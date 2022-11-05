Jersey Proud: State Champion West Milford HS band competing in this weekend's national championship
Nine high school bands in the state are going for the title of National Champion this weekend in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
For West Milford, that national trophy would sure go nicely with their newly won state championship.
High school band is a big deal in West Milford. They rolled out a Halloween-themed performance.
Last weekend, they captured the Group 4 state title.
