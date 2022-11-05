Teens' Brains Develop Differently Depending on if They're Night Owls or Early Birds

A woman has revealed the first warning sign she had before doctors discovered two tumours in her brain.Kaylee Crawshaw, 33, said she was suffering from excruciating headaches, which doctors initially thought could be a product of a trapped nerve.However, a subsequent CT scan showed two potentially cancerous tumours on her brain, something Crawshaw said made her brain “look like a fruit bowl”.The tumours measured 5cm and 1cm respectively, and Crawshaw described them as looking like a lime and a gooseberry.The mother of two from Weymouth, Dorset, had the larger tumour removed last week, and is now waiting to hear if...

3 DAYS AGO