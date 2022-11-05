ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

WYFF4.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Spartanburg, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A motorcyclist was killed following a collision with a vehicle Friday night in Spartanburg, according to Rusty Clevenger with Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. The accident happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Asheville Highway and S. Cleveland Park Drive, Clevenger said. According to Clevenger, Burt...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.

HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Friday in Honea Path. According to deputies, 45-year-old David Alley was seen along Highway 252 on November 4. If anyone has information about his whereabouts, submit a tip anonymously...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for missing man in Mauldin

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen on Tuesday. Officers said 40-year-old Carlyle “Carl or Kiki” Brooks was last seen on Nov. 1 on Fawn Ridge Way. Police said Brooks weighs 155 pounds with black hair...
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for missing endangered man last seen leaving hospital

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Police are searching for a missing man with dementia who was last seen leaving the hospital Monday morning. Police say 77-year-old James Waters left Spartanburg Medical Center in his silver 2020 Honda CRV with license number 229903W at around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 7.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies respond after shots fired, man stabbed in Taylors

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene in Taylors after receiving reports of shots fired in a house with children inside. According to deputies, the call came in at around 2:15 p.m. regarding the scene on Williams Road. Once on scene, deputies found...
TAYLORS, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to vehicle fire along I-85 in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County dispatch confirmed that crews are responding to a vehicle fire along I-85 impacting traffic. Officials said the vehicle on fire is a semi-truck without a trailer that stopped near mile marker 14. This situation is still developing as crews work to clean...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Body found along Cherokee Co. road

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found on a shoulder of a rural road Friday morning in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the body was discovered at about 11:45 a.m. in front of the 5700 block of Cannons Campground Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver hurt in school bus crash in Spartanburg Co.

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A school bus driver and bus monitor were taken to the hospital after a collision on Friday afternoon. A spokesperson for Spartanburg School District 3 said no students were on board the bus when the crash occurred in Pacolet. The bus driver suffered minor injuries....
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Investigation underway after house fire in Union County

LOCKHART, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Lockhart Fire Department responded to a house fire that happened Saturday night in Union County. According to the department, the call came in at around 8:43 p.m. regarding a house fire on Mt. Tabor Church Road. Officials said that no one was hurt and...
UNION COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson shooting

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting Thursday evening in Anderson.
ANDERSON, SC

