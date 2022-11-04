New leadership committees bring in close to $100 million to governor’s race

Read full article on original website
Related
Henry County Daily Herald
Ron DeSantis will win reelection as Florida governor, CNN projects
Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida's hard-charging Republican leader who became a household name during the pandemic, will win a second term leading the Sunshine State, CNN projects, thwarting Democrat Charlie Crist's attempt to take back his old job. With the campaign for reelection behind him, the focus of DeSantis' future will...
Henry County Daily Herald
A plan to tax the rich to fund electric cars is on the ballot in California
California has long been a leader among states, and even countries, in promoting a shift to electric cars, including with its plans to ban the sale of purely gas-powered cars by 2035. But now Californians are voting on a ballot proposal that promises to accelerate that shift even more by taxing the wealthiest Californians to help pay for electric vehicle tax incentives and EV chargers in the state.
Comments / 0