. During a pause in third quarter action, a lucky MSG spectator broke the...
Bakersfield Californian
Minnesota 129, Houston 117
Percentages: FG .476, FT .677. 3-Point Goals: 16-38, .421 (Green 4-11, Martin Jr. 3-5, Mathews 3-6, Eason 2-2, Porter Jr. 2-4, Gordon 2-6, Christopher 0-2, Nix 0-2). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 22 (Green 5, Nix 4, Porter Jr. 3, Garuba 2, Martin Jr. 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
Cleveland 112, Detroit 88
Percentages: FG .543, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Osman 4-6, Love 4-7, Neto 2-3, LeVert 1-4, E.Mobley 0-1, Okoro 0-1, Stevens 0-1, Wade 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 13 (E.Mobley 8, Allen 2, Love, Stevens, Wade). Turnovers: 18 (Allen 4, Osman 4, LeVert 2, Lopez...
Bakersfield Californian
Portland 108, Phoenix 106
PORTLAND (108) Grant 10-17 9-11 30, Hart 3-7 0-0 7, Nurkic 6-13 0-0 14, Sharpe 4-8 0-0 10, Winslow 6-12 0-0 12, Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Eubanks 5-5 0-0 10, Little 4-7 2-2 12, K.Johnson 4-13 1-2 11. Totals 43-85 12-15 108. PHOENIX (106) Bridges 4-9 2-2 12, C.Johnson 0-2...
Bakersfield Californian
Indiana 101, Miami 99
MIAMI (99) Martin 3-5 0-0 6, Strus 6-13 2-2 17, Adebayo 7-14 4-4 18, Herro 8-20 9-9 29, Lowry 1-9 7-7 10, Highsmith 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-7 0-0 0, Dedmon 0-2 4-4 4, Vincent 6-10 0-0 15. Totals 31-81 26-26 99. INDIANA (101) Duarte 0-2 0-0 0, J.Smith 0-3...
Bakersfield Californian
Atlanta 124, New Orleans 121
Percentages: FG .435, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (McCollum 4-9, Ingram 2-4, Alvarado 1-2, Daniels 0-1, Graham 0-1, Williamson 0-1, Jones 0-2, Murphy III 0-3). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Ingram 2, Alvarado, McCollum, Nance Jr., Valanciunas). Turnovers: 16 (Williamson 7, McCollum 2, Valanciunas 2,...
Is Zach LaVine playing vs. Raptors?
Zach LaVine has so far missed three games this season after having a successful left knee surgery in late May, again leaving this Chicago Bulls team scrambling for a potential second scorer to pair up with forward DeMar DeRozan and center Nikola Vucevic. With Chicago holding a 5-5 record and about to start the first game of their back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors, fans likely want to know: Is Zach LaVine playing tonight vs. the Raptors?
NBC Sports
Forsberg: How Sam Hauser can be a game-changer for Celtics
As Sam Hauser's rotation role begins to expand, it’s hard not to wonder how things might have been different if Danilo Gallinari hadn’t tore his ACL before the season. Boston’s need for frontcourt help opened a door for Hauser, who has responded by connecting on a sizzling 54.8 percent of his 3-point attempts to start the year. On Saturday night in New York, Hauser totaled a career-high 17 points over 21 minutes while knocking down five of Boston’s team-record 27 3-pointers in a 133-118 win.
Bakersfield Californian
Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 102
Percentages: FG .467, FT .962. 3-Point Goals: 15-40, .375 (Clarkson 6-9, Sexton 2-5, Conley 2-6, Beasley 2-7, Olynyk 1-2, Markkanen 1-3, Horton-Tucker 1-4, Alexander-Walker 0-1, Gay 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kessler 2, Clarkson, Markkanen). Turnovers: 20 (Clarkson 5, Beasley 3, Olynyk 3, Sexton 3,...
Bakersfield Californian
Utah 130, L.A. Lakers 116
UTAH (130) Markkanen 9-17 6-6 27, Olynyk 7-10 1-2 18, Vanderbilt 4-7 0-0 9, Clarkson 9-19 0-0 20, Conley 6-11 1-1 15, Fontecchio 0-1 0-0 0, Azubuike 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 0-2 0-0 0, Kessler 4-5 0-0 8, Agbaji 0-0 0-0 0, Alexander-Walker 2-4 1-1 6, Beasley 1-7 0-0 3, Horton-Tucker 3-7 0-0 7, Sexton 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 52-103 9-10 130.
numberfire.com
Jaylen Brown (illness) available Friday for Boston
Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown will play Friday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Brown is dealing with a non-COVID illness. He was downgraded to questionable to play, but less than 10 minutes later, the team has decided he is in fact clear to take the court. Our...
Bakersfield Californian
N.Y. Knicks 106, Philadelphia 104
NEW YORK (106) Barrett 8-16 4-6 22, Randle 6-13 4-5 17, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Brunson 7-15 8-9 23, Grimes 0-1 2-2 2, Toppin 6-10 2-2 17, Hartenstein 4-8 0-0 8, Fournier 1-4 0-0 2, Reddish 4-4 2-2 11, Sims 0-0 0-0 0, Quickley 1-7 1-1 4, Rose 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-80 23-27 106.
ESPN
Cleveland plays Los Angeles on 8-game win streak
Cleveland Cavaliers (8-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5-5, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland is looking to continue its eight-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles. Los Angeles went 42-40 overall a season ago while going 25-16 at home. The Clippers...
Bakersfield Californian
Toronto 3, Carolina 1
Carolina100—1 First Period_1, Carolina, Noesen 2 (Burns, Svechnikov), 8:11 (pp). Penalties_Holl, TOR (Cross Checking), 7:28. Second Period_2, Toronto, Jarnkrok 3 (Engvall, Holl), 18:30. Penalties_Bunting, TOR (Slashing), 3:32; Kotkaniemi, CAR (Slashing), 12:05. Third Period_3, Toronto, Tavares 8 (Marner, Robertson), 8:24. 4, Toronto, Nylander 5 (Matthews), 16:25. Penalties_None. Shots on Goal_Toronto...
