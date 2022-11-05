WASHINGTON, D.C. – 2-year-old Mars Jones died on October 18th as a result of injuries he sustained in a trauma that took place on October 13th. Now, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has announced that an arrest has been made. On October 13th, police were summoned to the Unit Block of Atlantic Street in Southwest D.C. after a report came in of an unconscious child. When they arrived they found the toddler unconscious and unresponsive. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Jones died from his injuries, and his death was ruled as a homicide. 23 year-old The post Suspect in murder of 2-year-old Mars Jones Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO