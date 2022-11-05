Read full article on original website
Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri
WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
Fenton woman hit, killed by car in Jefferson County Saturday
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 39-year-old woman from Fenton died Saturday night after being struck by a car in Jefferson County. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said 39-year-old Amanda Oberfeld was crossing the street on Highway 30, west of Wolf Street just before 10:30 Saturday night when she was struck by a 1998 Honda Accord traveling westbound.
KYTV
Bourbon man dies in car crash in Phelps County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), James Hendricks, 50, of Bourbon, MO died in a car crash at eastbound I-44 near mile marker 197.2 near St. James at around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. MSHP said the crash occurred when the vehicle in front of...
Man killed overnight in south St. Louis
A deadly shooting took place overnight in south St. Louis.
Two killed in hit-and-run Saturday night
A hit-and-run driver killed two people in a crash Saturday night in north St. Louis.
Deadly double shooting in south St. Louis
New details on a deadly double shooting in south St. Louis on Saturday night.
FOX2now.com
1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday morning
One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. 1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday …. One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. Rally for...
79-year-old man dies in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A 79-year-old man died Friday morning in a Jefferson County crash while trying to merge onto a highway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports James Maulding, 79, of St. Louis, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. Investigators say Maulding attempted to...
KMOV
Human remains found in Crawford County, Mo.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Human remains were found in Crawford County, Missouri on Friday, the sheriff’s office confirmed Saturday night. Authorities tell News 4 the skeletal remains were found in the 4100 block of North Service Road in West Sullivan. The identity of the remains has not been...
kjluradio.com
Fire at Crawford County salvage yard burns hundreds of vehicles
Numerous fire departments respond to a large fire Friday in Crawford County. The fire was located at I-44 Auto Salvage between Leasburg and Bourbon. One structure, tractor trailers, busses, and almost 200 cars burned in the fire, as well as hundred of tires and auto parts. Fire departments stretching all...
myleaderpaper.com
Teen hurt in crash southwest of Festus
A Festus teenage boy was injured this morning, Nov. 4, in an accident on Carron Road north of Evergreen Lane southwest of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 6:43 a.m., the 17-year-old was driving south in a 2011 Nissan Frontier when he ran partially off the right side of the road, where the pickup struck a tree and overturned, the report said.
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man dies after crash in Arnold
A St. Louis man died following a one-vehicle accident on Friday, Nov. 4, at I-55 and Hwy. 141 in Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:37 a.m., James M. Maulding, 79, of St. Louis was driving a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee north on the I-55 ramp to 141 and ran off the left side of the ramp, striking a road sign. Then, the vehicle ran off the right side of the ramp and traveled through the grass median before crossing both the northbound and southbound lanes on 141 and striking a concrete bridge barrier, the report said.
myleaderpaper.com
Byrnes Mill motorcyclist hurt when debris hits him
A Byrnes Mill man was injured Thursday morning, Nov. 3, when he was riding a motorcycle on Hwy. 30 east of Dillon Road just north of High Ridge and was struck by debris, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7:10 a.m., Donald L. Brandt, 49, of Byrnes Mill was...
KMOV
2 killed in south St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two men were shot and killed in south St. Louis City Saturday evening, police said. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 3900 block of Schiller Place near the Dutchtown and Holly Hills neighborhoods. Police found one man shot in the side and the other in the head, according to an initial incident report.
KSDK
1 dead Sunday night after shooting in south St. Louis
Police said the man was shot in the chest. The shooting happened shortly before midnight on Alaska Avenue.
St. Louis police say driver left scene of deadly crash Saturday night
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a two-car crash that resulted in the death of two people driving on North Kingshighway Boulevard Saturday night. It happened at about 9:45 p.m. when a 2016 Dodge Charger was traveling northbound on North Kingshighway at high speed when it “T-Boned” a 2000 Honda Accord with two people inside.
1 dead, 2 injured Saturday morning in Belleville triple shooting, suspect taken into custody
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — One woman is dead and two other women are injured in a triple shooting in Belleville, Illinois Saturday morning. According to the Belleville Police Department, police responded at 9:50 a.m. to the 300 block of South Church Street to a woman calling for help. As officers...
Burglars strike 2 St. Peters cell phone stores early Monday morning
ST. PETERS, Mo. — Two cell phone stores – located less than a half-mile apart – were hit by burglars early Monday morning in St. Peters. Police said the first break-in occurred at about 2:30 a.m. at the AT&T store located at 3899 Veteran's Memorial Parkway. During the burglary, thieves smashed the front glass and got way with numerous phones.
Suspect strikes squad car while fleeing police in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Mo. — Police are searching for suspects Monday morning after their car backed into a squad car and drove off at a gas station on North Hanley Road. According to the Berkeley Police Department, the incident began at about 2:10 a.m. Monday at the QuikTrip in Bel-Ridge near Interstate 170. That's when a Normandy police officer spotted a gray Hyundai Elantra presumed to be stolen due to a broken window.
KMOV
Police look for Maryville man wanted for murder
METRO EAST (KMOV) -- Police are looking for 36-year-old Jermany Rickman of Maryville, who was charged in another man’s killing in August. Illinois State Police allege Rickman killed 30-year-old Demond W. Steward in the parking lot of the Ivy Ultra Lounge in East St. Louis on August 13. Police believe Rickman is armed and dangerous.
