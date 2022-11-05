Read full article on original website
SteelerFan
2d ago
Doug Mastriano is too extreme and will overturn every single election he doesn’t agree with. Republicans think elections are fair~ only when they win. Imagine that. He will make abortion illegal with no exceptions ~ not even the mothers life I have a daughter and I’m voting for her and all women!! Vote for Shapiro on TUESDAY!! 💙.
Reply(9)
40
WeCanBeHeroes
2d ago
Don’t vote for Oz either. He’s an opportunist. He’s totally in it for the money and power. vote for the real Pennsylvanian, who will actually work for Pennsylvanians.
Reply(13)
20
Kathleen Haggert
2d ago
God help us all if this lunatic wins the election. He is certifiable & needs significant mental health.
Reply
36
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail chain opens another new store in Pennsylvania, bringing 200+ jobs to the areaKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
This Massive Antique Mall in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenLemoyne, PA
Pennsylvania campers photograph sphere UFO drifting off mountain sideRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Corn Cob Acres: An Endless Fun-Zone for KidsMelissa FrostMountville, PA
Studies back PA witness claiming alien abduction caused psychic abilitiesRoger MarshElizabethtown, PA
Related
Former Pa. governors ask candidates Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro to accept results of Nov. 8 election
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s four living former governors on Monday sent a letter to the main party candidates vying for the position on Nov. 8, urging them to respect and accept the results of the election regardless of the outcome. In their one-page letter to Democrat Josh Shapiro and...
Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots before Election Day after ruling
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some of Pennsylvania’s largest counties were among those working Monday to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in. Elections officials in Philadelphia and Allegheny, which includes Pittsburgh,...
Voting guide; Thanksgiving to-go; grocery hot bars: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. High: 73; Low: 43. Partly sunny. Election Day guide: Here’s what you need to know for Election Day tomorrow: Where to vote, when the polls are open, what to do if you’re turned away and more. Democrats rally:...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Candidate statement: Lt. Gov. John Fetterman
Twenty years ago, I came to Braddock to start a GED program and help young people find jobs. After two of my students were shot and killed, I ran for mayor to stop the violence. I proudly served as mayor of Braddock for four terms. During my tenure as mayor,...
explore venango
How Disputes Over Vote Certification Could Play Out in Pennsylvania Counties After 2022 Election
HARRISBURG, Pa. — When polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, a nearly three-week process to finalize and certify results will begin, a period in which candidates could lodge objections to certain votes and spark protracted legal fights that would draw out a normally routine process. (Pictured above:...
Stronger laws are needed to protect Pennsylvania’s children from lead poisoning | PennLive letters
Children and advocates for children’s health in PA took a hit recently when the General Assembly finally passed a bill sponsored for at least two sessions by Sen. Lisa Baker (R-20, Luzerne), Senate Bill 522, called Universal Lead Testing. The bill originally required children be tested for lead poisoning...
Yes, human trafficking is an issue in Pennsylvania | VERIFY
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — When you think of human trafficking, you might think of popular movies like "Taken," or headlines of dozens of people being found hidden in a home. However human trafficking doesn't always involve chains and cages, and is often happening within our own communities. THE QUESTION. Is...
Rogette Harris nailed it | PennLive letters
Rogette Harris hit the nail on the head with her unfinished business piece, “No One Wants to Work.” As she stated, “people do want to work. They just want better jobs, higher pay, improved conditions and appreciation.”. Employers are asking a lot of lower wage employees, such...
WGAL
Mastriano rallies in Harrisburg
Just days before the election, Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano came to Dauphin County with the hopes of trying to energize his supporters in his bid to take the governor's office back from Democrats. Mastriano took the stage in front of a friendly crowd and connected Democratic Party rival Josh...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Candidate statement: Dr. Mehmet Oz
As a child, I grew up just a few miles south of Kennett Square. After graduating from medical and business school in Philadelphia, I operated on thousands of patients and invented a tool to fix heart valves that saves lives while cutting medical costs. Later, as a television host, I focused on empowering individuals to take control of their own health and pursue their dreams.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Senate needs to give Pennsylvanians a gift ban
It’s November. The time to think about gift giving, to make lists and budgets and plans. This year, what if we focused on drawing a line in the sand when it comes to gifts? Let’s stop the sleigh when it comes to Harrisburg’s elected officials. This year,...
3 Pa. wineries partner with organizations to promote hunger awareness
Three Pennsylvania wineries – Allegro Winery and Cadenza Vineyards in York County and Pinnacle Ridge Winery in Montgomery County – are joining three statewide organizations for a month-long fundraising campaign to raise funds and awareness around the growing need for hunger relief and nutrition education resources. The name...
Wolf signs bill making switchblades legal in Pennsylvania
Knife enthusiasts are now able to enjoy switchblade knives in Pennsylvania, since Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill that removes the prohibition on them. “This change in law will benefit the Commonwealth’s outdoor enthusiasts and tradespeople who find automatic knives helpful in their work and activities,” Rep. Martin Causer of Cameron/McKean/Potter, the bill’s sponsor, said.
billypenn.com
Why Philly had such a big drop in mail ballot requests this year
Interest in mail voting has declined since it first became an option for Pennsylvanians in 2020. One of the counties with the biggest drop this year? Philadelphia. Reasons range from mistrust in the postal service to excitement about voting in person, especially among younger voters, people involved with voter education and get-out-the-vote efforts in Philadelphia told Billy Penn.
Dem gubernatorial candidate Shapiro vows Pennsylvania will 'never be a right-to-work state'
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is running as the Democratic nominee for governor, told a crowd Friday that Pennsylvania will "never be a 'right-to-work' state."
Pennsylvania may get piece of CVS, Walgreen’s opioid settlement | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Every voter is questioned by deputies at these drop boxes
When voters go to ballot drop boxes in Berks County, Pennsylvania, they're greeted by sheriff's deputies who question them. It's a new policy by the county that has civil rights organizations concerned -- but it's just one example of law enforcement becoming involved in elections across the country, in the name of "voter integrity." CNN'S Drew Griffin reports.
abc27.com
Three candidates face off in race for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District
(WHTM) — The race is on in the Midstate for the 10th Congressional District. The district includes Dauphin County and parts of Cumberland and York Counties. Republican incumbent Scott Perry is running for reelection. He is being challenged by Democrat and Harrisburg city councilwoman Shamaine Daniels, and a third candidate is looking for votes as well.
Powerball lottery jackpot is a mind-boggling $1.9 billion for tonight - Monday, Nov. 7
No one has won the grand prize in the Powerball Lottery after 40 drawings. The jackpot now stands at a mind-boggling, record-breaking $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929.1 million. The previous record was the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot claimed by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee in January...
The top 4 false or misleading claims being pushed ahead of Pa.’s 2022 election
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Since 2020, when former President Donald Trump and his allies began spreading conspiracy theories that the presidential election had been stolen, such falsehoods have become a prevalent feature of U.S. local, state, and national elections. That’s especially true...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
190K+
Followers
81K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 68