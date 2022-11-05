Brentwood High School students shocked at investigation into principal's 'professional conduct'

Brentwood students are still left wondering what their school principal did after he was reassigned to home duty pending the outcome of an investigation into his "professional conduct."

The Brentwood Union Free School District Superintendent Richard Loeschner tells News 12 that the district's law firm has been in recent contact with the district attorney's office but did not give specific details into what they are investigating.

Students at Brentwood High School say they don't know why John Callan was put on paid leave.

"It's always shocking when you look up to someone, and you end up finding out they are on the news for who knows what and not knowing what he's on the news for," says Myrka Argueta.

The district sent a message to parents on Thursday about the principal's reassignment and the ongoing investigation. Loeschner is also asking students to avoid speculation and ignore the rumors they are hearing.

Those in the community say they deserve to know what's going on and remember Callan being very involved with students and school events.

Callan has been the principal of the school for eight years.

Assistant Principal Ed Coleman is the acting principal now.