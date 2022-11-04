Read full article on original website
Pandemic greed killed more than 1 million people globally, study says
Placing profits above people when it comes to COVID vaccination has led to an estimated 1.3 million deaths globally and nearly 300 million additional infections. According to new research in the journal Nature Medicine, rich countries that hoarded vaccines — in many cases, even trashing them — have not only contributed to otherwise preventable deaths but also helped prolong the pandemic and spur the emergence of mutated variants that continue to plague the public.
Some healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 show unexpectedly low responses to immunizations
A subset of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 had unexpectedly low responses to the immunizations, according to Cedars-Sinai investigators. The findings of the new study are published in iScience, a Cell Press journal. In a matched control study, investigators compared the vaccine responses among a group of Cedars-Sinai healthcare workers...
Blood pressure medication recalled due to chemicals' possible link to cancer
Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets have been recalled due to the presence of nitrosamines, according to a notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration's website. Nitrosamines are common in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables and may increase the risk of...
FDA declares national Adderall shortage: Fears patients will turn to black market as some are forced to shop around 40 pharmacies to get ADHD drug
A national Adderall shortage has been declared across the US — after at least half a dozen drug makers said they were running out. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finally acknowledged the problem following months of anecdotal reports of desperate patients rationing the drug or shopping around up to 40 pharmacies for the drugs.
Fully vaccinated U.S. frontline workers may experience reduced severity, duration, and viral shedding during SARS-CoV-2
In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers investigated the association between two or three doses of the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine and viral loads and symptoms during infections with different severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants.
Man who had ‘world’s longest Covid infection’ is finally cured
A man whose Covid infection was thought to have been one of the longest in the world is finally clear of the virus after more than a year, doctors say.The 59-year-old had the virus for 411 days and doctors say he was cured with a cocktail of drugs. The longest Covid infection on record is thought to be 505 days – more than a year and four months.It comes as new government statistics suggest an estimated 2.1 million people in private households in the UK – 3.3 per cent of the population – are suffering from long Covid, limiting their...
"Tripledemic" in U.S. could bring deluge of patients to hospitals
The U.S. could very well face what has been dubbed a "tripledemic" this winter, with cases of COVID-19, the flu and a virus called respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) surging at the same time. Cases of RSV are rising quickly in young children, who typically contract the virus by the time...
4 of the most dangerous fungi that can make you sick, according to the WHO — from toxic mold to yeast infections
According to the WHO, the most dangerous fungi include candida auris, aspergillus, and cryptococcus.
New Report Shows Many People with Diabetes Don’t Get the Care They Need
Nearly Half of People With Diabetes Rarely or Never Discuss Mental Health With Their Doctors, Survey Finds. Diabetes Daily and Thrivable expose healthcare disparities of those living with diabetes. Cleveland, OH, November 3, 2022 — Diabetes Daily, a leading website and online community for people with diabetes, along with Thrivable,...
PharmaJet Needle-free System Selected to Deliver Intradermal Polio Vaccine in Nigerian Campaign
GOLDEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- PharmaJet®, a company that has developed and commercialized a needle-free platform to more effectively administer drugs and biologics, today announced that their PharmaJet Tropis® Needle-free Injection System (NFIS) will be used in a door-to-door immunization campaign aimed at reducing the outbreak of circulating mutant poliovirus Type 2 (cMPV2). The initial pilot, targeting thousands of children under 5 years of age in the Sokoto North local government area (LGA) of Nigeria, will begin on November 5, 2022 and run for 4 days. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005025/en/ Kangethe Ngure, Regional Director for Africa, PharmaJet, demonstrating Tropis device use to trainers in Sokoto, Nigeria. (Photo: Business Wire)
Willingness to Use Video Telehealth Increased During Pandemic, Study Finds
– Americans’ use and willingness to use video telehealth has increased since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising most sharply among Black Americans and people with less education, according to a new RAND Corporation study. – Following a representative survey panel of Americans from March 2019 through March...
Long Covid causes erectile dysfunction and hair loss as symptoms list widens
Hair loss and erectile dysfunction have joined the list of long Covid symptoms, according to new research.The study found that while the most common symptoms include loss of smell, shortness of breath and chest pain, others include amnesia, erectile dysfunction, hallucinations, an inability to perform familiar movements or commands, bowel incontinence and limb swelling.Patterns of symptoms tended to be grouped into respiratory symptoms, mental health and cognitive problems, and then a broader range of symptoms.As well as spotting a wider set of symptoms, researchers also identified key groups and behaviour that put people at increased risk of developing long...
Underreporting and Post-Vaccine Deaths in VAERS Database
Evaluating the claims of unsafe Covid-19 vaccines based on what has been reported to VAERS objectively. Vaccine safety is a polarized topic. Many either stay on the side of safe or unsafe vaccines when the reality isn’t so black and white. A vaccine is a type of drug. Like antibiotics, birth control pills, statins, and antidepressants, they all come with risks and hopefully more benefits.
New Covid-19 outbreak feared as figures show fewer than one in twelve care home workers have taken their latest booster jab
Just eight per cent of staff in British care homes have had their autumn Covid booster jab. The latest Government data also showed that fewer than two-thirds of healthcare workers have had an extra dose. The figures show a steep fall off from the previous round of Covid jabs –...
FDA Places Gene-Editing Therapy on Hold for Hypercholesterolemia
No treatment-related adverse events have been reported and Verve expects a letter detailing the hold within 30 days. The FDA has placed a clinical hold on Verve Therapeutics’ heart-1 clinical trial of VERVE-101, a gene-editing therapy for the potential treatment of heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH).1. “We founded Verve with...
Health Officials Are Now Tracking COVID-19 Variants at Airports
Travelers are both the conduit and the canary in the coal mine for new COVID-19 variants, and U.S. health officials are trying to use those realities to keep ahead of variants coming into the country. At four U.S. airports—John F. Kennedy in New York, Newark in New Jersey, San Francisco...
Covid infections fall for the first time since summer as 1.9million now have the bug
COVID cases have fallen for the first time since the summer as the UK shrugs off the autumn wave. The Office for National Statistics estimated 1.9million Brits had the virus last week after cases dropped by nine per cent. It was the first decline since the end of August and...
Persistent COVID-19 symptoms among South Africans infected during SARS-CoV-2 Beta, Delta and Omicron variant waves
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers longitudinally followed up hospitalized (H) and non-hospitalized (NH) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients six months after laboratory-confirmed severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections to identify factors that increase the risk of post-COVID-19 condition (PCC) development in the South African (SA) population.
Israeli HMOs Warn of Winter Shortages in Paracetamol, Other Medicines
Israeli health maintenance organizations (HMOs) and private pharmacies are warning their members of an impending severe shortage of winter medicines, according to a report by Israel’s Channel 12 News. In most of the HMO branches, and on the internet websites, it is difficult to obtain some of the types...
Europe OKs first one-dose drug to protect babies against RSV
The European Commission has authorized the world's first one-dose drug against a respiratory virus that sickens millions of babies and children globally every year.
