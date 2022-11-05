Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Spartanburg, coroner says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A motorcyclist was killed following a collision with a vehicle Friday night in Spartanburg, according to Rusty Clevenger with Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. The accident happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Asheville Highway and S. Cleveland Park Drive, Clevenger said. According to Clevenger, Burt...
FOX Carolina
Anderson Co. deputies investigating after $4000 worth clothing items stolen from flea market
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after more than $4000 worth of tie-dye hoodies and shirts were stolen from a flea market in October. Deputies say between Oct. 23 and Oct. 28 a multitude of miscellaneous clothing items were stolen from a unit...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.
HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Friday in Honea Path. According to deputies, 45-year-old David Alley was seen along Highway 252 on November 4. If anyone has information about his whereabouts, submit a tip anonymously...
Motorcyclist dies in Friday night crash
One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan. The Spartanburg Police Department says, the two vehicles collided around 6:40 Friday night on Asheville Highway near Cleveland Park.
Pedestrian dead in Pickens Co. crash
According to the Pickens County Coroner's Office, the pedestrian, Douglas Casey, 66, was walking in the highway when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle.
FOX Carolina
Dispatch: Deputies responding to scene in after shots fired, 1 stabbed
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatch said deputies are responding to a scene after shots were fired and one person was stabbed in Taylors. According to dispatch, the call came in at around 2:15 p.m. regarding a stabbing on Williams Road. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work...
FOX Carolina
Police searching for missing man in Mauldin
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen on Tuesday. Officers said 40-year-old Carlyle “Carl or Kiki” Brooks was last seen on Nov. 1 on Fawn Ridge Way. Police said Brooks weighs 155 pounds with black hair...
FOX Carolina
Police searching for missing endangered man last seen leaving hospital
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Police are searching for a missing man with dementia who was last seen leaving the hospital Monday morning. Police say 77-year-old James Waters left Spartanburg Medical Center in his silver 2020 Honda CRV with license number 229903W at around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 7.
FOX Carolina
Deputies respond after shots fired, man stabbed in Taylors
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene in Taylors after receiving reports of shots fired in a house with children inside. According to deputies, the call came in at around 2:15 p.m. regarding the scene on Williams Road. Once on scene, deputies found...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to vehicle fire along I-85 in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County dispatch confirmed that crews are responding to a vehicle fire along I-85 impacting traffic. Officials said the vehicle on fire is a semi-truck without a trailer that stopped near mile marker 14. This situation is still developing as crews work to clean...
FOX Carolina
Emergency crews respond to house fire in Union County
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Fire Department says they’re responding to a house fire on Mt. Tabor Rd. Officials say there’s no further details at this time, but stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
Body found along Cherokee Co. road
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found on a shoulder of a rural road Friday morning in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the body was discovered at about 11:45 a.m. in front of the 5700 block of Cannons Campground Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s […]
counton2.com
Man dies a week after car hit by axle on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died a week after their vehicle was hit by the rear axle of a tractor trailer that had crashed along Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County. The crash happened October 26 on I-85 near mile marker 83. Highway Patrol said a tractor trailer...
FOX Carolina
Driver hurt in school bus crash in Spartanburg Co.
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A school bus driver and bus monitor were taken to the hospital after a collision on Friday afternoon. A spokesperson for Spartanburg School District 3 said no students were on board the bus when the crash occurred in Pacolet. The bus driver suffered minor injuries....
WYFF4.com
Woman's body found on side of Cherokee County road, coroner says
COWPENS, S.C. — A death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found on the shoulder of a road in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner identified the woman as Emily Lauren King, 20, of Canton, Georgia. The coroner says King was discovered by a passerby about 11:45...
Drugs, ‘ghost gun’ taken from arrested Asheville teen
The teenager was found in West Asheville and is believed to be a person of interest, according to the Asheville Police Department.
FOX Carolina
Man in custody following reports of shots fired, man stabbed in Taylors home
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody following reports of shots fired in a house with children inside. According to deputies, the call came in at around 2:15 p.m. regarding the scene on Williams Road. Once on scene, deputies found a...
FOX Carolina
Investigation underway after house fire in Union County
LOCKHART, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Lockhart Fire Department responded to a house fire that happened Saturday night in Union County. According to the department, the call came in at around 8:43 p.m. regarding a house fire on Mt. Tabor Church Road. Officials said that no one was hurt and...
WYFF4.com
Anderson County mother describes drive-by shooting at her home, with kids inside
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. — Keri French is a mother of four, currently living in Williamston. French said she and her children were at home Wednesday night when bullets started to pass through her house. "I didn’t know why they were trying to kill me and my entire family,” French said....
wspa.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson shooting
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting Thursday evening in Anderson.
