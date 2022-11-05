Read full article on original website
Vote for Pennsylvania’s high school football player of the week for games played Nov. 4-5
The first week of the high school football postseason in Pennsylvania featured some more big-time individual performances. Check out the list below and then vote in the poll at the bottom to let us know who you think Pennsylvania’s top player was for games played Nov. 4-5, sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of Central PA.
Central Dauphin stuns Hempfield in instant classic district title
Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — The meeting of 4A’s top two seeds in District III boys soccer did not disappoint. Central Dauphin and Hempfield met in Saturday’s district championship at Eagle View Middle School, and the Rams survived in one of the wildest high school soccer games you’ll see. With nearly 70 minutes gone in a […]
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Football First Round Playoffs Friday Night Scoreboard
It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania, but the playoffs have finally arrived. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Updates (10:55 PM)- Update (10:46 PM)- Update (9:40...
Illinois high school football playoffs: Check IHSA brackets, get live score updates
The 2022 Illinois high school football playoffs continue on Saturday (November 5) with IHSA second-round playoff games across the state. You can follow all of the Illinois football playoff games live on SBLive Illinois including live game updates, scores, game stories, video highlights, photo ...
WSLS
Virginia high school football playoff projections for fall 2022
ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve reached the end of the regular season of football and now it’s time for the playoffs. Instead of waiting for the VHSL to update its standings, we’ve used our model, which mimics their formula, to let you know who’s in, who’s out and what matchups we’ll be seeing next weekend.
Powerball lottery jackpot is a mind-boggling $1.9 billion for tonight - Monday, Nov. 7
No one has won the grand prize in the Powerball Lottery after 40 drawings. The jackpot now stands at a mind-boggling, record-breaking $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929.1 million. The previous record was the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot claimed by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee in January...
Hey New Jersey and Pennsylvania! Get Your Headlights Fixed!
Is it just me, or are there more ding-dongs out there driving at night with broken headlights lately?. In the past two weeks or so during my nightly commute home from Central Jersey, into Philadelphia, and into South Jersey, I've noticed more drivers driving at night with broken/dimmed headlights. Which...
Powerball jackpot of $1.9 billion available Monday: How to play
There were no winners in Saturday night’s drawing for a $1.6 billion jackpot, which rolls the prize up to $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929 million. Saturday’s jackpot reached a record-breaking $1.6 billion — the world’s largest lottery prize, with an estimated cash value of $782.4 million, surpassing the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot claimed by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016.
Voting guide; Thanksgiving to-go; grocery hot bars: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. High: 73; Low: 43. Partly sunny. Election Day guide: Here’s what you need to know for Election Day tomorrow: Where to vote, when the polls are open, what to do if you’re turned away and more. Democrats rally:...
Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots before Election Day after ruling
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some of Pennsylvania’s largest counties were among those working Monday to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in. Elections officials in Philadelphia and Allegheny, which includes Pittsburgh,...
Pennsylvania city among top 15 best for Thanksgiving celebrations: study
Thanksgiving is merely weeks away. Ahead of this day of thanks comes a study that’s listed out the best cities for celebrating the holiday in America with one in Pennsylvania among the top 15. SIMILAR STORIES: This Pa. city’s residents aren’t too crazy about remote work, says study...
Sen. Doug Mastriano makes closing case for governor in take-no-prisoners speech at Harrisburg church
HARRISBURG - A fiesty, fiery Doug Mastriano emptied his rhetorical guns at a Harrisburg church Friday night, opening the last weekend of his unorthodox run for governor of Pennsylvania with a take-no-prisoners speech made remarkable by new levels of spite aimed at his opponent, Democrat Josh Shapiro. In a rally...
Massive Powerball at record $1.9 billion (11/07/22): When and how to find out if you’ve won
No one won the big Powerball jackpot from Saturday’s drawing. So tonight, Monday, Nov. 7 at 10:59 p.m. EDT — you’ll have a chance to win millions more and the overall $1.9 billion jackpot is obviously massive! So massive it’s a record high. Below is how...
Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers football live stream (11/06/22): How to watch, time, channel
WATCH LIVE: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Sling (half off first month) But both teams haven’t lived up to the expectations football fans across the world would have liked to see, particularly the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has lost its last three in a row— the team came up short to...
Former Pa. governors ask candidates Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro to accept results of Nov. 8 election
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s four living former governors on Monday sent a letter to the main party candidates vying for the position on Nov. 8, urging them to respect and accept the results of the election regardless of the outcome. In their one-page letter to Democrat Josh Shapiro and...
Will Florida have a hurricane on its hands this week?
The National Hurricane Center on Sunday night continued to track a tropical disturbance that could threaten Florida -- possibly as a hurricane -- later this week. It’s not even a tropical depression yet, but an area of low pressure about 300 miles north of Puerto Rico.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Pennsylvania may get piece of CVS, Walgreen’s opioid settlement | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Taylor Swift announces additional tour stop in Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — After announcing her tour including stops in Pennsylvania earlier this week, Taylor Swift on Friday announced a handful of additional performances for “The Eras Tour,” including another one in Philadelphia. Swift shared the update on Twitter on Nov. 4. She will now be...
3 Pa. wineries partner with organizations to promote hunger awareness
Three Pennsylvania wineries – Allegro Winery and Cadenza Vineyards in York County and Pinnacle Ridge Winery in Montgomery County – are joining three statewide organizations for a month-long fundraising campaign to raise funds and awareness around the growing need for hunger relief and nutrition education resources. The name...
