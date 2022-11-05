ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

3 seriously injured after car crashes into dialysis facility in Kaimuki

KAIMUKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three people were seriously injured Friday afternoon when an SUV crashed into a dialysis facility in Kaimuki. Honolulu EMS officials confirmed a 51-year-old man was in critical condition following the incident. Meanwhile, two men in their 70s — including the driver of the SUV — were in serious condition.
HONOLULU, HI
1 killed in early-morning fire at a McCully building

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One person was killed in an early morning building fire in the McCully area Sunday morning, according to HFD. Crews responded to a two-story walk-up just after 5 a.m. located along Date Street. Nearly 40 HFD personnel from 10 units arrived to find the structure with heavy flames on the first floor reaching to the second.
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu EMS: 2 killed in small aircraft crash on Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were killed Saturday morning when a motorized glider crashed on Oahu’s North Shore. Honolulu EMS officials said the crash happened about 8:15 a.m. at Kaena Point. The two victims, both men, were pronounced dead at the scene. One of the victims was believed to...
HONOLULU, HI
Hiker in critical condition after falling 150 feet from Olomana trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hiker is in critical condition after falling off Olomana trail in Windward Oahu on Sunday evening. The Honolulu Fire Department said a group was hiking between the second and third peaks when a man fell 150 feet from the trail. HFD said they received a call...
HONOLULU, HI
Feral pigs are a growing nuisance, but solutions are hard to find

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Feral pigs have been going hog wild in some residential neighborhoods. And in some cases, they’re damaging property. “They’re not loud as far as vocally or running around, but they do leave a smell so that’s a nuisance,” said James Chun. of Aina Haina. Chun moved into his Mona Street home a month ago. He said he saw a wild pig just last night.
HONOLULU, HI
Hawaii's own Tumua Tuinei is taking the stage at the Blaisdell Arena

Tickets are on sale now for the Outrigger Rainbow Classic. The basketball tournament begins on Nov. 11. Smart Money Monday: Tips on how to protect against fraud. Kristen Konishi from Bank of Hawaii provides some ways you can protect yourself from being scammed. What's Trending: Powerball hits record high; Horse...
HAWAII STATE
‘It’s going to be up to us’: Hawaii football to face rival Fresno State

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s Fresno State week for the Rainbow Warriors football team as the ‘Bows try to win a third straight against the Bulldogs. Saturday marks the 55th meeting between the ‘Bows and Bulldogs — one of Hawaii’s longest running rivalries. And despite their recent short comings, Hawaii is hoping for a big night in Fresno.
FRESNO, CA
Hawaii football loses disheartening game to Fresno State, 55-13

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team was on the receiving end of a 55-13 beatdown at Fresno State Saturday night. Going into the match up, Hawaii had stayed competitive in all of their Mountain West Conference games despite a 1-3 start to Conference play, but the Bulldogs left no doubt after downing UH for the first time since 2019.
FRESNO, CA

