ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
wfft.com

Gary Snyder 2022 Election Interview

Gary Snyder talks about which issues are most important in the 2022 election for Indiana District 3. Meet the Candidates: Indiana District 3 in U.S. House of Representatives. Meet the candidates for Indiana's District 3 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives: Incumbent Republican Jim Banks, Democrat Gary Snyder, Independent Nathan Gotsch.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

What it would take to change Indiana Statehouse balance of power

INDIANAPOLIS – In addition to the congressional midterms, there are several Statehouse races on the ballot in Indiana. Elections are being held for Indiana auditor, treasurer and secretary of state, along with most seats in the Indiana General Assembly. Republicans hold a supermajority in the Indiana General Assembly – that means two-thirds of the seats in […]
INDIANA STATE
Michigan Advance

Buttigieg and Pence, former Indiana leaders, offer rivaling messages in Michigan

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg addressed Vice President Mike Pence’s simultaneous appearance on the campaign trail in Michigan on Friday during the final stretch before Election Day. Pence, who campaigned in Portage for U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-Zeeland) and in Charlotte for state Sen. Tom Barrett (R-Charlotte), was governor of Indiana while Buttigieg was mayor […] The post Buttigieg and Pence, former Indiana leaders, offer rivaling messages in Michigan appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
wrtv.com

VOTE NOW | Which time zone does Indiana belong in?

Hoosiers will turn their clocks back one hour before heading to bed on Saturday night. The time change will reignite a popular debate. Which time zone does the state belong in?. Indiana started observing Daylight Saving Time in April 2006. Before then, most of state was on Indiana Time. Currently,...
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Why are Medicare Advantage plans paying for utilities?

Private Medicare Advantage plans offer a lot of extra benefits that are filling up all the ad time on your TV during the last three months of the year. When I explain to people that the benefits being touted are real, they seem shocked. The ads have a scam quality to them, but the benefits are legitimate. The catch is that not all plans have the same benefits. The benefits you see on TV may not be available in Indiana at all.
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

Indiana Department of Revenue asks Hoosiers to contact it about missing taxpayer refund payments

Hoosiers who haven’t received Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund and inflation relief payments – but think they should have – should contact the state. Indiana first sent out $125 per-taxpayer direct deposit payments for its automatic taxpayer refund in May. Lawmakers added an additional $200 during this summer’s special session. All direct deposits and paper checks for those payments should now have been received.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Vote for the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” competition is underway in the Hoosier state!. The competition brings 54 different Indiana-based companies from 43 communities together to find out what the “coolest thing made in Indiana” is. The competition is meant to...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Thousands without power as high winds lash central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Tens of thousands of people are without power in central Indiana Saturday, as winds whip the area, keeping first responders and utilities busy with fallen tree limbs and downed powerlines. The bulk of Indiana's outages were held by Duke Energy, which services the majority of the state...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Indiana DNR Talks License/Fees Increase

STATEWIDE — You may have noticed that prices for hunting and fishing licenses have increased from last year. You’re not seeing things – it’s real, and here’s why. “In September of 2021, the Natural Resources Commission approved increases to fees for our hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses, as well as a number of commercial licenses and permits,” says Linnea Petercheff, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Licensing/Permitting Supervisor.
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

SW Indiana schools place high at ISSMA state finals

INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - Several high school marching bands from across southwestern Indiana competed for their shot at a state title in Indianapolis. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) state finals were held at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. The Jasper Marching Wildcats captured its first state title in a...
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

Strong and gusty winds leave thousands without power across NE Indiana

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WFFT) - A potent weather system swept through the region Saturday, bringing strong winds to northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Sustained winds were between 20 and 30 mph, but gusts exceeded 45 mph. Roann, IN reported a gust of 72 mph!. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy