Linton, IN

Linton, Sullivan fans describe their storied rivalry

By Terry Craig
 2 days ago

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A bitter rivalry made its way to the sectional championship on Friday.

Linton and Sullivan squared off at Sullivan High School where the winner would earn a sectional title. Previously, Linton was in a lower division than Sullivan and was bumped up this year.

Longtime Sullivan fan Dusty Arnett took note of this earlier in the season and hoped to see this big matchup happen in the playoffs.

“I hope and pray we can meet each other in the sectional championship here on our home field where it all matters,” Arnett said.

It was easy to tell that this was going to be a special night. Every seat in the house was packed before kickoff, and fans from both sides lined the fence around the field.

Obviously, this is a big game for the young men on the field. But this game is bragging rights for the fans in the stands.

James Loveless said that he’s a big fan of Linton football. The two towns are separated by just a 25 minute drive. He explained that although the fanbases are separated on Friday’s under the lights, they coexist while out shopping or in the workplace for example.

“It’s for bragging rights,” Loveless said. “I mean everybody works with everybody and everything else.”

After a hard fought game by both sides, Sullivan would fall to the visitors. Linton would go on to win the sectional title with a score of 33 to 24.

