Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Related
Deadspin
Mikey Williams reaffirms Memphis’ status as college basketball’s Airbnb
San Ysidro teammates Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor’s committing to play for Memphis next season would have been the biggest recruiting heist in college basketball two years ago. But for a variety of reasons, Penny Hardaway’s track record with one-and-done phenoms at Memphis has been worse than the now-defunct Donda Academy’s. Hoops stars don’t leave Memphis as frustrated as they do Kanye’s unaccredited high school, but it’s a close second.
Box score: Grizzlies 130, Hornets 99
NBA box score for Friday, Nov. 4 game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets from FedExForum in Memphis.
Bakersfield Californian
Brooklyn 98, Charlotte 94
BROOKLYN (98) Durant 10-20 6-6 27, O'Neale 1-9 3-4 6, Claxton 5-7 1-1 11, Harris 2-10 0-0 5, Sumner 2-6 0-0 6, Morris 0-3 0-0 0, Watanabe 3-6 0-0 8, Curry 1-4 0-0 3, Duke Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Mills 4-6 0-0 11, Thomas 5-11 10-11 21. Totals 33-84 20-22 98.
Bakersfield Californian
Milwaukee 108, Oklahoma City 94
OKLAHOMA CITY (94) Dort 1-5 1-2 3, Robinson-Earl 5-7 0-0 12, Muscala 3-8 2-4 9, Giddey 6-14 1-1 15, Gilgeous-Alexander 7-16 4-5 18, Bazley 3-7 0-0 8, Dieng 3-4 0-0 8, Jay.Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Omoruyi 0-2 0-0 0, Jal.Williams 2-6 0-0 5, K.Williams 1-3 1-2 3, Joe 3-6 0-0 8, Mann 1-3 1-2 3, Wiggins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-84 10-16 94.
Bakersfield Californian
N.Y. Knicks 106, Philadelphia 104
NEW YORK (106) Barrett 8-16 4-6 22, Randle 6-13 4-5 17, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Brunson 7-15 8-9 23, Grimes 0-1 2-2 2, Toppin 6-10 2-2 17, Hartenstein 4-8 0-0 8, Fournier 1-4 0-0 2, Reddish 4-4 2-2 11, Sims 0-0 0-0 0, Quickley 1-7 1-1 4, Rose 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-80 23-27 106.
Bakersfield Californian
Atlanta 124, New Orleans 121
NEW ORLEANS (121) Ingram 7-23 0-0 16, Williamson 11-20 7-10 29, Valanciunas 5-12 3-4 13, Jones 7-13 5-9 19, McCollum 12-23 1-1 29, Marshall 0-3 0-0 0, Murphy III 0-3 2-2 2, Nance Jr. 3-4 2-2 8, Alvarado 2-5 0-0 5, Daniels 0-1 0-0 0, Graham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 47-108 20-28 121.
Bakersfield Californian
Kansas City 20, Tennessee 17, OT
014300—17 Kansas City36083—20 KC_FG Butker 23, 6:47. Drive: 16 plays, 69 yards, 8:13. Key Plays: Pacheco kick return to Kansas City 26; Mahomes 10 pass to Kelce; Mahomes 12 pass to Smith-Schuster; Byard 0 interception return to Tennessee 39; Mahomes 16 run; Mahomes 11 pass to Hardman on 3rd-and-6; Mahomes 13 pass to Hardman on 3rd-and-18. Kansas City 3, Tennessee 0.
Bakersfield Californian
Milwaukee 115, Minnesota 102
Percentages: FG .482, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 17-38, .447 (Holiday 4-11, Allen 2-3, Carter 2-3, Beauchamp 2-4, G.Antetokounmpo 2-4, Lopez 2-4, Portis 2-6, Matthews 1-1, Hill 0-1, Nwora 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter, Lopez). Turnovers: 13 (G.Antetokounmpo 4, Allen 2, Beauchamp 2, Lopez 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
Seattle 31, Arizona 21
Sea_FG Myers 49, 10:50. Drive: 9 plays, 34 yards, 4:10. Key Plays: Eskridge kick return to Seattle 35; G.Smith 16 pass to Fant on 3rd-and-10. Seattle 3, Arizona 0. Ari_Hopkins 22 pass from Murray (Prater kick), 6:17. Drive: 10 plays, 83 yards, 4:33. Key Plays: Dortch kick return to Arizona 17; Murray 21 run on 3rd-and-5; Murray 14 pass to Ertz; Conner 11 run. Arizona 7, Seattle 3.
Trail Blazers’ Jerami Grant, Justise Winslow and Chauncey Billups discuss buzzer-beater win at Phoenix: Video
The Portland Trail Blazers stole a dramatic 108-106 victory at the heavily-favored Phoenix Suns on Friday night thanks to a buzzer-beater shot from Jerami Grant that was set up by an in-bounds pass from Justise Winslow. Watch Grant, Winslow and coach Chauncey Billups discuss the play that pushed the Blazers...
Bakersfield Californian
Cleveland 112, Detroit 88
Percentages: FG .543, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Osman 4-6, Love 4-7, Neto 2-3, LeVert 1-4, E.Mobley 0-1, Okoro 0-1, Stevens 0-1, Wade 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 13 (E.Mobley 8, Allen 2, Love, Stevens, Wade). Turnovers: 18 (Allen 4, Osman 4, LeVert 2, Lopez...
Bakersfield Californian
Portland 108, Phoenix 106
PORTLAND (108) Grant 10-17 9-11 30, Hart 3-7 0-0 7, Nurkic 6-13 0-0 14, Sharpe 4-8 0-0 10, Winslow 6-12 0-0 12, Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Eubanks 5-5 0-0 10, Little 4-7 2-2 12, K.Johnson 4-13 1-2 11. Totals 43-85 12-15 108. PHOENIX (106) Bridges 4-9 2-2 12, C.Johnson 0-2...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates
Four games and eight days later, the Memphis Grizzlies are back home for a three-game homestand. The first matchup is against the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies (5-3) are 11.5-point favorites against Charlotte. The Hornets (3-5) are without rising star point guard LaMelo Ball, and his backcourt mate Terry Rozier is listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury. They'll also be without Gordon Hayward, who is averaging 17.4 points per game.
Bakersfield Californian
Minnesota 129, Houston 117
Percentages: FG .476, FT .677. 3-Point Goals: 16-38, .421 (Green 4-11, Martin Jr. 3-5, Mathews 3-6, Eason 2-2, Porter Jr. 2-4, Gordon 2-6, Christopher 0-2, Nix 0-2). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 22 (Green 5, Nix 4, Porter Jr. 3, Garuba 2, Martin Jr. 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
Utah 130, L.A. Lakers 116
Percentages: FG .505, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 17-40, .425 (Olynyk 3-3, Sexton 3-5, Markkanen 3-9, Conley 2-5, Clarkson 2-7, Vanderbilt 1-1, Alexander-Walker 1-2, Horton-Tucker 1-2, Beasley 1-4, Fontecchio 0-1, Gay 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Kessler 2, Markkanen). Turnovers: 8 (Conley 2, Sexton 2, Alexander-Walker,...
Bakersfield Californian
Indiana 101, Miami 99
MIAMI (99) Martin 3-5 0-0 6, Strus 6-13 2-2 17, Adebayo 7-14 4-4 18, Herro 8-20 9-9 29, Lowry 1-9 7-7 10, Highsmith 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-7 0-0 0, Dedmon 0-2 4-4 4, Vincent 6-10 0-0 15. Totals 31-81 26-26 99. INDIANA (101) Duarte 0-2 0-0 0, J.Smith 0-3...
Bakersfield Californian
Toronto 113, Chicago 104
CHICAGO (104) DeRozan 7-9 6-6 20, Williams 5-16 0-0 13, Vucevic 8-13 0-0 18, Caruso 1-11 2-2 4, Dosunmu 6-15 0-0 15, Jones Jr. 1-5 2-4 4, Terry 2-2 0-0 4, Green 4-7 1-1 10, Dragic 6-10 0-0 16. Totals 40-88 11-13 104. TORONTO (113) Anunoby 10-19 0-0 22, Barnes...
NBC Sports
Beal to miss Grizzlies game due to protocols
The Wizards are facing one of the NBA's top teams in the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night and they will have to make do without star guard Bradley Beal. Beal has entered the league's health and safety protocols, according to the Wizards. He will be re-evaluated on Monday as the Wizards then head to face the Charlotte Hornets for the second leg of a back-to-back.
Bakersfield Californian
Boston 123, Chicago 119
Percentages: FG .518, FT .880. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Vucevic 4-5, LaVine 2-6, Dosunmu 1-1, Caruso 1-2, Green 1-3, Dragic 1-4, P.Williams 1-4, DeRozan 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Caruso, DeRozan, Dragic, Green, P.Williams). Turnovers: 17 (P.Williams 4, Caruso 3, DeRozan 2, Green 2, LaVine...
Yardbarker
No Mitchell? No Garland? No Problem For The Cavs As They Route Detroit
The Cleveland Cavaliers are on a streak right now we haven't seen since the LeBron James era. And don't look now, but that's exactly is waiting for them when the Wine and Gold touch down in Los Angeles for a Sunday afternoon matinee. The Cavs ran away with their 7th...
Comments / 0