ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, NY

Brentwood High School students shocked at investigation into principal's 'professional conduct'

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WVhjQ_0izU4GMd00

Brentwood students are still left wondering what their school principal did after he was reassigned to home duty pending the outcome of an investigation into his "professional conduct."

District: Brentwood High School principal placed on paid leave pending investigation into 'professional conduct'

The Brentwood Union Free School District Superintendent Richard Loeschner tells News 12 that the district's law firm has been in recent contact with the district attorney's office but did not give specific details into what they are investigating.

Students at Brentwood High School say they don't know why John Callan was put on paid leave.

"It's always shocking when you look up to someone, and you end up finding out they are on the news for who knows what and not knowing what he's on the news for," says Myrka Argueta.

The district sent a message to parents on Thursday about the principal's reassignment and the ongoing investigation. Loeschner is also asking students to avoid speculation and ignore the rumors they are hearing.

Those in the community say they deserve to know what's going on and remember Callan being very involved with students and school events.

Callan has been the principal of the school for eight years.

Assistant Principal Ed Coleman is the acting principal now.

Comments / 2

Jude d
2d ago

When the words "professional conduct" are used I can only think the worst of someone. My first concern is for the students. And hope everyone is safe.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuntingtonNow

Members Named to Huntington Advisory Boards

The Huntington Town Board voted unanimously this week to appoint or reappoint several residents to town advisory boards, including: African American Task Force: Rhonda Taylor Gooden, Ken Patrick Johnson, Dr. William Earl Thomas and the Rev. Timothy Flythe Anti-Bias Task Force: Lovelee Aparacio Vetri, Stephen Read More ...
Herald Community Newspapers

Schools mum on $30M judgment against former teacher

A court awarded a former Hewitt Elementary School student $30 million last month over sexual abuse claims dating back to 1979. The judgment went against David Savage, a former fifth-grade teacher at the school, who had been accused of molesting Michael Malvin when Malvin was 10. Now in his 50s, Malvin filed a suit under the state’s Child Victims Act, which allowed anyone with abuse claims to have one last chance to sue, no matter how long ago the alleged activity took place.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Shooting Places Newark School On Lockdown

A report of shots fired placed a Newark school on lockdown Friday, Nov. 4, authorities said. The call came in just before 3 p.m., near the Louise A. Spencer Elementary school on the 100 block of Muhammad Ali Avenue, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. No victims were...
NEWARK, NJ
riverheadlocal

Police seek help locating Riverhead teen

Riverhead Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Brandon Ruano of Riverhead, missing from his home in Riverhead since Friday evening. Ruano is described by police as a white Hispanic male, 5’11” tall, 154 pounds, tan complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Champion sweatshirt and ripped jeans.
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

9 Fire Departments put out House Fire in Roosevelt

The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating a residential house fire that occurred in Roosevelt at 8:45 am on Friday, November 4, 2022. According to detectives, First Precinct police responded to a house fire that occurred at 30 East Raymond Avenue. Upon arrival, police observed the house was fully engulfed and a 79-year-old male resident was outside the house. First Precinct police with the assistance of the Roosevel Fire department used the Nassau police newly issued “Dynamic Entry Breaching Sledge “assigned to all patrol vehicles and broke the rear house wall and removed an 82-year-old female victim.
ROOSEVELT, NY
HuntingtonNow

Motorcyclist Killed in Collision in West Hills

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon in a collision with a vehicle on Round Swamp Road in West Hills. Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives said that Michael Bonsera was operating a 2017 Harley-Davidson southbound on Round Swamp Road when he crossed over the double Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

118K+
Followers
40K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy