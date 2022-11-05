ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Omaha Police arrest man for allegedly cutting roommate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police arrested a man after a cutting incident Saturday. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to 96th and Park Drive Saturday at 7:23 a.m. for a cutting. The victim spoke to police and allegedly said his roommate cut him. Medics treated the victim at the scene.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Hy-Vee employee arrested, accused of stealing money from cash register

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a Hy-Vee employee who was accused of stealing money from the cash register. On Sunday, around 7:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Hy-Vee off 50th and O Streets. According to police, a manager told officers that they believed a cashier...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

1 injured in Omaha shooting Sunday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person was injured in a Sunday evening shooting. According to Omaha Police, a ShotSpotter alert prompted officers to respond to 41st and Bedford Avenue at 7:50 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived they found a 51-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. The victim allegedly...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Woman killed in overnight Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating an overnight homicide. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to a shooting call at 2:29 a.m. Sunday near 49th and Miami Street. When officers arrived they found a female victim with gunshot wounds. She was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police identify woman shot, killed early Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have identified the woman who was shot and killed early Sunday morning. DaeTiauna Kellogg, 20, was found wounded at about 2:29 a.m. Sunday at 49th Avenue and Miami Street, north of NW Radial Highway. She was transported in critical condition and declared dead at...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Man tells Omaha Police he was attacked by a group of men

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are in an ongoing investigation of a shooting. Officers got in contact with a 60-year-old man who said he was attacked by three unknown men when going to an apartment near 60th & NW Radial Hwy. It’s reported the man ran away and was...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police arrest man who drove through Halloween event, was shot by officer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have arrested and charged the man accused of driving through a barricade and into a crowded Halloween event. According to Omaha Police, 31-year-old Dontavius Levering was booked into Douglas County Corrections for attempted assault on an officer and use of a weapon - motor vehicle - to commit a felony.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Police believe burglaries at CBD stores in Bellevue, Ralston are connected

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A crew of smash-and-grab thieves hit metro area stores and police can use your help to identify the suspects. The burglars targeted two CBD stores in the early morning hours on the same day late last August. at both places, they smashed the glass on the front door and made a quick dash around the counters.
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

Shots fired calls under investigation in Fremont

Mild for most of the week before a late week cold front. Big swings in temperatures from record highs to lows in the teens are expected this week. Halloween re-do held for families affected by police-involved shooting. Updated: Nov. 6, 2022 at 4:49 PM UTC. Kids got a do-over with...
FREMONT, NE
WOWT

Omaha parents redo Halloween for families affected by Minne Lusa incident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Laughter, joy, and candy filled an Omaha neighborhood, as many families try to salvage their Halloween night from a police-involved shooting at Minne Lusa. Dianna Moore is a resident of Omaha. She organized a trunk-or-treat event with other parents in her neighborhood after hearing from kids...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Woman shot near 49th and Miami in Omaha

Cloudy skies this morning with a northwest breeze, but temperatures are still mild starting in the 50s. Highs this afternoon near 60 ahead of big changes this week. More clouds overnight with typical cool Fall weather. Highs in the upper 50s Sunday afternoon. Man who drove through Halloween event and...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Strong interest in early voting in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 70,000 people have already voted in the election in Douglas County. Election Commissioner Brian Kruse says there is strong interest this year, locally, from the race for Congress in District Two, as well as Nebraska Governor, and even a $153 million bond issue in Bennington for the construction of a new high school complete with sports facilities.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Hit-and-run crash in Omaha knocks down traffic signal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police shouldn’t have too much trouble tracking down who was involved in the hit-and-run crash that tied up traffic Friday morning. Police say someone crashed and took out a traffic signal at the intersection of 93rd and Maple. The crash left the traffic signal...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Portion of Omaha’s Dodge Street to have lane closure for one year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha drivers can expect to see several lane closures, including one affecting a portion of Dodge Street. According to Omaha Public Works, there will be several lane closures on different streets beginning Monday at 9 a.m. Dodge Street between North 38th Avenue and North 40th Street...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Ashland Mayor Richard Grauerholz dies

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The current Mayor of the City of Ashland, Richard Grauerholz, has died. According to the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department, Mayor Richard “Rick” Grauerholz passed away Friday night. The Fire Department says Grauerholz was a long-time fire member and describes him as a “face of...
ASHLAND, NE
WOWT

Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of Oct. 2022

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for Oct. 2022. A few homeless people had set up camp on a downtown sidewalk and had to move after people who lived in the area complained the tents were blocking the walkway.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha woman dies in crash near Auburn

AUBURN, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman died following a crash near Auburn, Nebraska. Officials say an SUV crossed the center line on Highway 75 and collided head-on with a black Jeep on Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the SUV, Anne Reynolds, died at the scene. The other driver was...
AUBURN, NE

