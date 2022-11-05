ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

abc27 News

Central Dauphin stuns Hempfield in instant classic district title

Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — The meeting of 4A’s top two seeds in District III boys soccer did not disappoint. Central Dauphin and Hempfield met in Saturday’s district championship at Eagle View Middle School, and the Rams survived in one of the wildest high school soccer games you’ll see. With nearly 70 minutes gone in a […]
HARRISBURG, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

WPIAL Football First Round Playoffs Friday Night Scoreboard

It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania, but the playoffs have finally arrived. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Updates (10:55 PM)- Update (10:46 PM)- Update (9:40...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSLS

Virginia high school football playoff projections for fall 2022

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve reached the end of the regular season of football and now it’s time for the playoffs. Instead of waiting for the VHSL to update its standings, we’ve used our model, which mimics their formula, to let you know who’s in, who’s out and what matchups we’ll be seeing next weekend.
VIRGINIA STATE
PennLive.com

Powerball jackpot of $1.9 billion available Monday: How to play

There were no winners in Saturday night’s drawing for a $1.6 billion jackpot, which rolls the prize up to $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929 million. Saturday’s jackpot reached a record-breaking $1.6 billion — the world’s largest lottery prize, with an estimated cash value of $782.4 million, surpassing the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot claimed by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

