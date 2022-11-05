ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jenna Dewan Sizzles In Sheer Plunging Gown Alongside Fiancé Steve Kazee

By OK! Staff
 2 days ago
Actress Jenna Dewan proved her fashion sense is *sheer* perfection, taking the red carpet by storm while attending a star-studded gala at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles, Calif., earlier this week.

On Thursday, November 3, the Step Up alum made headlines after arriving to the amfAR Gala donning a long sheer mermaid-style gown with a plunging neckline. Seemingly constructed of black lace, the Come Dance with Me alum sizzled in the revealing dress , completing the look with a large pair of diamond earrings, silver and gold rings as well as a sleek black manicure and her signature long dark tresses flowing down her back.

Dewan was joined by her longtime fiancé , Steve Kazee , who opted for a notably less sultry red carpet getup. During his red carpet stint, the actor donned a classic black suit with a white shirt, accessorizing his timeless look with a black tie and a matching pair of dress shoes.

Dewan and Kazee’s steamy night out on the town comes just months after the star got candid about motherhood, taking to social media with a sweet message about her 9-year-old daughter, Everly , who she shares with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum .

JENNA DEWAN GUSHES OVER DAUGHTER EVERLY AS SHE STRUGGLES TO REACH DIVORCE SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH EX CHANNING TATUM

"My sweet sweet Evie," the mom-of-two wrote alongside an adorable clip depicting her eldest child, whom she welcomed in 2013, giving her a hug in what appears to be a large walk-in closet.

"My goodness I'm so grateful to be your mama,” she continued.

Though Dewan was previously married to Tatum, who she met in 2006 while working on the iconic dance flick Step Up , for roughly a decade, the dancing diva has since cozied up with Legends legend Kazee since her 2019 split from the Magic Mike alum .

Dewan and Kazee got engaged in 2020 and share one child together, a 2-year-old son named Callum .

JENNA DEWAN SAYS COMMENTS ABOUT EX-HUSBAND CHANNING TATUM NOT BEING 'AVAILABLE' AFTER WELCOMING DAUGHTER EVERLY WERE 'DISTORTED'

Daily Mail previously reported on Dewan’s eye-popping getup at the recent Los Angeles gala.

Comments / 0

 

OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

