Lexington, KY

Breeders' Cup 2022: Winners, payouts from Friday's races at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky

By Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal
 2 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tyler Gaffalione’s first Breeders’ Cup victory had an inauspicious start.

Riding the historically front-running Wonder Wheel, Gaffalione was in the back of the pack in Friday’s $2 million Juvenile Fillies at Keeneland.

“She didn’t break very well,” Gaffalione said. “I got pushed back a little further than I wanted to be.”

But Wonder Wheel showed her class, rallying for a 3-length victory that put her on top of her class of 2-year-old fillies.

“On a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being absolute class, she’s a 10,” trainer Mark Casse said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1diu4Z_0izU6Lqg00
Wonder Wheel, with Tyler Gaffalione up, wins the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies race at Keeneland on Friday, November 4, 2022, in Lexington, Kentucky. Michael Clevenger and Erik Mohn/Courier Journal

Breeders' Cup: Picks to win, horses to avoid while wagering on Saturday's races at Keeneland

Leave No Trace finished second, and Raging Sea was another length back in third.

Wonder Wheel covered the 1 1/16 miles on a fast track in 1:44.90 and paid $15 to win on a $2 wager.

Owned by D J Stable, Wonder Wheel improved to 4-1-0 in five career starts. She entered off a victory in the Grade 1 Alcibiades on Oct. 7 at Keeneland.

Juvenile Turf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Np0a_0izU6Lqg00
Silver Knott jockey William Buick looks over at winner Victoria Road ridden by Ryan Moore at finish line of the Juvenile Turf race 10 at the Breeders' Cup World Championships at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky. Nov. 4, 2022. Matt Stone/Courier Journal

Victoria Road nosed out favorite Silver Knott to win the $1 million race.

Trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore, Victoria Road covered the mile on a firm turf in 1:35.99 and paid $13.14 on a $2 win wager.

“Ryan had a nice position and knew he was going to be patient,” O’Brien said. “We knew he wasn’t going to try and get there too early with him. He’s a lovely and nimble horse.”

As early front-runners Curly Larry and Mo and Mo Stash faded, Silver Knott took the lead in the final 100 yards before being caught at the wire by Victoria Road. Nagirroc was another 2 ¼ lengths back in third.

Owned by Mrs. John Magnier, Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith and Westerberg Limited, Victoria Road improved to 4-2-0 in eight career starts. He’s now won four straight races, including the Group 3 Prix de Conde in his previous start Sept. 17 at Chantilly.

Juvenile Fillies Turf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hDCoJ_0izU6Lqg00
Meditate, with Ryan Moore up, wins the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf race at Keeneland Race Course on Friday, November 4, 2022, in Lexington, Kentucky Michael Clevenger and O'Neil Arnold/Courier Journal

Meditate shot like a rocket down the stretch and cruised to a 2 ½-length victory over Pleasant Passage in the $1 million race.

With Ryan Moore riding, Meditate covered the mile on a firm turf in 1:35.38 and paid $6.08 to win on a $2 wager.

“The filly did it very easy and has lots of talent,” Moore said. “She hasn’t run a bad race all year and gets better with every race. … She had them covered with a furlong out and in front pricking her ears. She was much the best."

Breeders' Cup: Flightline 'one to beat,' but here are 3 horses with a chance in Breeders' Cup Classic

Cairo Consort was another 2 ¼ lengths back in third.

Owned by Mrs. John Magnier, Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith and Westerberg Limited, the Irish-bred Meditate improved to 5-2-0 in seven career starts. Trained by Aidan O’Brien, Meditate entered off a second-place finish in the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes on Sept. 24 at Newmarket.

Juvenile Turf Sprint

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MvWAo_0izU6Lqg00
Mischief Magic, with William Buick up, wins the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Keeneland Race Course on Friday, November 4, 2022, in Lexington, Kentucky. Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal

Jockey William Buick maneuvered Mischief Magic from last place on the turn to win the $1 million race.

Mischief Magic, trained by Charlie Appleby, covered the 5 ½ furlongs on a firm turf in 1:02.41 and paid $15.84 to win on a $2 wager.

“He’s a closer in the (United Kingdom), so we expected him to come from off the pace,” Buick said. “He was always full of running, and it was really on a matter of getting the split and for him to finish it off. It was a great performance.”

Dramatised finished a length back in second, and Private Creed was another neck back in third.

Owned by Godolphin, the Irish-bred Mischief Magic improved to 4-0-1 in six career starts. He entered off a fourth-place finish in the Group 1 Middle Park Stakes on Sept. 24 at Newmarket.

Contact reporter Jason Frakes at jfrakes@courier-journal.com. Follow him on Twitter: @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Breeders' Cup 2022: Winners, payouts from Friday's races at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky

