ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadspin

Mikey Williams reaffirms Memphis’ status as college basketball’s Airbnb

San Ysidro teammates Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor’s committing to play for Memphis next season would have been the biggest recruiting heist in college basketball two years ago. But for a variety of reasons, Penny Hardaway’s track record with one-and-done phenoms at Memphis has been worse than the now-defunct Donda Academy’s. Hoops stars don’t leave Memphis as frustrated as they do Kanye’s unaccredited high school, but it’s a close second.
MEMPHIS, TN
Bakersfield Californian

Brooklyn 98, Charlotte 94

BROOKLYN (98) Durant 10-20 6-6 27, O'Neale 1-9 3-4 6, Claxton 5-7 1-1 11, Harris 2-10 0-0 5, Sumner 2-6 0-0 6, Morris 0-3 0-0 0, Watanabe 3-6 0-0 8, Curry 1-4 0-0 3, Duke Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Mills 4-6 0-0 11, Thomas 5-11 10-11 21. Totals 33-84 20-22 98.
BROOKLYN, NY
Bakersfield Californian

Milwaukee 108, Oklahoma City 94

OKLAHOMA CITY (94) Dort 1-5 1-2 3, Robinson-Earl 5-7 0-0 12, Muscala 3-8 2-4 9, Giddey 6-14 1-1 15, Gilgeous-Alexander 7-16 4-5 18, Bazley 3-7 0-0 8, Dieng 3-4 0-0 8, Jay.Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Omoruyi 0-2 0-0 0, Jal.Williams 2-6 0-0 5, K.Williams 1-3 1-2 3, Joe 3-6 0-0 8, Mann 1-3 1-2 3, Wiggins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-84 10-16 94.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bakersfield Californian

N.Y. Knicks 106, Philadelphia 104

NEW YORK (106) Barrett 8-16 4-6 22, Randle 6-13 4-5 17, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Brunson 7-15 8-9 23, Grimes 0-1 2-2 2, Toppin 6-10 2-2 17, Hartenstein 4-8 0-0 8, Fournier 1-4 0-0 2, Reddish 4-4 2-2 11, Sims 0-0 0-0 0, Quickley 1-7 1-1 4, Rose 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-80 23-27 106.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Bakersfield Californian

Atlanta 124, New Orleans 121

NEW ORLEANS (121) Ingram 7-23 0-0 16, Williamson 11-20 7-10 29, Valanciunas 5-12 3-4 13, Jones 7-13 5-9 19, McCollum 12-23 1-1 29, Marshall 0-3 0-0 0, Murphy III 0-3 2-2 2, Nance Jr. 3-4 2-2 8, Alvarado 2-5 0-0 5, Daniels 0-1 0-0 0, Graham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 47-108 20-28 121.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bakersfield Californian

Kansas City 20, Tennessee 17, OT

014300—17 Kansas City36083—20 KC_FG Butker 23, 6:47. Drive: 16 plays, 69 yards, 8:13. Key Plays: Pacheco kick return to Kansas City 26; Mahomes 10 pass to Kelce; Mahomes 12 pass to Smith-Schuster; Byard 0 interception return to Tennessee 39; Mahomes 16 run; Mahomes 11 pass to Hardman on 3rd-and-6; Mahomes 13 pass to Hardman on 3rd-and-18. Kansas City 3, Tennessee 0.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bakersfield Californian

Milwaukee 115, Minnesota 102

Percentages: FG .482, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 17-38, .447 (Holiday 4-11, Allen 2-3, Carter 2-3, Beauchamp 2-4, G.Antetokounmpo 2-4, Lopez 2-4, Portis 2-6, Matthews 1-1, Hill 0-1, Nwora 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter, Lopez). Turnovers: 13 (G.Antetokounmpo 4, Allen 2, Beauchamp 2, Lopez 2,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Seattle 31, Arizona 21

Sea_FG Myers 49, 10:50. Drive: 9 plays, 34 yards, 4:10. Key Plays: Eskridge kick return to Seattle 35; G.Smith 16 pass to Fant on 3rd-and-10. Seattle 3, Arizona 0. Ari_Hopkins 22 pass from Murray (Prater kick), 6:17. Drive: 10 plays, 83 yards, 4:33. Key Plays: Dortch kick return to Arizona 17; Murray 21 run on 3rd-and-5; Murray 14 pass to Ertz; Conner 11 run. Arizona 7, Seattle 3.
SEATTLE, WA
Bakersfield Californian

