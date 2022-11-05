ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 68

SteelerFan
2d ago

Doug Mastriano is too extreme and will overturn every single election he doesn’t agree with. Republicans think elections are fair~ only when they win. Imagine that. He will make abortion illegal with no exceptions ~ not even the mothers life I have a daughter and I’m voting for her and all women!! Vote for Shapiro on TUESDAY!! 💙.

Reply(9)
40
WeCanBeHeroes
2d ago

Don’t vote for Oz either. He’s an opportunist. He’s totally in it for the money and power. vote for the real Pennsylvanian, who will actually work for Pennsylvanians.

Reply(13)
20
Kathleen Haggert
2d ago

God help us all if this lunatic wins the election. He is certifiable & needs significant mental health.

Reply
36
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Candidate statement: Lt. Gov. John Fetterman

Twenty years ago, I came to Braddock to start a GED program and help young people find jobs. After two of my students were shot and killed, I ran for mayor to stop the violence. I proudly served as mayor of Braddock for four terms. During my tenure as mayor,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Yes, human trafficking is an issue in Pennsylvania | VERIFY

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — When you think of human trafficking, you might think of popular movies like "Taken," or headlines of dozens of people being found hidden in a home. However human trafficking doesn't always involve chains and cages, and is often happening within our own communities. THE QUESTION. Is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Rogette Harris nailed it | PennLive letters

Rogette Harris hit the nail on the head with her unfinished business piece, “No One Wants to Work.” As she stated, “people do want to work. They just want better jobs, higher pay, improved conditions and appreciation.”. Employers are asking a lot of lower wage employees, such...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Mastriano rallies in Harrisburg

Just days before the election, Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano came to Dauphin County with the hopes of trying to energize his supporters in his bid to take the governor's office back from Democrats. Mastriano took the stage in front of a friendly crowd and connected Democratic Party rival Josh...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Candidate statement: Dr. Mehmet Oz

As a child, I grew up just a few miles south of Kennett Square. After graduating from medical and business school in Philadelphia, I operated on thousands of patients and invented a tool to fix heart valves that saves lives while cutting medical costs. Later, as a television host, I focused on empowering individuals to take control of their own health and pursue their dreams.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Senate needs to give Pennsylvanians a gift ban

It’s November. The time to think about gift giving, to make lists and budgets and plans. This year, what if we focused on drawing a line in the sand when it comes to gifts? Let’s stop the sleigh when it comes to Harrisburg’s elected officials. This year,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Wolf signs bill making switchblades legal in Pennsylvania

Knife enthusiasts are now able to enjoy switchblade knives in Pennsylvania, since Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill that removes the prohibition on them. “This change in law will benefit the Commonwealth’s outdoor enthusiasts and tradespeople who find automatic knives helpful in their work and activities,” Rep. Martin Causer of Cameron/McKean/Potter, the bill’s sponsor, said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
billypenn.com

Why Philly had such a big drop in mail ballot requests this year

Interest in mail voting has declined since it first became an option for Pennsylvanians in 2020. One of the counties with the biggest drop this year? Philadelphia. Reasons range from mistrust in the postal service to excitement about voting in person, especially among younger voters, people involved with voter education and get-out-the-vote efforts in Philadelphia told Billy Penn.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CNN

Every voter is questioned by deputies at these drop boxes

When voters go to ballot drop boxes in Berks County, Pennsylvania, they're greeted by sheriff's deputies who question them. It's a new policy by the county that has civil rights organizations concerned -- but it's just one example of law enforcement becoming involved in elections across the country, in the name of "voter integrity." CNN'S Drew Griffin reports.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

The top 4 false or misleading claims being pushed ahead of Pa.’s 2022 election

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Since 2020, when former President Donald Trump and his allies began spreading conspiracy theories that the presidential election had been stolen, such falsehoods have become a prevalent feature of U.S. local, state, and national elections. That’s especially true...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
190K+
Followers
81K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy