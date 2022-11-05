Crews respond to partial building collapse at Prospect Lefferts Gardens apartment building

Emergency response crews along with the Red Cross and Department of Buildings rushed to the scene of a partial building collapse in Prospect Lefferts Gardens on Friday.

The incident occurred at the Tivoli Towers, a large high-rise apartment building that residents and elected officials say have had problems for years.

Officials said bricks fell from the façade of the building and landed on other apartment roofs.

Department of Emergency Management said repair work was scheduled to be done to the building but they are not yet sure if that needed work is what led to the partial collapse.

Attorney General Letitia James met with residents and said her office is investigating.

James said there are some water issues in the building and questioned whether the water had anything to do with the collapse. She added that she wanted to ensure that the tenants were safe, that they had been relocated and that the building is structurally sound.

A number of city agencies responded along with the FDNY, NYPD, Office of Emergency Management and Department of Buildings who said the building is structurally sound.

Brett Asher, of the Department of Emergency Management, said the collapse happened on the 32nd floor and only affected two apartments on the 22nd floor where the debris fell on the roof. Asher added that it was safe that crews will begin the repairs.

Officials said the repair work was expedited. Crews were at the scene Friday night and a crane will arrive on Saturday to remove the bricks involved in the collapse.

Officials, however, reminded residents that the building is structurally sound and safe.