Cleveland 112, Detroit 88

Percentages: FG .543, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Osman 4-6, Love 4-7, Neto 2-3, LeVert 1-4, E.Mobley 0-1, Okoro 0-1, Stevens 0-1, Wade 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 13 (E.Mobley 8, Allen 2, Love, Stevens, Wade). Turnovers: 18 (Allen 4, Osman 4, LeVert 2, Lopez...
Bakersfield Californian

Portland 108, Phoenix 106

PORTLAND (108) Grant 10-17 9-11 30, Hart 3-7 0-0 7, Nurkic 6-13 0-0 14, Sharpe 4-8 0-0 10, Winslow 6-12 0-0 12, Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Eubanks 5-5 0-0 10, Little 4-7 2-2 12, K.Johnson 4-13 1-2 11. Totals 43-85 12-15 108. PHOENIX (106) Bridges 4-9 2-2 12, C.Johnson 0-2...
PORTLAND, OR
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates

Four games and eight days later, the Memphis Grizzlies are back home for a three-game homestand. The first matchup is against the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies (5-3) are 11.5-point favorites against Charlotte. The Hornets (3-5) are without rising star point guard LaMelo Ball, and his backcourt mate Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury. They'll also be without Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 17.4 points per game.
MEMPHIS, TN
Bakersfield Californian

Minnesota 129, Houston 117

Percentages: FG .476, FT .677. 3-Point Goals: 16-38, .421 (Green 4-11, Martin Jr. 3-5, Mathews 3-6, Eason 2-2, Porter Jr. 2-4, Gordon 2-6, Christopher 0-2, Nix 0-2). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 22 (Green 5, Nix 4, Porter Jr. 3, Garuba 2, Martin Jr. 2,...
HOUSTON, TX
Bakersfield Californian

Utah 130, L.A. Lakers 116

Percentages: FG .505, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 17-40, .425 (Olynyk 3-3, Sexton 3-5, Markkanen 3-9, Conley 2-5, Clarkson 2-7, Vanderbilt 1-1, Alexander-Walker 1-2, Horton-Tucker 1-2, Beasley 1-4, Fontecchio 0-1, Gay 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Kessler 2, Markkanen). Turnovers: 8 (Conley 2, Sexton 2, Alexander-Walker,...
UTAH STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Indiana 101, Miami 99

MIAMI (99) Martin 3-5 0-0 6, Strus 6-13 2-2 17, Adebayo 7-14 4-4 18, Herro 8-20 9-9 29, Lowry 1-9 7-7 10, Highsmith 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-7 0-0 0, Dedmon 0-2 4-4 4, Vincent 6-10 0-0 15. Totals 31-81 26-26 99. INDIANA (101) Duarte 0-2 0-0 0, J.Smith 0-3...
INDIANA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Toronto 113, Chicago 104

CHICAGO (104) DeRozan 7-9 6-6 20, Williams 5-16 0-0 13, Vucevic 8-13 0-0 18, Caruso 1-11 2-2 4, Dosunmu 6-15 0-0 15, Jones Jr. 1-5 2-4 4, Terry 2-2 0-0 4, Green 4-7 1-1 10, Dragic 6-10 0-0 16. Totals 40-88 11-13 104. TORONTO (113) Anunoby 10-19 0-0 22, Barnes...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Beal to miss Grizzlies game due to protocols

The Wizards are facing one of the NBA's top teams in the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night and they will have to make do without star guard Bradley Beal. Beal has entered the league's health and safety protocols, according to the Wizards. He will be re-evaluated on Monday as the Wizards then head to face the Charlotte Hornets for the second leg of a back-to-back.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bakersfield Californian

Boston 123, Chicago 119

Percentages: FG .518, FT .880. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Vucevic 4-5, LaVine 2-6, Dosunmu 1-1, Caruso 1-2, Green 1-3, Dragic 1-4, P.Williams 1-4, DeRozan 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Caruso, DeRozan, Dragic, Green, P.Williams). Turnovers: 17 (P.Williams 4, Caruso 3, DeRozan 2, Green 2, LaVine...

Comments / 0

Community Policy