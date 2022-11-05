OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 70,000 people have already voted in the election in Douglas County. Election Commissioner Brian Kruse says there is strong interest this year, locally, from the race for Congress in District Two, as well as Nebraska Governor, and even a $153 million bond issue in Bennington for the construction of a new high school complete with sports facilities.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO