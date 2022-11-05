A St. Louis man died following a one-vehicle accident on Friday, Nov. 4, at I-55 and Hwy. 141 in Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:37 a.m., James M. Maulding, 79, of St. Louis was driving a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee north on the I-55 ramp to 141 and ran off the left side of the ramp, striking a road sign. Then, the vehicle ran off the right side of the ramp and traveled through the grass median before crossing both the northbound and southbound lanes on 141 and striking a concrete bridge barrier, the report said.

ARNOLD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO