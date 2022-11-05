ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

The only weather missing: Snow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains will experience a wide variety of weather, including temperatures, this week. From thunder to drizzle, fog to rain, sun to wind, and Lubbock’s first freeze of the season. About the only weather missing this week will be snow. This afternoon mostly cloudy...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KLBK’s “The Blitz”: Week 11 Scores and Updates

Lubbock, TX- The Final Week of the Regular Season has come and gone. Here’s the list of final scores and updates from Week 11 of #TXHSFB SAN ANGELO-21 FRENSHIP-30 LUBBOCK-COOPER-36 CAPROCK-7 TASCOSA-35 COROANDO-14 WF RIDER-57 LUBBOCK HIGH-0 ESTACADO-61 SA LAKEVIEW-7 AMARILLO- 35 MONTEREY-14 SMYER- 37 PLAINS- 36 PLAINVIEW-32 PALO DURO-35 SLATON-6 BROWNFIELD-20 DALHART-23 MULESHOE- 27 […]
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Football Playoff pairing info for Area High School Teams available

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playoff Football is here!. Fifty Area Teams are in the Postseason and 50 Area High School Football Teams are in the playoffs. KCBD’s The End Zone will have coverage Thursday, Friday & Saturday. BEST of Luck to All of Our Teams!. 6A. El Paso Eastlake...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Vitality Bowls Sets Opening Date For South Lubbock

Back in May, I told you about Vitality Bowls setting up a second location in Lubbock. Well, it is finally time to check it out and enjoy it. While I've never eaten at Vitality Bowls, looking at their food and menu options is making me hungry and excited. Some fan favorites items on the menu include the Energy Bowl (with organic acai, goji berries and bee pollen), the Dragon Bowl (featuring organic pitaya, coconut milk and bananas) and their signature Breakfast Bowl (with organic acai, strawberries and honey).
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Nadine

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Nadine, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months. She is an energetic girl and loves to play. She would love a hiking buddy to go on adventures with. Nadine is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 seriously injured in crash near 34th and West Loop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person suffered serious injuries after a crash Monday morning in West Lubbock. Police were called to a crash with injuries just before 8 a.m. near 34th Street and the West Loop. Police say another person was moderately injured. All southbound traffic on the West Loop...
LUBBOCK, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Lubbock, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Plainview High School basketball team will have a game with Coronado High School on November 07, 2022, 15:00:00.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Daylight Saving Time Is Incredibly Dumb, And Lubbock Doesn’t Need To Participate.

Yeah, we've been through this before, and I'm planning on dying on this hill. Yes, we've all heard the old line of bullcrap: "Spring forward. Fall back." Twice a year, we go through a time-honored ritual of needing to reset the clocks on all of our non-internet connected devices, such as microwaves, VCRs (editor's note: OK, Boomer), car stereos, all because of this fallacy that we really, seriously need more daylight in the afternoon during the summer so that farmers and ranchers can work later into the day.
LUBBOCK, TX
B93

The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon

Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
LULING, TX
fox34.com

5 injured in crash, 19th Street closed

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently investigating a collision at 19th St. & Chicago Ave., which sent five people to the hospital, three with serious injuries. The crash happened after 2 a.m. 19th St. is currently closed in both directions. Avoid the area if...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

‘Less of an underdog story:’ New Deal alumnus takes band to state

NEW DEAL, Texas (KCBD) - State band contests are a few days away and for one area band, the return to the contest is part of the start of a somewhat new tradition. In New Deal, an alumnus hopes to keep state performances going for years to come. For Matthew Aguirre, directing the new deal band is a return to his roots.
NEW DEAL, TX

