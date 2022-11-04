A man whose Covid infection was thought to have been one of the longest in the world is finally clear of the virus after more than a year, doctors say.The 59-year-old had the virus for 411 days and doctors say he was cured with a cocktail of drugs. The longest Covid infection on record is thought to be 505 days – more than a year and four months.It comes as new government statistics suggest an estimated 2.1 million people in private households in the UK – 3.3 per cent of the population – are suffering from long Covid, limiting their...

4 DAYS AGO