Police arrest suspect connected to shooting of 15-year-old DC boy
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on October 20, 2022. Police arrested a 15-year-old teenage boy on Friday for their connection to a shooting that left 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr. dead in D.C. in October. On Oct. 13 officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded...
NBC Washington
Two More Teens Shot in DC Sunday, Bringing Total Since Friday to 5
Two more teenagers were shot in Southwest D.C. Sunday near the King-Greenleaf Recreation Center, bringing the total number of minor victims of gun violence since Friday to five. First responders were called to the 1200 block of 1st Street SW at N Street for reports of a shooting at around...
WJLA
Man charged with murder in Bailey's Crossroad apartment shooting turns himself in
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — One of the three men caught on camera running from an apartment where a man had been shot to death last week turned himself into Fairfax County police Saturday evening. Detectives identified Phil Asare Darkwah as the shooter who killed Ahmed Hemoh, 26, in...
NBC Washington
2 Teens Shot in Northwest DC: Police
Two teenagers were shot in Northwest D.C., according to police, down the street from where another minor was killed on Friday near the Washington Convention Center. The teenagers were found conscious and breathing at around 5:20 p.m. in the 400 block of O Street NW, and at least one was taken to the hospital, D.C. police said.
WJLA
Help find Khloe! 11-year-old girl missing from NW DC, MPD asking for assistance
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — An 11-year-old girl is missing from Northwest D.C. and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is now asking for the public's help in finding her. Khloe Pitts was last seen in the 2300 block of Georgia Avenue, NW, on Saturday. Pitts is described as a Black...
2 teenagers shot, injured in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were shot and injured in Northwest D.C. on Saturday evening. Police responded to the 400 block of O Street Northwest around 5:20 p.m. They found the two teenage boys, and they were taken to the hospital. Police did not say any further details. This is a developing story […]
Suspect in murder of 2-year-old Mars Jones Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 2-year-old Mars Jones died on October 18th as a result of injuries he sustained in a trauma that took place on October 13th. Now, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has announced that an arrest has been made. On October 13th, police were summoned to the Unit Block of Atlantic Street in Southwest D.C. after a report came in of an unconscious child. When they arrived they found the toddler unconscious and unresponsive. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Jones died from his injuries, and his death was ruled as a homicide. 23 year-old The post Suspect in murder of 2-year-old Mars Jones Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Authorities have identified the five people found dead inside a La Plata home
A 28-year-old man is suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend, two of her relatives and another man inside a Maryland home before fatally shooting himself, authorities said Saturday.
mocoshow.com
Arrest Made After Assault in Gaithersburg Friday Night
One person has been arrested after an assault that that occurred last night in Gaithersburg. According to the Gaithersburg Police Department, “on Friday, November 4, 2022 at approximately 10:36 p.m., police responded to the Gaithersburg Police station for the report of an assault that just occurred. On-scene investigation revealed that the victim and known suspect were involved in a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation. During the physical altercation, the victim sustained a laceration to their hand.
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen from home in Rockville
Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in the Rockcrest neighborhood of Rockville. The vehicle was taken from the driveway of a home in the 1300 block of Clagett Drive. It is believed the vehicle was stolen sometime between 8:00 PM on November 3 and 8:30 AM on November 4, 2022.
29-Year-Old Woman Shot Inside Vehicle In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 29-year-old woman was shot early this morning in Baltimore. This incident happened on the 1300 Block of North Fremont Avenue . Shortly after 2:30 am, Shot Spotter alerted the Baltimore Police Department. When they arrived at the location, they found the woman inside a vehicle. She was suffering from a single gunshot wound. This case remains under investigation, If you have any information about this incident, please contact Western District detectives at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 29-Year-Old Woman Shot Inside Vehicle In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
39-Year-Old Man Charged in D.C. Halloween Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – An adult man was shot early Halloween morning, and yesterday The D.C. Metro Police made an arrest. Shortly before 3:30 am on Monday police received a call about hearing gunshots. When they arrived at the 1700 Block of 7th Street in Northwest, D.C. they discovered the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His identity and his condition are unknown at this time. 39-year-old Michael Medley of D.C. was arrested yesterday and charged with the shooting. The post 39-Year-Old Man Charged in D.C. Halloween Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Loudoun Co. sheriff blames CA office after murder charges against Leesburg man dismissed
ASHBURN, Va. (7News) — The charge of conspiracy to commit first degree murder against Abdul Waheed was dismissed by a judge this week, officials in Loudoun County said. Waheed, 54, of Leesburg, was arrested on Jan. 21, 2022, in connection to murder of 57-year-old Najat Chemlali Goode, at her home on Connie Marie Terrace in the Ashburn area on Dec. 30, 2021.
Shooting Reported Inside Charles County Home, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
Police activity has been reported inside a Charles County home, police announced on Friday, Nov. 4. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office responded to the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in La Plata at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, where there was a reported shooting inside an area residence.
35-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 35-year-old Thomas Washington was stabbed multiple times in Northwest, D.C. yesterday morning. He did not survive. This incident happened on the 2700 Block of F Street. Shortly after 7:30 am the Washington, D.C. Metro Police detectives responded to a call of a shooting. When they arrived they found Washington, of D.C. suffering from multiple sharp force injuries. He was pronounced at the scene. At this time no arrests have been made. If you have information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 35-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
popville.com
6:30pm Shooting in Shaw
From MPD at 6:32pm: “Alert: Shooting in the intersection of 7th & S Street NW. No lookout.”. From AlertDC: “MPD reports the 700 block of S Street, NW, between 7th and 8th Streets is closed in both directions due to police activity. Please use alternate routes.”. Readers report...
foxbaltimore.com
20-year-old man dies from shooting in East Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said a 20-year-old man died from a shooting that happened Saturday in East Baltimore. Police said the shooting happened around 12:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Potomac Street. When officers got to the scene, police said they found the 20-year-old...
Giant grocery store guard, shoplifting suspect kill each other in shootout: Maryland police
OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — A security guard and a suspected shoplifter fatally shot each other in a Maryland grocery store Friday, police said. Prince George’s County Police officers called to the Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill around 10:25 a.m. found a man and woman with gunshot wounds, police said in a statement.
fox5dc.com
DC police investigate homicide after shooting on F Street
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a homicide in northwest D.C. Police say a shooting was reported just before 7:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of F Street. This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
fox5dc.com
Multiple people dead in La Plata shooting
A shooting investigation is underway at a La Plata residence, and authorities believe five people are dead. The Charles County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred Friday afternoon inside a home in a quiet neighborhood along Windflower Drive.
