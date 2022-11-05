Teens' Brains Develop Differently Depending on if They're Night Owls or Early Birds

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Is your teen a night owl? Their sleep pattern could shape their brain and behavior years later
It's 11 pm on a weeknight and your teenager still has their bedroom light on. You want them to get enough sleep for school the next day, but it's a struggle. Our new research shows what happens to the brains and behavior of young teenagers, years after they've become "night owls."
How sleep scientists helped people soothe their nightmares
Combining two psychological techniques can help you become your own Sandman. Sophie SchwartzIn a small nightmare disorder study, dreams connected to positive stimuli and emotions led to better rest.
Woman reveals first warning sign of tumours that made her brain look like a ‘fruit bowl’
A woman has revealed the first warning sign she had before doctors discovered two tumours in her brain.Kaylee Crawshaw, 33, said she was suffering from excruciating headaches, which doctors initially thought could be a product of a trapped nerve.However, a subsequent CT scan showed two potentially cancerous tumours on her brain, something Crawshaw said made her brain “look like a fruit bowl”.The tumours measured 5cm and 1cm respectively, and Crawshaw described them as looking like a lime and a gooseberry.The mother of two from Weymouth, Dorset, had the larger tumour removed last week, and is now waiting to hear if...
Healthline
How Does ADHD Affect The Brain?
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a type of neurological disorder called a neurodevelopmental disorder. ADHD affects your brain and nervous system, like all neurological disorders, but it also affects brain development. ADHD is presumed to be present from birth. If left untreated, it can interfere with learning and the...
Tv20detroit.com
ADHD diagnoses on the rise in adults — and the symptoms differ from childhood ADHD
(WXYZ) — When you think of someone with ADHD, you probably think of a child—and with good reason. At least some of the symptoms of ADHD have to emerge before the age of 12 to receive the diagnosis, but ADHD can also affect adults. If left untreated it...
Medical News Today
What is the relationship between Asperger’s and schizophrenia?
Although Asperger’s and schizophrenia are different conditions, their symptoms may overlap. Asperger’s and schizophrenia symptoms can include difficulties with social interactions, communication, and language. This overlap in symptoms can create challenges in diagnosing each condition correctly. It is also possible for people to have both conditions. This article...
CNET
Insomnia in Aging Adults: Why It Happens and How to Beat It
Aging typically comes with more nights of poor rest. About 50% of adults aged 60 and older struggle with poor sleep. Our bodies are constantly changing as years pass, and our sleep tends to be an unfortunate casualty of ripened age. The natural processes that occur as you get older...
Medical News Today
Depression tests for teens: What to know
Depression is a mental health condition that can cause irritability, fatigue, and an inability to concentrate. A healthcare professional will generally perform medical and psychological evaluations when making a diagnosis. They may also use the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) to learn the extent of depressive symptoms. The National Institute of...
CNET
How Trauma Makes Neurobiological Changes to Your Brain and Body
Post-traumatic stress disorder occurs as a by-product of a traumatic event you've experienced. Essentially, PTSD is a mental health condition that impacts your ability to regulate your fear response. While not every traumatic event will result in PTSD, it impacts around 12 million people yearly, with women being more likely to have PTSD symptoms.
Psych Centra
What Are The Common Faces of Schizophrenia?
The faces of schizophrenia are many — defined by predominant features unique to you. Schizophrenia is a mental disorder that typically develops in adolescence or early adulthood and continues to progress over time. Not everyone’s experience of schizophrenia is the same, however. Living with schizophrenia may mean having...
psychologytoday.com
Sleep-Deprived Adolescents Need More Than Just Longer Sleep
Adolescents often sleep more on weekends to catch up on insufficient sleep on school nights. Night-to-night variability has been shown to have a negative effect on emotional regulation and mood. During sleep, the limbic area of the brain is regulated by connectivity to cortical regions. Variability in length of nightly...
Five ways your health can improve if you get eight hours of sleep
Getting between 7 and 8 hours of sleep at night can lower a person’s chance of developing diabetes and cardiovascular disease, said one sleep expert at Weill Cornell Medicine. Research shows that lack of sleep can also hurt a person’s immune system. Getting too little sleep has also...
No Matter What Happens, Keep A Strong Connection With The Divine
A Side View of a Woman MeditatingPhoto by Los Muertos Crew. With all the demands and responsibilities that are put on us, it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. As much as the world demands from us, the society we built cannot hide the beauty that surrounds us. There is magic in a flower, mystery in Nature, life in a smile.
verywellfamily.com
Your Preschooler's Brain May Determine When They Give Up Naps
Many parents may think preschoolers give up their naps based on age. In a recent study, researchers found kids' readiness to give up naps is actually determined by the development of their brains. According to the research, children between the ages of 3 and 5 experienced positive effects from naps,...
WebMD
Merkel Cell Carcinoma: What to Know
Merkel cell carcinoma, also known as neuroendocrine carcinoma of the skin, is a rare but aggressive type of skin cancer. It usually looks like a raised red or pinkish sore and can show up on your face, head, or neck. But it can also appear on other parts of your body.
Next Avenue
Can You Rejuvenate an Older Brain? From The Neuroscience Lab to Real Life
New activities stimulating the mind or body might help lessen dementia. We all understand that no magic elixir can stop or even slow the human brain or skeletal muscles from aging. But is that true?. After two decades of research with mice, Tony Wyss-Coray, PhD, a neuroscientist at Stanford University,...
Can Anxiety Kill Your Appetite? Why We Under (and Over) Eat
Maybe you find yourself mindlessly snacking after an important work call. Or perhaps an argument with your partner leaves you without an appetite. While these eating habits are at different ends of the spectrum, both are normal responses to stress and anxiety. According to a 2013 survey by the American...
psychologytoday.com
When Dealing With a Narcissist, the “Gray Rock” Approach Might Help
Gaslighting, creating drama, and manipulation are go to techniques for many narcissists. Narcissists generally don’t see their own behavior realistically and may be incapable of feeling empathy or compassion. In the gray rock method, a person does not respond emotionally to any of a narcissist's manipulation attempts. In the...
psychologytoday.com
10 Early Warning Signs of Circadian Rhythm Disruption
Sleep and circadian rhythm disruption (SCRD) coincides with key areas of health. There is a cost to overriding the "deep biology" and wisdom of our body clocks. Well-timed activities and light exposure can ensure proper entrainment and prevent worsening disease and mental illness. Defining SCRD. Sleep problems and other circadian...
Scientists Manipulated People’s Nightmares to Turn Them Into Dreams in New Study
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Many people have nightmares. Although they differ from person to person, nightmares usually involve images and thoughts of aggression, interpersonal conflict, failure, and other emotions like fear, anger, and sadness. However, if nightmares become frequent enough and cause significant emotional distress, an individual may be diagnosed with nightmare disorder (ND).
