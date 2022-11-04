ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Genius School US takes students to next level

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Genius camps are designed to take middle and high schoolers to the next level. Sandi Herrera, founder of Genius School US, joined us to share more information about how they work and how you can learn more at an event this week in Las Vegas.
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Matthew

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Matthew, 14, appears shy when meeting new people but warms up as soon as he begins talking. A very sweet kid, he gets along great with his five siblings. He has a lot of interests, some of which have been curtailed since he was diagnosed with leukemia a few years ago.
Decision 2022: Where to cast your ballot in Las Vegas on Election Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day in Nevada and around the U.S. Races in this year's election include contests for all statewide offices, including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and secretary of state. Each of Nevada's U.S. House of Representative seats will be on the...
